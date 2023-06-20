  • Home
A map showing the location of Natural Kitchen OC 1307 E. Katella AveView gallery

Natural Kitchen OC 1307 E. Katella Ave

No reviews yet

1307 E. Katella Ave

Orange, CA 92867

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Lunch

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese & Fresh Salsa

#2 Chicken-Cashew Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#3 Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#4 Turkey Breast & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

#5 Tuna Almond Sandwich

$9.99

White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#6 Cream Cheese & Date Sandwich

$9.99

Cream Cheese, Cashew Nuts, Dates, Mixed Greens, Tomato

#7 Turkey & Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Turkey, Chicken Salad, Avocado, Cheese, Served on a French Roll

#8 Hummus & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber Slices, Mixed Greens, Tomato

#0 Tofu & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Marinated Tofu, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Salsa

#TD Turkey Delight Sandwich

$10.49

Fresh Baked Turkey, Celery, Onions, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Served on Raisin Bread

Salads

#18 Sunshine Salad

$10.49

Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Grated Cheese, Sunflower Seeds

#19 Tuna Salad

$10.99

White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#20 Chicken-Cashew Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#21 Vegetable Salad

$10.99

Variety of Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#22 Spinach Salad

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Spinach, Avocado, Walnuts

#23 Shrimp on a Boat Salad

$13.99

Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#24 Tofu Salad

$11.49

Marinated Tofu, Mixed Greens, Sesame Seeds

#25 Turkey Breast & Avocado Salad

$11.99

Turkey Breast, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Cheese

#26 Chicken Breast Salad

$11.99

Freshly Baked Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

Small Green Salad

$5.99

Hot Sandwiches

#9 Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie Patty, Cheese, Tomato, Green Onion

#13 Tuna Meltie

$11.99

White Albacore Tuna Salad, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Melted Cheese, Salsa

#14 Chicken Meltie

$11.99

Fresh Chicken Salad with Cashews, Melted Cheese, Salsa

#35 Vegan Burger

$12.99

Delicious Veggie Nut Patty, Hummus, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado

Burritos

#30 Artichoke Burrito

$9.99

Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Three Cheeses, Served with a Side Salad

#33 Black Bean Burrito

$11.99

Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Salsa

#15 Black Bean & Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Black Beans, Shrimp, Avocado, Cheese

#31 Neato Burrito

$12.99

Black Beans, Ground Nuts, Brown Rice, Avocado, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad

#34 Tofu & Artichoke Burrito

$11.49

Marinated Tofu, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad

#12 Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Patty, Avocado, Green Onions, Cheese, Salsa

Hot Bar

#10 Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Salsa

#27 Steamed Vegetable Plate

$11.99

Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Cheese

#36 Teriyaki Plate

$13.99

Freshly Baked Chicken Breast or Tofu, Steamed Veggies, Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce

#32 Twice-Baked Potato

$10.99

Broccoli, Jack Cheese

#16 Vegetarian Lasagna

$11.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese

#11 Vegetarian Quiche

$11.99

Fresh Vegetables, Spinach, Potato, Cheese

Lite Lunch Special

1/2 Sandwich with Soup or Salad

$10.49

Pick 1/2 of your favorite sandwich and a cup or soup or a small salad

Soup & Salad

$10.49

Small Salad and Your Choice of Soup

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$4.49

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Snacks

Chips & Salsa, Large

$4.99

Chips & Salsa, Small

$3.99

Cookie

$1.25

Chips

$1.99

Beverage

Smoothies

Annie's Apple

$5.99

Apple Juice, Banana, Yogurt, Honey, Coconut Sherbet

Berry Blend

$6.99

Strawberries, Berry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet

B-O-P

$5.99

Banana, Orange, Coconut-Pineapple Juice

Chiquita Banana

$5.99

Banana, Honey, Yogurt, Coconut Sherbet

Date Shake

$6.99

Dates, Lowfat Milk, Coconut Sherbet

Mango Delight

$5.99

Mango, Banana, Mango Sherbet

Rosie

$5.99

Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Juice

Taste of Honey

$5.99

Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Cinnamon

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.25

Carrot Juice

$4.25

Freshly Squeezed Upon Order

Orange Juice

$4.25

Papaya Juice

$4.25

Raspberry Juice

$4.25

Drinks

20oz Iced Tea

$3.50

32oz Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda, Bottle

$2.99

Soda, Can

$1.99

Water, Bottle

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy lunch in a fresh cafe!

Location

1307 E. Katella Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

