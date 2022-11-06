Native fields

Restaurant header imageView gallery

STARTERS

Fresh Oysters (6)

Fresh Oysters (6)

$22.00Out of stock
3 Cheese Plate

3 Cheese Plate

$18.00

Chef's Choice of Not So Basic but Delicious Cheeses Served with Toast and Accoutrements

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Crispy Calamari served with Lemon and Homemade Aioli

Fried Oysters

$20.00

5 Battered Oysters with Aioli, Zabs Hot Sauce and Lemon

Little Gem Salad

$20.00

with avocado, cherry tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, basil, and lemon dressing

Fall Fruit Salad

Fall Fruit Salad

$22.00

with Burrata Cheese, Honey Bee Pollen & Farmer's Salad Mix

Dungeness Crab Toast

$27.00

ENTREES

Grass-Fed Double Beef Burger

Grass-Fed Double Beef Burger

$20.00

2 (4oz) Grass-fed Beef Patties with Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar & Russian Dressing

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$23.00

Mushroom & Spinach Melt

$22.00

Yellow Cheddar Caramelized Onions and Aioli in Levain Bread

Wild King Salmon Ceasar Salad

$33.00

Mushroom & Bucatini Pasta

$30.00

Maitake, King Oyster, Hon Shimeji Mushrooms, Bucatini Pasta, Parmesan & Truffle Cheese

Grass-Fed Meatball & Bucatini Pasta

$30.00

with Eggplant Roasted tomato Sauce, parmesan Cheese & Basil

Korean Braised Brisket

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Tocino Bowl

$24.00

Grilled Boneless Free-Range Chicken, Brown Rice, Roasted Cauliflower, 6-min Egg, Farmers Market Green & Kamatis.

Market Fish & Garlic Brown Rice

$33.00

Roasted Market Fish with Seaonal Veggies and Kamatis Served with Garlice Brown Rice

Pork Belly & Bagoong Fried Rice

Pork Belly & Bagoong Fried Rice

$33.00

Braised then Roasted Pork Belly, Seasonal Vegetables, Bagoong (Fermented Shrimp Paste) Fried Rice, Sunny Side Up Egg and Kamatis

Grass-Fed NY Steak

Grass-Fed NY Steak

$60.00

8oz NY Steak with Chimichurri & Succotash (Corn, Summer Squash, Bluelake Beans)

SOUPS

Brisket & Ramen Noodle Soup

$30.00

with Soft Boiled Egg, Broccolini, Green Onion, Mushrooms, & Seaweed

Boiled Chicken Arroz Caldo

$24.00

with Soft Boiled Egg, Spinach, Ginger, Scallion Sauce, and Toasted Garlic

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRASS-FED BURGER & FRIES

$12.00

with White Cheddar & Ketchup

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$10.00

Melted White Cheddar Cheese in Buttered Brioche

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH & FRIES

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Potato Bun, Mayo & White Cheddar

KIDS PASTA & CREAM SAUCE

$9.00

Pasta with Cream & Parmesan Cheese

KIDS CHICKEN TOCINO

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Tocino with Organic White Rice and Seasonal Vegetables

FAMILY MEALS (FEEDS 4)

with Seasonal Vegetables, Brown Rice, Kamatis and Farmer's Market Salad

FAMILY FRIED CHICKEN FOR 4

$65.00

FAMILY WILD SALMON FOR 4

$80.00

FAMILY BRAISED PORK BELLY FOR 4

$72.00

FAMILY BRAISED KOREAN BRISKET FOR 4

$78.00

FAMILY CHICKEN TOCINO FOR 4

$72.00

FAMILY PERUVIAN CHICKEN FOR 4

$72.00

FAMILY RED SNAPPER FOR 4

$66.00

PROTEINS

FAMILY FRIED CHICKEN FOR 4

$50.00

FAMILY WILD SALMON FOR 4

$64.00

FAMILY BRAISED PORK BELLY FOR 4

$56.00

FAMILY BRAISED KOREAN BRISKET FOR 4

$60.00

FAMILY CHICKEN TOCINO FOR 4

$56.00

FAMILY LOCAL MARKET FISH

$80.00

SANDWICHES

Family Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$50.00

Family Grass-Fed Burgers w/ Fries

$48.00

Proteins

THGIVIN Roasted Turkey Breast

$152.00+

THGIVIN Braised Brisket

$90.00+

THGIVIN Tocino

$76.00+

THGIVIN Pork Belly

$104.00+

Sides

THGIVIN Roasted Vegetables

$96.00+

THGIVIN Broccolini

$60.00+

THGIVIN Apple & Persimmon Salad

$80.00+

THGIVIN Mashed potatoes

$60.00+

THGIVIN Sweet Potatoes

$60.00+

THGIVIN Stuffing

$60.00+

THGIVIN Cornbread

$48.00+

Pies

THGIVIN Pumpkin Pie

$50.00

THGIVIN Apple Pie

$50.00

THGIVIN Pecan Pie

$50.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

18750 Amar Road, Walnut, CA 91789

Directions

