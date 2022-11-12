Restaurant header imageView gallery

MUSE

1500 S Walton BLVD

Bentonville, AR 72712

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Piece Nugget
Single Burger
Muse Salad

Burgers

Single Burger

$5.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Double Burger

$7.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings

Muse Original

$8.92

All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.

Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$1.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Sea Salt Fries

$4.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cajun Fries

$1.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Cajun Fries

$4.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Kids Nuggets

$4.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Chicken

Original Sandwich

$4.98

Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings

Grilled Sandwich

$4.98

Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings

8 Piece Nugget

$4.75

Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce

12 Piece Nugget

$5.75

Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce

64 Piece Nugget

$35.75

120 Piece Nugget

$60.00

200 Piece Nugget

$95.00

Salad

Muse Salad

$7.99

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, topped with Original or grilled chicken, with your choice of dressing

Veggie Salad

$5.99

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, with your choice of dressing

Shakes

Muse Shake

$3.99

made to order served with whipped topping. Choose between Vanilla, strawberry, carmel, and Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Drinks

Coca Cola

$0.99+

Coke Zero

$0.99+

Diet Coke

$0.99+

Dr. Pepper

$0.99+

Orange Fanta

$0.99+

Hi-C Fruit punch

$0.99+

Sprite

$0.99+

MUSE Sparkling Lemonade

$0.99+

Peach Tea

$0.99+

Sweet Tea

$0.99+

Unsweet Tea

$0.99+

Water

$0.25+

Dipping Sauce

Muse Sauce

$0.50

House-Made Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Misc.

Potato Bun

$1.00

Potato Bun +

$3.99

Pack Of Buns

$6.00

Toppings

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your fav burgers, fries and chicken made to order with #locallove.

Website

Location

1500 S Walton BLVD, Bentonville, AR 72712

Directions

