Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Nat's Pizza Inc

review star

No reviews yet

138 West State Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Neopolitan Pizza
Chicken Bites(1 Lb)
MED Neopolitan Pizza

Pizza

LG Neopolitan Pizza

$17.00

MED Neopolitan Pizza

$14.95

Sicilian Pizza

$19.95

SICILIAN Pick 3 Plus Topping

$26.95

12" Gluten Free Pizza

$11.50

MEDIUM Pick 3 Plus Topping

$20.95

LARGE Pick 3 Plus Topping

$24.95

Specialty Pizzas

Med BBQ Chix

$20.95

Med Buffalo Chix

$20.95

Med Steak

$20.95

Med Steak/ Swp /fo

$21.95

Med Chix Supreme

$20.95

Med Meat Lover

$20.95

Med Special

$20.95

Med Veggie S

$20.95

Med Marg

$16.95

Med Tomato Pie

$10.95

Med Taco

$20.95

Large Bbq Chix

$24.95

Large Buffalo Chix

$24.95

Large Steak

$24.95

Large Steak Swp / Fo

$25.95

Large Chix Supreme

$24.95

Large Meat Lover

$24.95

Large Nats Spec

$24.95

Large Veggie Spec

$24.95

Larg Marg

$18.95

Largetomato Pie

$12.95

Large Taco

$25.95

Sic Bbq Chix

$25.95

Sic Buffalo Chix

$25.95

Sic Steak

$25.95

Sic Steak Swp / Fo

$25.95

Sic Meat Lovers

$25.95

Sic Special Pizza

$25.95

Sic Veggie Special

$25.95

Sic Tomato Pie

$12.95

Strombolis

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$17.95

Ch Stk W/ SWP, FO Stromboli

$18.95

Chicken Steak Stromboli

$17.95

Chkn Stk W/ SWP, FO Stromboli

$19.95

Deluxe Stromboli

$19.95

Extras

$2.25

Lg Calzone Cheese & 1 Topping

$18.95

Lg Steak Calzone

$24.95

Pepperoni Stromboli

$17.95

Regular Stromboli

$17.95

Vegetable Stromboli

$18.95

Grilled Buffallo Chicken Stom Bc Side

$19.95

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.25+

Cheese Fries

$5.50+

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries W/ Whiz

$6.95+

Pizza Fries

$5.75+

Crab Fries

$4.50+

Spicy Waffle Fries

$4.25+

Philly Cheesesteak French Fries

$10.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken French Fries

$10.95

Buffalo Shrimp W/ Celery & Blue Cheese

$9.49

Fried Mozzarella

$5.95+

Fried Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

Fried Broccoli Bites Cheddar Cheese

$6.95+

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Fried Pickle(5)

$5.95+

Pierogies

$5.95

Fried Ravioli

$5.95+

Jalapeno Poppers Cream Cheese

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Knots

$1.50

Side Sauce

$0.35

Side Wiz

$0.75

Nats Jumbo Wings

1 Pound Jumbo Wings 7 To 10 To A Pound

$13.99

2 Pound Wing

$27.49

3 Pound Wings

$40.99

5 Pound Wings

$64.99

10 Pound Wings

$129.99

Boneless Wings

Chicken Bites(1/2lb)

$8.95

Chicken Bites(1 Lb)

$16.95

Chicken Bites (2 Lb)

$29.95

Chicken Bites(5 Lb)

$54.95

Chicken Bites(10 Lb)

$89.95

Veggie Wings 1 Lb

$10.95

Veggie Wings 2 Lb

$21.95

Arancini Rice Balls 2 Pcs

Beef & Peas Arancini

$6.95

Spinach & Ricotta Arancini

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken Arancini

$6.95

Hot Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.45

Steak No Cheese

$9.45

Steak Hoagie

$10.00

Deep Fried Cheesesteak

$10.45

Chix Chst

$9.45

Chix Chst Hog

$9.75

Chix Steak No Cheese

$8.45

Chix Steak Hoagie No Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Finger Hogie

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Bc

$10.45

Chicken Cutlet Hoagie

$10.45

Nat’s Grilled Chicken Supreme Sandwitch

$10.45

Buffalo Crispy Chix

$10.45

Eggplant Parm Sand

$9.45

Italian Cheese-steak

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sd

$10.45

Meatball Parm Sand

$9.45

Meatball Sand No Cheese

$9.00

Sausage Parmigiana

$9.45

Pizza Steak

$10.00

Sausage & Sweet Pepper

$9.45

Pork Roll & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Sausage

$9.00

Tuna Melt On Rye

$9.45

Hot Roast Beef

$9.45

Pepper/eggs

$9.45

Pats Special

$9.45

Chix Cordon Blue

$9.45

Paul Spec 1 Pc Chix Cutlet 6 Piclkle Hm

$5.95

Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.95

California Cheese Burger

$8.25

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Hamburger

$7.95

Double Cheese Burger Hoagies

$14.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.95

Pizza Burger

$7.95

Single Cheese Burger Hoagie

$8.95

Southern Burger

$8.95

Trenton Cheese Burger

$9.95

2 Burgers On Plate

$9.95

Veggie Burger

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Burger/ff

$13.95

California Cheese Burger/ff

$11.25

Cheese Burger/ff

$11.95

Double Cheese Burger Hoagies/ff

$17.95

Hamburger/ff

$10.95

Pizza Burger/ff

$10.95

Southern Burger/ff

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger/ff

$11.95

Trenton Cheese Burger/ff

$12.95

Single Cheese Burger Hoagie/ff

$11.95

Veggie Burger/ff

$10.95

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Turkey Hoagie

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Cappicola & Prov Hoagie

$9.50

Mix Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Tuna Hoagie

$9.50

Roast Beef Hoagie

$9.50

Regular Hoagie

$9.50

BLT Hoagie

$9.50

Gen Salami Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Salad Hogie

$9.95Out of stock

Cold Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.45

BLT Sandwich

$7.95

Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Ham Sandwich

$7.95

Cappicola & Cheese

$7.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Chix Cutlet Kaiser

$7.95

Chix Caesar Wrap

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Chicken Finger Sand

$8.95

BLT Club Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Club

$9.50

Ch Burg Club

$9.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Ham Club Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$9.50

Chx Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Tossed Salad

$7.95+

Caesar Salad

$7.95+

Chef Salad

$13.95

Antipasta Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Beef Chili

$5.95+

Sm Chicken Dumpling

$4.95

Lg Chickendumpling

$5.95

Sm Italian Wedding

$4.95

Large Italian Wedding

$5.95

8 Onz Tuna

$6.00

The Mick Salad Very Small Grilled Chix Ex House

$7.95

Entrees

Spaghetti

$8.95

Ziti

$8.95

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Bk Ziti / Riccotta

$12.95

Baked Spaghetti w/ Mozz

$10.95

Ravioli Cheese

$9.95

Baked Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese Tortellini

$10.95

Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Meat Lasagna

$11.95

Chicken Parm / Pasta

$12.95

Chicken Parm No Pasta

$9.95

1pc ChiX Parm No Pasta

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Supreme over Spaghetti

$12.95

Small Side Pasta

$5.95

Chicken Finger /FF

$10.95

Chicken Finger No FF

$7.95

Fish & Chips/ Tarter Sauce

$10.95

Fr Shrimp/ ff / Cocktail Sauce

$9.95

Pat Special 2 Pc Chix Cutlet On Plate

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana/pasta

$12.95

Eggplant Parm No Pasta

$9.95

Stuffed Eggplant

$12.95

Ex Dinner Roll

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Side 2 Meat Ball

$3.95

Side Italian Sausage

$3.95

Side3 Meatball

$5.95

1 Sausage 1 Mtball

$3.95

Vegetarian Dishes

Spaghetti W/ Veggie Meatball

$10.95

Ziti W/ Veggie Meatball

$10.95

Side Veggie Meatball

$3.95

Veggie Meatball Parm

$8.95

Vegie Mtb Sand No Cheese

$7.95

Veggie Burger

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Spaggetti

$5.95

Kids Ziti

$5.95

Kid Spaghetti Mt Balll

$6.95

Kids Ziti Mt Ball

$6.95

Kids Ravioli (4)

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$5.95

Kids Chicken Fingers W/ Fries

$5.95

Slice

Slice Plain

$2.83

Slice 1 Topping

$3.30

Slice 2 Toppings

$3.65

Special Slice

$3.65

Slice Box

$0.50

Slice Sicilian

$2.83

Slice Sicilian 1 Topping

$3.30

Slice Sicilian 2 Topping

$3.65

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

BLT Club Sandwich

$9.50

Ham Club Sandwich

$9.50

Roast Beef Club Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Club

$9.50

Ch Burg Club

$9.50

Fountain Drink

Coke

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Orange

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Root Beer

$1.75+

Cherry Coke

Out of stock

Case Drinks

Bottle Water Deer Park

$1.25

2,49 Smart Water

$2.49

3.49 Smart Water

$3.49

Power Aid Blue

$2.39

Power Aid Green

$2.19

20 Onz Coke Regular

$2.49

20 Onz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

20 Onz Sprite

$2.49

20 Onz Gingerale

$2.49

20 Onz Diet Coke

$2.69

Gold Peak Un Sweet

$2.29

Large Gold Peak Diet 0 Cal

$2.75

Monster

$2.99

Icey Tea175

$1.75

Choc Milk

$1.85

Kutztown Orange Cream 24

$2.50

Kutztown 24 Red Cream

$2.50

Kutztown Birchbeer

$2.50

Kutztown Rooteer

$2.50

Kutztown Black Cherry

$2.50

2 Liter

$2.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Dunken Coffee

$3.29

Desserts

Italian Ice

$2.50+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Cup Spoon

$0.05

No Tax

Credit Card .50

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

Retail

Sm. Dough

Lg. Dough

1 Lb. Mozz

1 Lb. Grated Cheese

T-Shirt

Box

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:01 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy the best pizza in Doylestown!

Location

138 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
Nat's Pizza Inc image
Nat's Pizza Inc image
Nat's Pizza Inc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Capri- PA
orange star4.2 • 360
51 W Court St Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 315
1007 N Easton Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Emiliano's Pizza II - 348 York Rd, Warminster
orange star4.6 • 586
348 York Rd Warminster, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom - (ORDERS NOT ACCEPTED PRIOR TO 4PM)
orange star4.0 • 17
573 Durham Rd Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Pallante's Italian Deli
orange star4.5 • 71
130 Almshouse Rd Richboro, PA 18954
View restaurantnext
Pizza Plaza of Souderton
orange starNo Reviews
735 Rt 113 County Line Plz Bethton, PA 18964
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Doylestown

The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
orange star4.3 • 1,293
18 west state street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Villa Capri- PA
orange star4.2 • 360
51 W Court St Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Uptowne Deli and Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 315
1007 N Easton Rd Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Hops/Scotch - 22 South Main Street
orange star4.6 • 267
22 South Main Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Artistic Pizzeria - Doylestown, PA
orange star4.0 • 21
12 W. State Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Doylestown
orange star4.3 • 19
266 S Main Street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Doylestown
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston