Native Fine Diner

review star

No reviews yet

907 Dickinson Avenue

Greenville, NC 27834

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

Non Alc Bevs

Almond Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Water

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan Shirley Temple

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Food

Smalls

Lake Valley New Potatoes

$13.00Out of stock

hoop cheese whiz, skordalia, Benton's ham

Hash Brown + Scallion Pancakes

$18.00

grilled onion butter, bacon fat cream cheese

Chicken + Waffle

$14.00

chicken liver mousse, waffle cone, jammy jam, lots of chives

Ricotta Dumplings

$17.00

leek, radish, pecorino

Heritage Pork Corndog

$13.00

beer mustard, black pepper Duke's

Chiliquilles

$14.00Out of stock

serrano sauce, house cheese, farm egg

Salads

Spinach + Bacon

$16.00Out of stock

mushroom, shallot, lardons, egg, buttermilk

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

candied nuts, berries celery, citronette

Roasted Beet

$16.00

confit plum, sauce verdant, smoked farmer's cheese

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Spaetzle Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Creamed Collards

$12.00

Hawaiian Rolls

$10.00

Cold Storage

Seafood Salad

$19.00

Pickled Things

$10.00

Large Plates

Roasted N.C. Trout

$28.00Out of stock

umami butter, elm street asparagus, pretty herbs

Phat Thai

$25.00

rice noodles, egg, tofu, local vegetables, tamarind

Spiced Duck

$34.00

cauliflower, pear, warm chicories, black coffee jus

Pork Schnitzel

$31.00

creamed collards, crispy potatoes, pearl onion

Painted Hills Beef

$42.00

fried onion rings, asher blue mornay, jedd's chervil

Shepherd's Pie

$26.00Out of stock

Scallops

$28.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried of grilled, slaw, Duke's, pickles

Beef Tongue Pastrami

$17.00

emily's rye, catalina ailoi, sauer-radish

Smoked Bologna

$15.00

bologna we make, smelly fondue, bbq chips

Filet o' Flounder

$15.00Out of stock

chicago style, split top bun

Sloppy Bao

$17.00

chili crisp, fridge door condiments

Steam Burger 1ct

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, Dukes

Steam Burger 4ct

$35.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, Dukes

Lobster Roll

Out of stock

Kids

PBB

$6.00

sun butter + banana on sunbeam

Kids Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

with duke's on sunbeam

Kid Spaghetti

$8.00

anelletti pasta, mini meatballs, red sauce

Kids Steam Burger

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, duke's

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Confetti Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Pie

$8.00

Kids Soda

Kids Tea

Kids Cows Milk

Kids Almond Milk

Kids OJ

Ants on a log

Mandarin Oranges

French Fries

Squeeze Up

Counter Snacks

House Mixed Nuts

$8.00

Split Plate Charge

^Split 2 Ways^

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
A modern rekindling of the neighborhood diner - Crafting contemporary, greasy spoon classics by Chef Lucas Owens

907 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

