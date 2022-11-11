Native Pride

- Home
11359 Southwestern Blvd
Irving, NY 14081
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade biscuits smothered with sausage gravy and served with two eggs, sausage and home fries or hash browns
Build a Breakfast
Strip Steak
8 oz. strip steak served with two eggs, toast and home fries or hash browns
Slinger
Seasoned home fries,topped with diced fresh jalapenos,onions,Chili,cheddar cheese and two eggs (your choice)!
BBQ Plate
Corned Beef Bowl
Fresh Corned Beef diced and mixed with seasoned home fries,topped with Swiss cheese and two eggs (your choice). Served with choice toast.
The Road
Two Buttermilk biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, served with two eggs (your choice) and choice potato, and choice bacon or sausage.
Country Fried Steak
Country Fried Steak smothered in Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and choice of potato.
breakfast burrito
Breakfast Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
Create a sandwich to your tastes on a toasted roll, bagel, English muffin or try it grilled on sour dough. Bread(toasted roll, bagel, English muffin or sour dough); Egg cooked to your preferences; Meat(ham, bacon, sausage); Cheese(American, provolone, cheddar); Grilled or not. Add a side for $2 extra
Western Melt
Eggs scrambled with ham, peppers and onions, topped with cheddar cheese and grilled on rye bread.
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
1 Slice Toast
Applesauce
Cornbeef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Grits bowl
Grits cup
Half Biscuits & Gravy (side)
Ham
Hashbrowns
Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal Cup
Order of Bacon
Order of Sausage
Peanut Butter
Side Sausage Gravy
Single Bacon Strip
Single Sausage Patty
Spam
Toast
Bone-In Ham Steak
Seasoned Homefries
Turkey Sausage
Strawberries (fresh)
Blueberries (fresh)
Fruit Cup
Fruit Coctail Cup
side spinach
Single Sausage Link
Omelets
Ham & Cheddar Omelet
Western Omelet
ham, peppers and onions with cheddar cheese
Three Cheese Omelet
provolone, American and cheddar
Meat Lover Omelet
Packed full of ham, bacon & sausage. Smothered with sausage gravy, then topped with cheddar
Vegetarian Omelet
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese
Create Your Own Omelet
Denver Oml
Spinach And Feta
Appetizers
Deep Freid Mushrooms
French Fries Classic
Add chili, cheese or bacon$1 each
Mozzarella Sticks
4 breaded cheese sticks with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Pizza Logs
4 pizza logs with marinara sauce
Sweet Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded covers the jalapeno peppers, stuffed with cheddar cheese filling, fried golden brown.
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers & croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Add chicken $2
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and topped with chicken tenders (hot, medium, mild or BBQ).
Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, black olives, feta cheese, pita and Greek dressing. Add Chicken $3
Chef
Smaller version of the garden salad. Tomato, onions, cucumbers and croutons top a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of dressing of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Julienne Salad
Burgers & Hot Dogs
Hamburger Patty Only
Philly Burger
8 oz. grilled burger topped with thin sliced prime rib, peppers, onions and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side.
The Double Pride
Two 8 oz. grilled burgers served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of side.
The Pride Burger
8oz grilled burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese. Served with French fries or upgrade to sweet potato fries for $1. Add bacon $1
Hot Dog
Buffalo's Sahlen's hot dog grilled and served on a toasty roll. Served with a choice of side.
Just A Dog
Just a Sahlen's hot dog and roll. No side.
Chili Dog
Sahlen's hotdog grilled and topped with homemade chili. Add cheddar cheese! Served with choice of side.
Just a chili Dog
A chili dog without the side.
Greek Burger
Reuben Burger
Garden Burger
Pizza
Cheese Large
Chicken Finger Large
18" Pizza with a blue cheese base. Topped with mozzarella cheese and chunks of chicken fingers, tossed in the sauce of your choosing. (Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ)
White Large
Supreme Large
Blanco Large
Alfredo Large
Meatball & Sauce
Pride Steak Large
All the Meats Large
Farmers Pizza Large
Stuffed Banana Pepper Large
Playoff Pizza
Our Playoff Pizza has a red sauce base, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, with Medium Chicken Wings (8) as our “crust”, and then finished off with mozzarella sticks! Served with a side of Blue Cheese.
Breakfast Pizza
Cheese Personal
Chicken Finger Personal
White Personal
Supreme Personal
Blanco Personal
Alfredo Personal
Meatball & Sauce Personal
Pride Steak Personal
All the Meats Personal
Farmer's Pizza Personal
Stuffed Banana Pepper Personal
Wings & Fingers
Wings 10
Jumbo sized chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and blue cheese.
Wings 20
Jumbo sized wings. Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and blue cheese.
Wings 50 (bucket)
Family sized order of our jumbo wings, fried and tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese.
Fingers 4
Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2
Fingers 8
Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2
Fingers 16
Breaded and fried chicken fingers, served with celery and blue cheese. Add French Fries for $2
Subs
BLT Whole
Cheeseburger Sub Whole
Chicken Finger Whole
Veggie Sub
Ham Whole
Hamburger Sub Whole
Italian Sausage Whole
Philly Steak Whole
Pride Whole
Prime Rib Whole
Turkey Whole
Bologna Whole
BLT Half
Cheese Sub Half
Cheeseburger Sub Half
Chicken Finger Half
Veggie
Ham Half
Hamburger Sub Half
Italian Sausage Sub Half
Philly Steak Half
Pizza Sub Half
Pride Sub Half
Prime Rib Half
Turkey Half
Veggie Sub Half
Bologna Half
Sandwiches
BLT
5 strips of our classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bread. Served with a pickle and choice of side.
Cold Ham Sandwich
Cold Roast Beef Sandwich
Cold Turkey Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread with provolone and American cheeses
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Plain, Cajun blackened or breaded, served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese.
Hot Sliced Prime Sandwich
Topped with gravy on white bread, with mashed potatoes
Smoked Rueben
Smoked corned beef, grilled on rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing
Prime on Weck
Hand-carved prime rib piled high on two kimmelweck slider rolls. Served with au ju and horseradish. Served with choice of side.
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Fried Bologna
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Choice of marinated Greek chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta and homemade Greek dressing.
Philly Steak Wrap
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Topped with gravy on white bread, with mashed potatoes
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, onions, bleu cheese and cheddar cheese.
Entrees
Chopped Sirloin
8 oz. lean chopped sirloin topped with mushroom gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables and garlic bread
Honey-Stung Chicken
3 pieces of honey battered chicken deep-fried to perfection, served with vegetables and choice of side.
Marinated Chicken Breast
Twin chicken breasts marinated and grilled. Try it cajun, lemon pepper or BBQ! Served with vegetables and your choice of one side
NY Strip Steak
8 oz. fresh center-cut strip steak, grilled to your liking then smothered with mushrooms. Served with vegetables, garlic bread and your choice of potato
Truckers Delight
Homemade meatloaf served over mashed potatoes, gravy and topped with onions rings. Served with a dinner roll.
Turkey Dinner
Roasted turkey breast is served with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes (gravy) and homemade stuffing. Served with a dinner roll.
Daily Specials
Large Pizza & 20 Wings
Large pizza topped with parmesan cheese, broccoli, grilled chicken and tomatoes, with a alfredo and garlic base. Comes with 20 wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
fRUIT BOWL w/ COTTAG CHEESE & TUNA
Spagetti W/ Meatballs
STUFFED SHELLS W/ MEAT SAUCE
Chicken Ques
pot roast w/ mashed
tuna melt
Locally sourced Rhubarb is combined with fresh sliced strawberries for this sweet & tart topping. Top it on French toast(3) or pancakes (3)!
Almost chik filet
Corned beef & cabbage served with carrots and boiled potatoes
Potato pancakes
Two fried green tomatoes,clam strips and two breaded shrimp with fries,coleslaw and "Secret" sauce.
Fish And Chips
taco bowl
taco and rice
Chicken Salad On Cross
Junk Bowl
homefries, ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese and choice of egg.
Pot Roast Dip
Poutine Fries
flatbread pizza w/ saus, pep and onion
Chicken Bowl
Break Burrito
TACO IN A BAG
Sides
Add a Breaded Shrimp
Corn bread
Fish Half Only
Fish Whole Only
Side Apple Sauce
Side Baked Potato
Side Blue Cheese (Large)
Side Blue Cheese (small)
Side Broccoli
Side Brown Gravy
Side Coleslaw
Side Corn
Side Cottage Cheese
Bag Chips
Side Large Curly Fries
Side Large Fries
Side Large Sweet Fries
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mac Salad
Side Mashed
Side Veggie
Side Potato Salad
Side Small Curly Fries
Side Small Fries
Side Small Sweet Fries
Single Chicken Breast
Single Pork Chop
Fresh Fruit
Pasta Salad
Condiments
Desserts
1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Pie
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Cheesecake
Cream cheese Cannoli
Cake
Half Hot Fudge Sundae
Half Strawberry Sundae
Hot Fudge Sundae
Milkshakes
Muffins
Straw Shortcake
Root Beer Float
Strawberry Sundae
Yogurt Parfait
Cookies
Cin Roll
Sugar Cookiee
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11359 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY 14081