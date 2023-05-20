A map showing the location of Natural Blends 7713 South Dixie HighwayView gallery

Natural Blends 7713 South Dixie Highway

No reviews yet

7713 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Smoothies

Berry Blue

Carrot Colada

Cucumber Cooler

Goji Passion

Green Goddess

Green Paradise

PBJ

Peanut Butter Power

Purple Dragon

Tropical Twister

Water Berry

Bangin Berry

Berry Twist

Big Blue

Caribbean Breeze

Florida Sunrise

Fruit Frenzy

Goji Gogo

Hawaiian Healer

Kiwi Kicker

Mango Tango

Muscle Mass

Papaya Fusion

Papaya Passion

Peachkini

Pep it up

Pineapple Punch

Pomegranate Punch

Powerhouse Peach

Reguvenator

Ripped Raspberry

Strawberry Sinsation

Orange Berry

$4.50

Blueberry Blast

$4.50

Strawberry Dream

$4.50

Acai Bowls

Almond Bliss

$12.50

Aloha

$11.50

Apple Dapple

$11.95

Beach Bum

$11.50

Buttercup

$12.95

Coco Berry

$11.50

Coco Chi

$11.50

Coco Loco

$10.95

Dragon Berry

$12.95

Indulgent

$11.50

Islander

$11.50

The Original

$10.95

Vitamin Sting

$11.50

Juices

Heart Beat

$7.95

Turmeric Sunrise

$7.95

Skin Deep

$7.95

Immunity

$7.95

Hang Under

$7.95

Detox

$7.95

Ginger Tonic

$7.95

Create Your Own

$7.95

Sandwiches Wraps

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Egg Salad

$9.95

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$9.95

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.95

The Greek Wrap

$9.95

Chipotle Chicken Club

$9.95

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Turkey BLT

$9.95

CSA Wrap

$9.95

Flatbreads

Avocado Melt FB

$8.95

Caprese Melt FB

$8.95

Santa Fe Chicken FB

$8.95

Chicken Pesto FB

$8.95

Spicy Chicken FB

$8.95

Salads

Chicken Cesar Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Summertime Crisp

$10.95

The Popeye

$10.95

The Greek Salad

$10.95

Ketocado

$10.95

Scoop On A Bed

$7.45

Shots

Ginger Shot 1oz

$2.50

Ginger Shot 2oz

$4.00

Turmeric Shot 1oz

$2.75

Turmeric Shot 2oz

$4.50

Wheat Grass 1oz

$2.75

Wheat Grass 2oz

$4.50

Natural Bomb 4oz

$5.99

Wheatgrass BOGO 1 oz

$2.75

Wheatgrass BOGO 2 oz

$4.50

Kombucha

12 oz

$4.95

16 oz

$5.95

Pre Workout

Pre Workout

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7713 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

