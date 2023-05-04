Restaurant header imageView gallery

OX-B's Race Track

2650 National Rd SW

Hebron, OH 43025

Appetizers

FRESH FRIED Pork Rinds

FRESH FRIED Pork Rinds

$4.00

Made to order. Fresh! Add a House Made Season to make them your own!

Cheesy Waffle Fries

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$10.00

Our Seasoned Waffle Fries loaded with Cheese Sauce and Green Onion hit the spot!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.00

Homemade Sweet Cornbread! Better Than Grandmas!

Signature Meals

6 Wings and Side

6 Wings and Side

$15.00

Boneless/Classic/Smoked/Tofu Choose your wing Flavor and any side!

Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$15.00

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce then topped with our famous Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Add any of our sides and they go right on top!

Chicken Wrap and Side

Chicken Wrap and Side

$15.00

Char-Grilled Chicken in a warm Tortilla with fresh chopped Greens, Diced Tomato, shredded Cheddar Cheese & choice of Wing Sauce! Delish!

OX-B's Original Slopwich!

OX-B's Original Slopwich!

$15.00

Just as the name suggests, this is a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Boneless Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw all on an 8" bun! ITS SLOPPY AND GOOD!!!

Gary's Smothered Cornbread

Gary's Smothered Cornbread

$15.00

Our Sweet & Salty Southern Cornbread smothered with our House-made Chili and topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion!

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$15.00

Our World Famous Waffle Fries topped with our Homemade Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion! Add any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Our Signature Waffle Fries Tossed in our House Seasoning! Amazing!!!

White Cheddar Mac

White Cheddar Mac

$5.00

Hot, Creamy, Amazing! The best you will ever have!

Yellow Mac

Yellow Mac

$5.00

Our Twist on Classic Yellow Mac! Delish!

Sticky Baked Beans

Sticky Baked Beans

$5.00

BBQ Baked Beans Made OX-B's Style!

OX-B Coleslaw

OX-B Coleslaw

$5.00

Sweet & Creamy Coleslaw!

Dipping Sauce

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Mt Dew

$4.00

Water

$4.00

Race Crate

The RACE CRATE! Perfect for 4 people in the crew! Wings/Sides/Cornbread
24 Boneless Wings

24 Boneless Wings

$60.00
24 Classic Wings

24 Classic Wings

$63.00
24 Smoked Wings

24 Smoked Wings

$65.00
24 Tofu Wings

24 Tofu Wings

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Available to Racers and Fans AT THE RACETRACK! We will see you Soon!

Location

2650 National Rd SW, Hebron, OH 43025

Directions

