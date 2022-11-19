- Home
Nature's Brew
$
2316 S Union Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Popular Items
LUNCH
Chipotle Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Fennel, Housemade Croutons, Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, Chipotle Dressing
Kale Greek
Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Lemon Garlic Dressing
Big Blue
Organic Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Apple, Stilton Blue Cheese, Honey Coriander & Sesame Oil Dressing
Nicoise
Arugula & Organic Mixed Greens, Albacore Tuna Salad, Hard Boiled Free Range Egg, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Radish, White Garlic Dressing
Torched Turkey
Slow-Cooked and Bruléed Turkey, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Chimichurri, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Brisket
24-Hour Slow-Roast Beef Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Herb Salad, Mint Cilantro & Walnut Pesto, Sriracha Aioli
Meatballs
Housemade Beef/Lamb/Pork Meatballs, Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil Walnut Pesto
Club
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
Tuna Melt
Albacore Tuna Salad, Provolone, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Vegan Sandwich
Roasted Sweet & Spicy Yams, Roasted Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Pickled Beets, Kale Tahini
Pork Cubano
Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, Fresh Tomato, Organic Mixed Greens, and a Mustard Aioli served on your favorite bread!
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Side Green Salad
Organic Spring Mix with Sweet Chili Balsamic Vinaigrette
BREAKFAST
Egg Sandwich
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Brooklyn Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers, served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything
Nana's Sandwich
Two Fried Eggs, Balsamic Onions, Organic Mixed Greens, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Southwestern Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs, carne asada, roasted green bell pepper, fresh tomato, and a chipotle aioli served on your favorite bread.
Bacon & Brie
Two fried eggs, bacon, brie, fresh tomato, romaine lettuce, and housemade lemon garlic aioli. Put it on your favorite bread!
Bacon & Eggs
Two eggs cooked just how you like 'em, served with Bacon, Toast, Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
Breakfast Burrito
Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
Herb Omelette
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
Smoked Salmon Omelette
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
Tofu Scramble
Scrambled Tofu with Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Kale, Spanish Onion, Pomegranate Sweet Chili Sauce, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing. Vegan Friendly!
Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Hash
Pulled Pork, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs, Jalapeño Hollandaise, served with Toast and Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette.
Veggie Quiche/Burekas Meal
Served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing
BYO Omelette
Build Your Own Three-Egg Omelette - ingredients to choose from: mixed herbs ($1.00), onion ($.75), tomato ($.75), bell pepper ($.75), kale ($.75), mushrooms ($.75), avocado ($1.50), pepper jack ($1.00), provolone ($1.00), Swiss ($1.00), cheddar ($1.00), brie ($1.00), bacon ($1.00), ham ($1.00), apple fennel turkey sausage ($2.50), sub egg whites ($2.00)
Banana Nutella
Walnuts, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
Savory Breakfast
Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeño Hollandaise
Oatmeal
Served with your choice of Milk and any two of the following: Apple, Banana, Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, Honey, or Agave.
Bagel
Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!
2 Turkey Sausage Apple Fennel Patties
House Potatoes
2 Bacon Strips
Side of Two Eggs
Toast With Butter & Jam
Piece of Fruit
Side of Fruit
PASTRIES
1 Cookie
3 Cookies
1 Gluten-Free Cookie
3 Gluten-Free Cookies
Scone
Banana Bread (Vegan)
Vegan & Gluten-Free!
Pain au Chocolat
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant
Kale & Feta Burekas
Mushroom Potato Burekas (Vegan)
Veggie Quiche
DRINKS
All-Nighter Americano
A chilled Americano, served with 2 Espresso ice cubes.
Americano
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso and hot water.
Blue Maple Matcha Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Double or Triple shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso topped with thick foam.
Chai Latte
Chai mix and your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty!
Cold Brew
Sierra Azul. An Organic, Mexican, Fair Trade coffee bean roasted in-house, chilled, and served over ice.
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Colombian Excelso. An Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast espresso bean roasted in-house. Creamy, dark cherry, and caramel with mild acidity and tartness.
Honey Please
Double Shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, steamed Half & Half, and Honey. Topped with foam. (8 ounces)
Honey Turmeric Latte
Horchatte
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk, a pinch of Cinnamon, and Almond Milk. Served over ice.
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Cocoa powder and your choice of steamed milk.
Latte
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, your choice of milk, and a dollop of foam.
Lavender Latte
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, House-Made Lavender syrup, Vanilla, Honey, and your choice of milk.
Macchiato
A Single or Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, a splash of your choice of milk, and a dollop of foam.
Matcha Latte
Powdered Green Tea and your choice of milk. Hot or Iced.
Mocha
Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Ghirardelli cocoa powder, and your choice of milk. Topped with foam.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Tea Latte
Any one of our Might Leaf Teas, your choice of steamed milk, and a dollop of foam.
USC Latte
Ultimate Salted Caramel! Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Ghirardelli Caramel syrup, English Toffee syrup, Grey Salt, and your choice of milk.
Vietnamese Sweet Coffee
Sweetened Condensed Milk and a Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso. Shaken and served over ice.
Milk
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Mighty Leaf
Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
Watermelon Mint Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
1/2 lemonade + 1/2 iced tea
Ice Blended Latte
espresso, milk, latte powder
Ice Blended Chai
milk and chai (contains no espresso)
Ice Blended Mocha
espresso, milk, mocha powder
Ice Blended Vanilla
milk, vanilla (contains no espresso)
Ice Blended Green Tea
milk, matcha, cucumber
Peanut Butter Mocha Swirl
espresso, milk, mocha powder and peanut butter
Berry Good
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, apple juice
Noa's Breakfast
banana, milk, vanilla, granola, maple
Vanilla Sky
strawberry, pineapple, vanilla
Sweet Tart
raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemon, lime
Tropic Pinch
mango, pineapple, watermelon, ginger, agave
Green Goddess
kale, pineapple, mango, mint, apple, lemon
Love Potion
strawberry, raspberry, vanilla, whipped cream, 2 straws
Honey Bee
coconut water, banana, mango, clover honey
PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
Rocky Road
almond milk, cacao, banana, vanilla, almond butter
Matcha Mania
almond milk, matcha, banana, date, kale, granola
Orange Juice
Hot Summer
watermelon, orange, lemon, pinch of chipotle
Vitalizer
beet, orange, carrot
Bloody Beet
beet, tomato, celery, lime, ginger, tapatio
Tiny Dancer
beet, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, cayenne
Forest Child
apple, romaine, spinach, celery, parsley, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger
Lemon Ginger Cayenne Shot
Mr. Brightside
orange, carrot, lemon, ginger
Fermensch Kombucha
Health-Ade Kombucha (16 oz)
Recess CBD
Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)
Mexican Coke
Boxed Water
Sprite
GRAB & GO
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nature's Brew offers sandwiches, coffee, juices, & smoothies. Breakfast served all day!
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007