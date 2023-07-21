Popular Items

Breakfast

Bacon on a Stick

$7.00

fresh cured 1/4 lb. pork belly, hand cut, skewered, and deep fried then grilled to perfection and submerged in maple syrup and seasoned in kosher salt and 7 different peppers. peppers include black, white, paprika, cumin, cayenne and chili.

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Pork Roll egg and cheese is the Holy Grail of breakfast sandwiches. The salty goodness of pork roll combined with the farm fresh egg and melty American cheese on a fresh baked brioche bun is a New Jersy classic.

BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled pork BBQ is fresh farm raised pork dry rubbed then slow smoked w/ pecan wood, and shredded with a sweet honey barbeque sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Chicken BBQ Dry rubbed farm raised chicken thighs, slow smoked using pecan wood, and tossed in a tangy mustard-based BBQ sauce on top of a buttery brioche roll.

BBQ Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced Brisket dry rubbed, pecan wood-slow smoked farm raised Beef slow cooked to perfection and topped with sweet honey BBQ sauce on a buttery brioche roll.

Meat On A Stick

Prime Rib

$9.00

Boneless Rib

$7.00

Bacon

$7.00

Chicken Tender

$6.00

Sides

Tangy Coleslaw

Tangy Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock

This Coleslaw is everything to write home about! This crisp, slightly sweet, slightly tangy coleslaw has a variety of beautiful colors and a crispy texture including green and purple cabbage, carrots, celery seed a hint of sesame seed, it's a pop of cool freshness that would complement any pulled BBQ sandwich.

BBQ Mac And Cheese

BBQ Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Our Smoked Mac and Cheese is the ultimate comfort food. twice cooked elbow macaroni / smoked with 3 cheeses, sharp white cheddar, gruyere and pecorino Romano topped with crispy breadcrumbs. this would be an excellent side dish to any smoked BBQ sandwich.

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$4.00

BBQ Beans, it's a musical fruit... BBQ baked beans are a summer staple. This shortcut version relies on ordinary canned baked beans, which we dress up with farm raised cured pork belly, fresh peppers, onions, cider vinegar and barbecue sauce. The sweet and tangy side dish is perfect addition to any BBQ sandwich.

Drinks

Snapple Ice Tea

Snapple Ice Tea

$3.00

Snapple iced tea in a variety of flavors including lemon, peach or raspberry.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Our lemonade is a an ice-cold, refreshing treat that will be your best friend on a hot summer day.

water

water

$3.00

bottled water. hydrate yourself! let us help you make your 8 cup quota with this 16 oz ice cold H20. your kidney's will thank you.