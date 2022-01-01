Naturally Desi imageView gallery

Naturally Desi 16769 Bernardo Center Dr Suite K10

16769 Bernardo Center Dr Suite K10

San Diego, CA 92128

Order Again

VEG STARTERS

SAMOSa

SAMOSa

$5.00

A savory potato filling enclosed in a fried flaky shell serving with chutneys

VADA PAV

$8.00

Deep-fried chickpea flour coated potato balls served inside a slider bun

VEG SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

Indo-Chinese cooked vegetables, rolled in thin wanton wrappers and deep-fried to give a scrumptious crunchy coating

GOBHI MANCHURIAN

$12.00

CHILLI PANEER

$12.00

PAV BHAJI

$8.00

Onion Pakora

$8.00

Mirchi Bhajji

$7.00

VEG MAINS With Rice

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$15.00

PANEER KHURCHAN Gravy

$15.00

SAAG PANEER

$15.00

BHINDI MASALA

$14.00

DAL TADKA

$12.00

KADAI VEG(semi Gravy)

$15.00

Aloo GOBHI

$14.00

Pindi Chole(full Box)

$13.00

Malai Kofta

$16.00

METHI MALAI MATAR

$16.00

MATAR PANEER

$15.00

VEG KURMA

$15.00

DAL MAKNI

$12.00

EGGPLANT BHARTA

$15.00

NONVEG STARTERS

CHILLI CHICKEN

$13.00

CHICKEN 65

$13.00

Shrimp Pakora

$12.00

Chicken Wings(mango Chill Sauce)

$8.00

SOUPS

MANCHOW SOUP(VEG)

$6.00

Indo-Chinese soy hot soup with carrots, scallions, French beans and fried noodles

MANCHOW SOUP (CHICKEN)

$7.00

Rasam( Tomato)

$6.00

CHICKEN MAINS With Rice

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

BUTTER CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY

$16.00

CHICKEN CURRY

$16.00

SAAG CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN VINDAHU(Spicy)

$16.00

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$16.00

KADAI CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN PEPPER FRY(Dry)

$17.00

SEA FOOD CORNER With Rice

FISH CURRY Thilapia

$17.00

Fish Tikka Masala

$17.00

SHRIMP COCONUT CURRY

$17.00

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Shrimp Curry

$17.00

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$18.00

BIRYANI

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$14.00

MIX FRIED RICE( Chicken,lamb,egg N Shrimp)

$14.99Out of stock

Malabari Biriani Special

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Dum Biryani

$17.00

Goat Dum Biryani

$19.00

Chicken Dum 65 Biryani

$17.00

Egg Biryani

$14.00

Veg Dum biryani

$14.00

Paneer Dum Biryani

$16.00

Veg Fried Rice

$13.00

BREADS

Naan

$3.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Green Chilli Naan

$6.00

Paneer Naan Kulcha

$6.00

Amritsari Chur Naan

$6.00

Laccha Paratha

$4.00

Tabdoori Roti

$3.00

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Corporate Lunch

Veg Lunch

$12.00

Chicken Lunch

$13.00

Lamb Lunch

$16.00

LAMB&GOAT CORNER With Rice

LAMB CURRY

$18.00

LAMB VINDAHU

$18.00

LAMB SAAG

$18.00

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$18.00

GOAT CURRY

$19.00

MUTTON SUKKA(Dry)

$20.00

DRINKS

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

A thick ‘milk-shake’ style Indian drink consisting of a yogurt base and freshly pureed sweet mangoes

LEMON MASALA SODA

$3.00

Bubbly lemonade made with a spicy Indian twist

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

FANTA

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00

Trpicana Orange

$2.00

Thumps Up

$2.99

Nope

DAHI BHALLE

$10.00Out of stock

Melt-in-the-mouth fried lentil dumplings drenched in a sweet yogurt sauce and topped with chutneys and spices

PANI PURI

$8.00Out of stock

Bite-sized hollow puris filled with potato, spices & a refreshing mint-coriander water

ALOO TIKKI PLATTER

$10.00Out of stock

Scrumptious potato patties served with yogurt, chutneys & a sprinkling of spices

SAMOSA CHAT

$10.00Out of stock

Thali N Combo

HOUSE COMBOS

PINDI CHOLA N BHATURA

$13.99

A semi-dry chickpea curry served with a luscious, fried flour flatbread

Veg Taali

$13.99

Chicken Thali

$14.99

Dessert

GUILTY PLEASURES

GULABJAMUN (2 PIECES)

$6.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

sides

Cucumber Salada

$3.00

Mixed Pickel

$2.00

Pav

$2.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra

$1.00

Chutney

$0.50

Papad

$2.00

Raita

$3.00

Onion Salad

$3.00

BEAR

Taj Mahal 12 OZ (Imported)

$3.99

King Fisher 12 Oz Imported

$3.99

Taj Mahal 22 Oz (Imported)

$7.99

Flying Horse 22 Oz imported

$7.39

Stella Artois 12 Oz (Local)

$3.99

Modelo 12 Oz

$3.99

Heineken 12 Oz

$3.99

Red Trolley 12 Oz

$4.99

Lagunitas IPA 12 Oz

$3.99

Corona 12 Oz

$3.99

Legend 10000

$7.99

WINE

CANYON OAKS CABERNET WINE(750 ml)

$8.99

RODE CELLAR MERLOT(750 ml)

$10.99

ARMELI PINOT (750 ml)

$10.99

GIBSON PORT (750 ml)

$11.99

MONTPELLIER CABERNET (750 ml)

$12.99

ACCLAIMED RED WINE (750 ml)

$24.99

DAY OWL

$24.99

GIBSON WINEYARDS

$11.99

RUTHERFORD VINTNERS

$34.99

TANDOOR Starters

Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

chicken Tikka Kabab

$18.00

Murg Malai Kebab

$18.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.00

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$16.00

Malai Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Starter

Chilli Paneer -full

Chilli Paneer - Half

Chilli Chicken-full

Chilli Chieckn Half

Chicken 65- Full

Chicken 65- Half

Pakora -full

Dahi Vada

Pramiti

Pramiti

Gobhi Half

Pakora Half

Gobhi Half

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala -full

$160.00

Chicken Tikka Masala -half

$80.00

Butter Chicken -full

$160.00

Butter Chicken -half

$80.00

Chicken Coconut Curry - Full

$160.00

Chicken Coconut Curry - Half

$80.00

Chicken Curry-full

$160.00

Chicken Curry- Half

$80.00

Chicken Vindalu -full

$160.00

Chicken Vindalu - Half

$80.00

Chicken Chettinad- Full

$160.00

Chicken Chettinad - Half

$80.00

Kerela Egg Curry Full(35)

$140.00

Kerela Egg Curry- Half(15)

$70.00

Fish Curry - Full(king Fish) 45

$200.00

Fish Curry- Half( 20)

$100.00

Fish Mole -full

$200.00

Fish Mole - Half

$100.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$200.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala - Half

$100.00

Chemman Manga Curry

$200.00

Chemman Manga Curry Half

$100.00

Chicken 65half

$90.00

Chilli Chicken

$180.00

Chicken Pepper Fry Half

$90.00

Chilli Chicken Half

$90.00

Chicken 65 Full

$180.00

Vegetrain Gravy

Paneer Butter Masala Full

$160.00

Paneer Butter Masala Half

$80.00

Pàneer Kurchan Full

$180.00

Paneer Kurchan Half

$90.00

Saag Paneer Full

$180.00

Saag Paneer Half

$90.00

Kadai Paneer Full

$160.00

Kadai Paneer Half

$80.00

Matar Paneer Full

$160.00

Matar Paneer Half

$80.00

Bhindi Masala Full

$150.00

Bhindi Masala Half

$75.00

Dal Tadka Full

$100.00

Dal Tadka Half

$50.00

Kadai Veg Full

$140.00

Kadai Veg Half

$60.00

Aloo Gobhi Full

$150.00

Aloo Gobhi Half

$75.00

Aloo Jeera Full

$130.00

Chole Full

$120.00

Chole Half

$60.00

Carrot Half

$60.00

Veg Kurma Full

$180.00

Veg Kurma

$90.00

Malai Kofta

$100.00

Dal Makhni Half

$60.00

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry Full

$180.00

Lamb Curry Half

$90.00

Lamb Vindalu Full

$180.00

Lamb Vindalu Half

$90.00

Goat Curry With Bones Full

$200.00

Goat Curry Half

$90.00

Goat Pepper Fry Full

$260.00

Goat Pepper Fry Half

$130.00

Lamb Pepper Fry Full

$250.00

Lamb Pepper Fry Half

$75.00

Kappa -meen Curry Combo

$100.00

Kappa Full Tray

$140.00

Kappa Half Tray

$70.00

Meen Curry Full

$180.00

Meencurry Half

$90.00

FREE DESERT

SRIKHAND LADOO PARFAIT

RABRI JALEBI SHOTS

SHAI TUKDA SHOTS

RABRI FRUIT TART

PINEAPPLE PASTRY SLICE

CHOCOLATE PASTRY SLICE

EGGLESS GULABJAMUN CUPCAKE

EGGLESS RASMALAI CUPCAKE

MANGO COCONUT CHIA SHOTS

GULABJAMUN

Classic Mango-Cake

Classic Mango-Cake

$35.00+

Classic Pineapple-Cake

Classic Pineapple-Cake

$35.00+

Black Forest-Cake

Black Forest-Cake

$35.00+

Crunchy Butterscotch-Cake

Crunchy Butterscotch-Cake

$35.00+

classic Chocolate-Cake

classic Chocolate-Cake

$35.00+

Rasmalai-Cake

Rasmalai-Cake

$35.00+

Gulabjamun-Cake

GulabJamun-Cake

$35.00+

chocolate truffle-Cake

Chocolate Truffle

$35.00+

CATERING

Chicken Biryani Full

$160.00

Chicken Biryani ( Half)

$80.00

Fish Biryani( Half)

$100.00

Fish Biryani( Full)

$200.00

Goat Biryani( Full)

$220.08

Goat Biryani ( Half)

$110.00

Shrimp Biryani( Full)

$200.00

Shrimp Biryani ( Half)

$100.00

Veg Biryani( Full)

$120.00

Veg Buryani ( Half)

$60.00

Veg Fried Rice( Full)

$120.00

Veg Fried Rice(half)

$60.00

Chicken Fried Rice _full

$140.00

Chicken Fried Rice - Half

$70.00

Noodle- Full

$110.08

Noodle - Half

$55.00

Gobhi Man Full

$140.00

Upma Half Tray

$45.00

Malabri Chickrn Biryani Full

$180.00

Pakroa Half

$40.00

Malabari Chicken Half

$90.00

Plain Rice Half

$35.00

Jeera / Peas Pulav Half Tray

$45.00

Malabari Goat Biryani Full

$220.00

Veg Pulav Full

$100.00

Veg Pulav Half

$50.00

Gobhi Manchurian Half

$70.00

Chilli Paneer Full

$160.00

Onion Pakroa Half

$55.00

Chicken 65 Half

$90.00

Noodles Full

$120.00

Paneer Biryani Half

$80.00

Veg Manchurian Full Tray

$140.00

Stuffed Paneer Pakora(8 cut pc)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Kesar Rabri Family Pack

Kesar Rabri:-Family Pack

$12.99

Balushai Pack

$8.00

Gajar Halva(1/2 lb)

Gajar Halva(1/2 lb)

$8.99

Besan Almond Burfi(1/2 lb)

Besan Almond Burfi(1/2 lb)

$9.99

Corporate Lunches

Veg Lunch

$16.99

Chicken Lunch

$16.99

Lamb Lunch

$18.99

Fish Lunch

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Naturally desi Cafe is a local modern indian restaurant located in the heart of San Diego offering vegan and vegetarian options of the delicious Indian food

Website

Location

16769 Bernardo Center Dr Suite K10, San Diego, CA 92128

Directions

Gallery
Naturally Desi image

