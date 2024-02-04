Nathan's Food Truck 328 West Linden Street
Welcome To Nathans Allentown... We are a food truck (trailer) located in the parking lot of the Tribeca building at 315 W Linden Street, Allentown.
West Linden Street, Allentown, PA 18102
