A map showing the location of National Public HouseView gallery

National Public House

review star

No reviews yet

127 Market St

Leechburg, PA 15656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New American Restaurant

Website

Location

127 Market St, Leechburg, PA 15656

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

G&G Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 146
149 Columbia Ave Vandergrift, PA 15690
View restaurantnext
Dommy's Pizza
orange star3.7 • 31
1100 Hancock Ave Vandergrift, PA 15690
View restaurantnext
Patrick's Pub - 205 1st street
orange starNo Reviews
205 1st street Apollo, PA 15613
View restaurantnext
Dellas Frozen Custard - 5001 Freeport Road
orange starNo Reviews
5001 Freeport Road Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View restaurantnext
botL
orange star3.5 • 2
1716 Freeport Road New Kensington, PA 15068
View restaurantnext
SoCal - New Ken - 700 5th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
700 5th Avenue New Kensington, PA 15068
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leechburg
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Mars
review star
No reviews yet
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Butler
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston