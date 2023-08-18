Restaurant info

The National Comedy Center is the United States’ congressionally designated cultural institution dedicated to presenting the story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations. The Center’s exclusive collections, world-class exhibits, and cutting-edge technology are featured throughout the 37,000-square-foot attraction. Visitors are educated, inspired, and entertained by more than 50 immersive experiences as they take an interactive journey through comedy history, from early vaudeville to the latest viral memes. The National Comedy Center also operates the nearby Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum and presents the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which, for over thirty years, has showcased rising young comedians and comedy legends including Jerry Seinfeld, Lily Tomlin, Trevor Noah, Joan Rivers, John Mulaney and Ellen DeGeneres.