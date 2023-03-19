Native Fine Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern rekindling of the neighborhood diner - Crafting contemporary, greasy spoon classics by Chef Lucas Owens
Location
907 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834
Gallery
