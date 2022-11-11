Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Native Pride

review star

No reviews yet

11359 Southwestern Blvd

Irving, NY 14081

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey-Stung Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Marinated Chicken Breast

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.80

Homemade biscuits smothered with sausage gravy and served with two eggs, sausage and home fries or hash browns

Build a Breakfast

$5.40

Strip Steak

$18.00

8 oz. strip steak served with two eggs, toast and home fries or hash browns

Slinger

$12.00

Seasoned home fries,topped with diced fresh jalapenos,onions,Chili,cheddar cheese and two eggs (your choice)!

BBQ Plate

$14.40

Corned Beef Bowl

$14.70

Fresh Corned Beef diced and mixed with seasoned home fries,topped with Swiss cheese and two eggs (your choice). Served with choice toast.

The Road

$15.00

Two Buttermilk biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, served with two eggs (your choice) and choice potato, and choice bacon or sausage.

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Country Fried Steak smothered in Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and choice of potato.

breakfast burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Build Your Own Sandwich

$6.60

Create a sandwich to your tastes on a toasted roll, bagel, English muffin or try it grilled on sour dough. Bread(toasted roll, bagel, English muffin or sour dough); Egg cooked to your preferences; Meat(ham, bacon, sausage); Cheese(American, provolone, cheddar); Grilled or not. Add a side for $2 extra

Western Melt

$5.00Out of stock

Eggs scrambled with ham, peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and grilled on rye bread.

From the Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Add strawberry or blueberry topping $1 extra. Available Daily from 6:00 am - 11:00 am.

Pancakes

French Toast

Three thick slices

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.65

1 Slice Toast

$1.08

Applesauce

$2.40

Cornbeef Hash

$3.60

Cottage Cheese

$2.40

Grits bowl

$3.60

Grits cup

$2.40

Half Biscuits & Gravy (side)

$4.80

Ham

$5.40

Hashbrowns

$3.60

Oatmeal Bowl

$3.60

Oatmeal Cup

$2.40

Order of Bacon

$3.60

Order of Sausage

$3.60

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.20

Single Bacon Strip

$1.80

Single Sausage Patty

$1.80

Spam

$3.60

Toast

$2.16

Bone-In Ham Steak

$5.40

Seasoned Homefries

$3.60

Turkey Sausage

$3.60

Strawberries (fresh)

$1.80

Blueberries (fresh)

$1.80

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Fruit Coctail Cup

$1.50

side spinach

$1.00

Single Sausage Link

$1.80

Omelets

Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$9.90

Western Omelet

$9.90

ham, peppers and onions with cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Omelet

$9.90

provolone, American and cheddar

Meat Lover Omelet

$11.10

Packed full of ham, bacon & sausage. Smothered with sausage gravy, then topped with cheddar

Vegetarian Omelet

$9.90

Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese

Create Your Own Omelet

$8.25

Denver Oml

$9.90

Spinach And Feta

$9.90

Appetizers

Deep Freid Mushrooms

$6.00

French Fries Classic

$3.60

Add chili, cheese or bacon$1 each

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

4 breaded cheese sticks with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pizza Logs

$8.40

4 pizza logs with marinara sauce

Sweet Fries

$4.80

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Breaded covers the jalapeno peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese filling, fried golden brown.

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.20

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.80

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Add chicken $2

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.30

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and topped with chicken tenders (hot, medium, mild or BBQ).

Greek Salad

$10.80

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese, pita and Greek dressing. Add Chicken $3

Chef

$4.80

Smaller version of the garden salad. Tomato, onions, cucumbers and croutons top a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of dressing of your choice.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.30

Julienne Salad

$12.00

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Hamburger Patty Only

$7.20

Philly Burger

$14.40

8 oz. grilled burger topped with thin sliced prime rib, peppers, onions and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side.

The Double Pride

$18.00

Two 8 oz. grilled burgers served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of side.

The Pride Burger

$12.00

8oz grilled burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese. Served with French fries or upgrade to sweet potato fries for $1. Add bacon $1

Hot Dog

$7.70

Buffalo's Sahlen's hot dog grilled and served on a toasty roll. Served with a choice of side.

Just A Dog

$3.60

Just a Sahlen's hot dog and roll. No side.

Chili Dog

$8.40

Sahlen's hotdog grilled and topped with homemade chili. Add cheddar cheese! Served with choice of side.

Just a chili Dog

$6.00

A chili dog without the side.

Greek Burger

$14.40

Reuben Burger

$18.00

Garden Burger

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Large

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Finger Large

$22.00Out of stock

18" Pizza with a blue cheese base. Topped with mozzarella cheese and chunks of chicken fingers, tossed in the sauce of your choosing. (Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ)

White Large

$18.00Out of stock

Supreme Large

$22.00Out of stock

Blanco Large

$22.00Out of stock

Alfredo Large

$22.00Out of stock

Meatball & Sauce

$22.00Out of stock

Pride Steak Large

$22.00Out of stock

All the Meats Large

$22.00Out of stock

Farmers Pizza Large

$22.00Out of stock

Stuffed Banana Pepper Large

$22.00Out of stock
$28.00Out of stock

Our Playoff Pizza has a red sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, with Medium Chicken Wings (8) as our “crust”, and then finished off with mozzarella sticks! Served with a side of Blue Cheese.

Breakfast Pizza

$22.00

Cheese Personal

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Finger Personal

$9.00Out of stock

White Personal

$8.00Out of stock

Supreme Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Blanco Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Alfredo Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Meatball & Sauce Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Pride Steak Personal

$9.00Out of stock

All the Meats Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Farmer's Pizza Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed Banana Pepper Personal

$9.00Out of stock

Wings & Fingers

Wings 10

$12.00

Jumbo sized chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and blue cheese.

Wings 20

$23.00

Jumbo sized wings. Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese.

Wings 50 (bucket)

$65.00

Family sized order of our jumbo wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese.

Fingers 4

$10.80

Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2

Fingers 8

$18.00

Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2

Fingers 16

$30.00

Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2

Subs

All subs served with chips and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and mayo. Choice of cheese (provolone, Swiss, cheddar, American, pepperjack or mozzarella). Add bacon to any sub $2

BLT Whole

$10.80

Cheeseburger Sub Whole

$10.80

Chicken Finger Whole

$10.80

Veggie Sub

$10.80

Ham Whole

$10.80

Hamburger Sub Whole

$10.80

Italian Sausage Whole

$10.80

Philly Steak Whole

$10.80

Pride Whole

$10.80

Prime Rib Whole

$10.80

Turkey Whole

$10.80

Bologna Whole

$10.80

BLT Half

$7.20

Cheese Sub Half

$7.20

Cheeseburger Sub Half

$7.20

Chicken Finger Half

$7.20

Veggie

$7.20

Ham Half

$7.20

Hamburger Sub Half

$7.20

Italian Sausage Sub Half

$7.20

Philly Steak Half

$7.20

Pizza Sub Half

$7.20Out of stock

Pride Sub Half

$7.20

Prime Rib Half

$7.20

Turkey Half

$7.20

Veggie Sub Half

$7.20

Bologna Half

$7.20

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with choice of one side: Seasoned homemade chips, French fries, applesauce, mashed potatoes, baked potato, cottage cheese, seasonal vegetable or a cup of soup

BLT

$9.60

5 strips of our classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Served with a pickle and choice of side.

Cold Ham Sandwich

$8.40

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.40

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$8.40

Grilled Cheese

$7.20

Choice of bread with provolone and American cheeses

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Plain, Cajun blackened or breaded, served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.

Hot Sliced Prime Sandwich

$12.00

Topped with gravy on white bread, with mashed potatoes

Smoked Rueben

$12.00

Smoked corned beef, grilled on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing

Prime on Weck

$16.80

Hand-carved prime rib piled high on two kimmelweck slider rolls. Served with au ju and horseradish. Served with choice of side.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Bologna

$10.20

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$11.40

Choice of marinated Greek chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta and homemade Greek dressing.

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.00

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.80

Topped with gravy on white bread, with mashed potatoes

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.40

Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, bleu cheese and cheddar cheese.

Entrees

Add soup & salad bar for $4 (Dine In)

Chopped Sirloin

$14.40

8 oz. lean chopped sirloin topped with mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables and garlic bread

Honey-Stung Chicken

$15.60

3 pieces of honey battered chicken deep-fried to perfection, served with vegetables and choice of side.

Marinated Chicken Breast

$14.40

Twin chicken breasts marinated and grilled. Try it cajun, lemon pepper or BBQ! Served with vegetables and your choice of one side

NY Strip Steak

$18.00

8 oz. fresh center-cut strip steak, grilled to your liking then smothered with mushrooms. Served with vegetables, garlic bread and your choice of potato

Truckers Delight

$14.40

Homemade meatloaf served over mashed potatoes, gravy and topped with onions rings. Served with a dinner roll.

Turkey Dinner

$13.00

Roasted turkey breast is served with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes (gravy) and homemade stuffing. Served with a dinner roll.

Daily Specials

Large Pizza & 20 Wings

$32.00Out of stock

Large pizza topped with parmesan cheese, broccoli, grilled chicken and tomatoes, with a alfredo and garlic base. Comes with 20 wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

fRUIT BOWL w/ COTTAG CHEESE & TUNA

$10.00

Spagetti W/ Meatballs

$14.00

STUFFED SHELLS W/ MEAT SAUCE

$12.00

Chicken Ques

$11.00

pot roast w/ mashed

$12.00

tuna melt

$9.00

Locally sourced Rhubarb is combined with fresh sliced strawberries for this sweet & tart topping. Top it on French toast(3) or pancakes (3)!

Almost chik filet

$10.00

Corned beef & cabbage served with carrots and boiled potatoes

Potato pancakes

$10.00

Two fried green tomatoes,clam strips and two breaded shrimp with fries,coleslaw and "Secret" sauce.

Fish And Chips

$11.00

taco bowl

$12.00Out of stock

taco and rice

$9.00

Chicken Salad On Cross

$10.00

Junk Bowl

$12.00

homefries, ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese and choice of egg.

Pot Roast Dip

$11.00

Poutine Fries

$8.00

flatbread pizza w/ saus, pep and onion

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Break Burrito

$10.00

TACO IN A BAG

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Add a Breaded Shrimp

$2.00

Corn bread

$2.00Out of stock

Fish Half Only

$8.40

Fish Whole Only

$12.00

Side Apple Sauce

$2.40

Side Baked Potato

$2.40

Side Blue Cheese (Large)

$0.95

Side Blue Cheese (small)

$0.50

Side Broccoli

$2.00Out of stock

Side Brown Gravy

$1.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.40

Side Corn

$2.00Out of stock

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.40

Bag Chips

$1.20

Side Large Curly Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Side Large Fries

$4.80

Side Large Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

Side Mac Salad

$2.40

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Veggie

$2.40

Side Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Side Small Curly Fries

$2.00Out of stock

Side Small Fries

$2.40

Side Small Sweet Fries

$4.00

Single Chicken Breast

$4.80

Single Pork Chop

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$2.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Condiments

Kids

Chicken Fingers Kids

$6.00

Eggs/meat/toast Kids

$4.80

Griddle & Eggs Kids

$4.80

Grilled Cheese Kids

$4.80

Hot Dog Kids

$4.80

Mac & Cheese Kids

$4.20

Beverages

Desserts

1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.20

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.20

Pie

$4.20

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$2.40

Cheesecake

$5.75

Cream cheese Cannoli

$2.40

Cake

$5.40

Half Hot Fudge Sundae

$2.40

Half Strawberry Sundae

$2.40

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.70

Milkshakes

$6.00

Muffins

$2.50

Straw Shortcake

$4.80

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Strawberry Sundae

$4.80

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Cookies

$2.50

Cin Roll

$2.50

Sugar Cookiee

$1.25
All hours
Sunday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11359 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY 14081

Directions

Tallcheif Diner image
Tallcheif Diner image

