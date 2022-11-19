Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nature's Brew

1,746 Reviews

$

2316 S Union Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Brisket

LUNCH

Chipotle Caesar

Chipotle Caesar

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fennel, Housemade Croutons, Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, Chipotle Dressing

Kale Greek

Kale Greek

$12.00

Fresh Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Lemon Garlic Dressing

Big Blue

Big Blue

$13.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Apple, Stilton Blue Cheese, Honey Coriander & Sesame Oil Dressing

Nicoise

Nicoise

$13.00

Arugula & Organic Mixed Greens, Albacore Tuna Salad, Hard Boiled Free Range Egg, Fire Roasted Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Shaved Radish, White Garlic Dressing

Torched Turkey

Torched Turkey

$11.00

Slow-Cooked and Bruléed Turkey, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Chimichurri, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Brisket

Brisket

$11.00

24-Hour Slow-Roast Beef Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Herb Salad, Mint Cilantro & Walnut Pesto, Sriracha Aioli

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.00

Housemade Beef/Lamb/Pork Meatballs, Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil Walnut Pesto

Club

Club

$11.00

Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, Provolone, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Vegan Sandwich

Vegan Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted Sweet & Spicy Yams, Roasted Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Pickled Beets, Kale Tahini

Pork Cubano

Pork Cubano

$11.00

Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickled Jalapeño, Fresh Tomato, Organic Mixed Greens, and a Mustard Aioli served on your favorite bread!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$9.00
Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$2.50

Organic Spring Mix with Sweet Chili Balsamic Vinaigrette

BREAKFAST

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Brooklyn Bagel

Brooklyn Bagel

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Capers, served on your choice of Bagel: Plain, Sesame, Wheat, Or Everything

Nana's Sandwich

Nana's Sandwich

$9.50

Two Fried Eggs, Balsamic Onions, Organic Mixed Greens, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Southwestern Egg Sandwich

Southwestern Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Two fried eggs, carne asada, roasted green bell pepper, fresh tomato, and a chipotle aioli served on your favorite bread.

Bacon & Brie

Bacon & Brie

$11.00

Two fried eggs, bacon, brie, fresh tomato, romaine lettuce, and housemade lemon garlic aioli. Put it on your favorite bread!

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$10.00

Two eggs cooked just how you like 'em, served with Bacon, Toast, Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Two Fried Eggs, Pork Chorizo with Ground Beef, Oven-Roasted House Potatoes, Black Bean Aioli, served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing

Herb Omelette

Herb Omelette

$10.00

Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.

Smoked Salmon Omelette

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$13.50

Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$11.00

Scrambled Tofu with Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Kale, Spanish Onion, Pomegranate Sweet Chili Sauce, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing. Vegan Friendly!

Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Hash

Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Hash

$13.50

Pulled Pork, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs, Jalapeño Hollandaise, served with Toast and Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Veggie Quiche/Burekas Meal

Veggie Quiche/Burekas Meal

$8.00

Served with Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$9.00

Build Your Own Three-Egg Omelette - ingredients to choose from: mixed herbs ($1.00), onion ($.75), tomato ($.75), bell pepper ($.75), kale ($.75), mushrooms ($.75), avocado ($1.50), pepper jack ($1.00), provolone ($1.00), Swiss ($1.00), cheddar ($1.00), brie ($1.00), bacon ($1.00), ham ($1.00), apple fennel turkey sausage ($2.50), sub egg whites ($2.00)

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$10.00

Walnuts, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Savory Breakfast

Savory Breakfast

$11.00

Two Sunny-Side-Up Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeño Hollandaise

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.00

Served with your choice of Milk and any two of the following: Apple, Banana, Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Sliced Almonds, Honey, or Agave.

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

Plain, Sesame, Whole Wheat, or Everything... always toasted to order!

2 Turkey Sausage Apple Fennel Patties

2 Turkey Sausage Apple Fennel Patties

$4.50
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$3.50
2 Bacon Strips

2 Bacon Strips

$2.00
Side of Two Eggs

Side of Two Eggs

$2.00
Toast With Butter & Jam

Toast With Butter & Jam

$2.50
Piece of Fruit

Piece of Fruit

$1.00
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$2.95
Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$2.50

Organic Spring Mix with Sweet Chili Balsamic Vinaigrette

PASTRIES

1 Cookie

1 Cookie

$1.50
3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$4.00
1 Gluten-Free Cookie

1 Gluten-Free Cookie

$1.90
3 Gluten-Free Cookies

3 Gluten-Free Cookies

$5.25
Scone

Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Banana Bread (Vegan)

Banana Bread (Vegan)

$3.75

Vegan & Gluten-Free!

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.50
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25
Kale & Feta Burekas

Kale & Feta Burekas

$5.50Out of stock
Mushroom Potato Burekas (Vegan)

Mushroom Potato Burekas (Vegan)

$5.50

Veggie Quiche

$8.00

DRINKS

All-Nighter Americano

All-Nighter Americano

$4.00+

A chilled Americano, served with 2 Espresso ice cubes.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso and hot water.

Blue Maple Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double or Triple shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso topped with thick foam.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai mix and your choice of milk. Add a shot of espresso to make it dirty!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Sierra Azul. An Organic, Mexican, Fair Trade coffee bean roasted in-house, chilled, and served over ice.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Colombian Excelso. An Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast espresso bean roasted in-house. Creamy, dark cherry, and caramel with mild acidity and tartness.

Honey Please

Honey Please

$4.50

Double Shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, steamed Half & Half, and Honey. Topped with foam. (8 ounces)

Honey Turmeric Latte

$5.00+
Horchatte

Horchatte

$5.00+

Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk, a pinch of Cinnamon, and Almond Milk. Served over ice.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Ghirardelli Cocoa powder and your choice of steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, your choice of milk, and a dollop of foam.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, House-Made Lavender syrup, Vanilla, Honey, and your choice of milk.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25+

A Single or Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, a splash of your choice of milk, and a dollop of foam.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Powdered Green Tea and your choice of milk. Hot or Iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Ghirardelli cocoa powder, and your choice of milk. Topped with foam.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.00+
Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Any one of our Might Leaf Teas, your choice of steamed milk, and a dollop of foam.

USC Latte

USC Latte

$5.00+

Ultimate Salted Caramel! Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso, Ghirardelli Caramel syrup, English Toffee syrup, Grey Salt, and your choice of milk.

Vietnamese Sweet Coffee

Vietnamese Sweet Coffee

$4.50+

Sweetened Condensed Milk and a Double shot of our Organic, Fair Trade, Medium roast Colombian Excelso Espresso. Shaken and served over ice.

Milk

$2.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mighty Leaf

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50+
Watermelon Mint Lemonade

Watermelon Mint Lemonade

$3.50+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

1/2 lemonade + 1/2 iced tea

Ice Blended Latte

Ice Blended Latte

$5.50+

espresso, milk, latte powder

Ice Blended Chai

Ice Blended Chai

$6.05+

milk and chai (contains no espresso)

Ice Blended Mocha

Ice Blended Mocha

$6.05+

espresso, milk, mocha powder

Ice Blended Vanilla

Ice Blended Vanilla

$5.50+

milk, vanilla (contains no espresso)

Ice Blended Green Tea

Ice Blended Green Tea

$5.50+

milk, matcha, cucumber

Peanut Butter Mocha Swirl

Peanut Butter Mocha Swirl

$6.50+

espresso, milk, mocha powder and peanut butter

Berry Good

Berry Good

$8.25+

strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, apple juice

Noa's Breakfast

Noa's Breakfast

$8.25+

banana, milk, vanilla, granola, maple

Vanilla Sky

Vanilla Sky

$8.25+

strawberry, pineapple, vanilla

Sweet Tart

Sweet Tart

$8.25+Out of stock

raspberry, mango, watermelon, lemon, lime

Tropic Pinch

Tropic Pinch

$8.25+Out of stock

mango, pineapple, watermelon, ginger, agave

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$9.00+

kale, pineapple, mango, mint, apple, lemon

Love Potion

Love Potion

$9.00+

strawberry, raspberry, vanilla, whipped cream, 2 straws

Honey Bee

Honey Bee

$9.00+

coconut water, banana, mango, clover honey

PB & J

PB & J

$9.00+

strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla

Rocky Road

Rocky Road

$11.00+

almond milk, cacao, banana, vanilla, almond butter

Matcha Mania

Matcha Mania

$11.00+

almond milk, matcha, banana, date, kale, granola

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.95+
Hot Summer

Hot Summer

$8.00+

watermelon, orange, lemon, pinch of chipotle

Vitalizer

Vitalizer

$8.00+

beet, orange, carrot

Bloody Beet

Bloody Beet

$8.00+

beet, tomato, celery, lime, ginger, tapatio

Tiny Dancer

Tiny Dancer

$8.00+

beet, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, cayenne

Forest Child

Forest Child

$8.00+

apple, romaine, spinach, celery, parsley, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger

Lemon Ginger Cayenne Shot

Lemon Ginger Cayenne Shot

$3.00
Mr. Brightside

Mr. Brightside

$8.00+

orange, carrot, lemon, ginger

Fermensch Kombucha

$6.00

Health-Ade Kombucha (16 oz)

$5.25

Recess CBD

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

GRAB & GO

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fermensch Kombucha

$6.00

Health-Ade Kombucha (16 oz)

$5.25

Recess CBD

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water (12 oz)

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

UTENSILS

Yes, please include utensils!

No utensils needed!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nature's Brew offers sandwiches, coffee, juices, & smoothies. Breakfast served all day!

