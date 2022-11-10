Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nature's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

566 East Main Street

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Chicken Quesadilla
Yogi Special

Burgers & Sandwiches

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Ground turkey patty, grilled onion, sprouts, lettuce, tomato w/ 1000 Island on a whole wheat bun

Zen Burger

$12.95

Whole grain and vegetable patty, lettuce, tomato, sprouts with garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun

Good Karma Burger

$12.95

Tempeh patty, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun

Natural Burger

$12.95

Soy patty, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, sprouts & 1000 island on a whole wheat bun

Tofu Dog

$10.95

Tofu hot dog with onions and relish.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$12.95

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast, avocado, grilled onion, lettuce and tomato on a whole wheat bun

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Chunk albacore tuna mixed with mayo, onion, celery and sweet pickle relish served with lettuce onion and tomato on four seed bread.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onion, mustard and mayo on four seed bread.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.95

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onion and spicy brown mustard in a whole wheat pita

The Local Favorite

$11.95

Avocado, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, onion and garlic mayo on four seed bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Jack and Cheddar cheese with tomato on four seed bread

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Fresh grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mayo on toasted four seed bread.

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.95

Lightly marinated portobello mushroom, jack cheese, grilled onion, tomato, sprouts, pesto and garlic mayo on toasted 4 seed bread

Grilled Eggplant Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled eggplant & red bell pepper, feta cheese, sprouts and pesto on toasted four seed bread

Mexi-Wrap

$11.95

Short grain brown rice, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, lettuce, onion, jicama and sprouts in a whole wheat tortilla

Vegetable Wrap

$11.95

Sauteed vegetables, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, carrots in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with Tahini Ginger sauce.

Salads

Natural Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, carrot, beet, red onion, jicama, red cabbage, tomato, sprouts radish and cucumber.

Natural Garden Salad 1/2 size

$7.50

Mixed greens, carrot, beet, red onion, jicama, red cabbage, tomato, sprouts radish and cucumber.

Old Town Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, short grain brown rice, guacamole, feta cheese, tomato and carrots

Old Town Salad1/2 size

$7.95

Mixed greens, short grain brown rice, guacamole, feta cheese, tomato and carrots

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach, carrots, radish, black olives, artichokes hearts, feta cheese and veggie bacon bits

Spinach 1/2 size

$7.95

Fresh spinach, carrots, radish, black olives, artichokes hearts, feta cheese and veggie bacon bits

Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, croutons, parmesan.

Chicken Caesar 1/2 size

$10.50

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, croutons, parmesan.

Natural Caesar

$10.95

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, croutons and parmesan.

Natural Caesar 1/2 size

$7.95

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, croutons and parmesan.

Ranch Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, carrots, tomato, jicama, radish, cucumber and feta cheese over mixed greens

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Chopped turkey, feta cheese, vegetarian bacon bits, tomatoes, avocado and sprouts over mixed greens

Tostada Salad

$12.50

Baked whole wheat tortilla, black beans, short grain brown rice, carrots, red cabbage, jicama, salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Veggie Salad

$13.95

Fresh grilled veggies, carrot, tomato and jicama over mixed greens

Greek Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, carrots, tomato and cucumber

Appetizers

Cup Soup

$3.95

Cup Vegan Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Bowl Vegan Soup

$4.95

Vegetarian Chili Cup

$4.75

Topped with cheese and onion, served with corn bread

Vegetarian Chili Bowl

$5.95

Topped with cheese and onion, served with corn bread

Humus & Pita Plate

$8.95

Homemade hummus and assortment of veggies with wedges of wheat pita

Nachos

$10.95

Organic blue corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, short grain brown rice, olives, red onion, cheese, salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Guacamole & Chips

$7.95

Homemade guacamole with organic blue corn tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Homemade salsa with organic blue corn tortilla chips

Pastas

Pesto Pasta

$12.50

Pasta of the day tossed with homemade pesto sauce topped with feta cheese

Marinara Pasta

$12.50

Pasta of the day tossed with homemade marinara sauce topped with parmesan

Primavera Pasta

$12.50

Pasta of the day tossed with olive oil, garlic and fresh veggies topped with parmesan

Veggie Lasagna

$13.95

Spinach pasta layered with ricotta cheese, fresh vegetables and marinara sauce

Veggie Entrees

Veggie Grill

$10.50

Grilled vegetables served over short grain brown rice

Super Natural Platter

$11.95

Corn bread topped with pinto beans, short grain brown rice, steamed veggies and cheddar cheese

Mr. Natural

$10.50

Fresh steamed vegetables over short grain brown rice

Yogi Special

$10.95

Organic tofu sauteed in ginger soy sauce, served with short grain brown rice and salad

Veggie Stuffed Spud

$11.50

Baked potato topped with steamed veggies and cheddar cheese or tahini ginger sauce

Classic Spud

$8.50

Baked potato served with salad and topped with butter and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Sauteed veggies, pinto beans and short grain brown rice wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with sauteed vegetables and cheese with sour cream, guacamole and salsa

Black Bean Enchilada

$11.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with black beans, short grain brown rice and cheese topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole

Tempeh Tacos

$10.50

Organic tempeh in ranchero sauce on corn tortillas with cheese, green cabbage, tomato, onion and avocado.

Veggie Tacos

$10.50

Fresh veggies sauteed in ginger soy sauce on corn tortillas with green cabbage, tomato, onion and avocado

Veggie Stir Fry

$11.95

Fresh veggies sauteed in ginger soy sauce over short grain brown rice

Chicken & Seafood

Chicken Stir Fry

$12.95

Fresh veggies sauteed in ginger soy sauce with short grain brown rice topped with a grilled chicken breast

Seafood Stir Fry

$13.95

Baby shrimp and pacific ono sauteed with fresh veggie over short grain brown rice

FIsh Tacos

$13.95

Pacific ono sauteed in homemade salsa on corn tortillas with cheese, carrots and red cabbage

Chicken Stuffed Spud

$13.95

Baked potato topped with chicken ranchero, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with chicken ranchero, black beans and short grain brown rice topped with ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with chicken ranchero and cheese, with sour cream, guacamole and salsa

Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Chicken ranchero, pinto beans and short grain brown rice stuffed in a whole wheat tortilla topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Chicken ranchero on corn tortillas with cheese topped with green cabbage, red onion, tomato and avocado

Salmon

$18.95

ONO KABOB

$13.95

Combo Plates

Soup & Salad

$8.95

1/2 Soup & Sandwich

$9.95

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$9.95

Kids Menu

Kiddie Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Melted Jack & Cheddar on toasted four seed bread

Kiddie Burrito

$6.95

Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with pinto beans and cheddar cheese

Peanut Butter & Honey Sandwich

$6.95

Chunky peanut butter and honey on four seed bread

Kiddie Pasta

$6.95

Pasta of the day with butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Quasadilla

$6.95

Sides

Grilled Vegetables

$7.75

Steamed Vegetables Cup

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables Bowl

$5.75

Sauteed Tofu

$4.95

Steamed Tofu

$3.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Chicken Ranchero

$4.95

Chunk Albacore Salad

$4.95

Chopped Roasted Turkey

$4.95

Ground Turkey Patty

$4.95

Sauteed Ono

$7.95

Organic Tempeh Ranchero

$4.95

Black Beans

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Rice

$3.50+

Corn Bread

$3.25

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Corn Tortilas

$1.50

Whole Wheat Tortilla

$0.95

Pita Bread

$2.50

Guacamole Cup

$5.95

Humus Cup

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.50

Avocado

$1.95

2 oz TAHINI GINGER

$1.50

2 oz GUAC

$1.50

2 oz PESTO

$1.50

SALMON SIDE

$9.00

BAKED POTATO

$4.50

2oz HUMMUS

$1.25

Steamed Tofu

$3.95

Side Falafel

SPECIALS

SANDWICH SPECIAL

$13.95

SALAD SPECIAL

$13.95

Small Chips

$3.50

MEXICAN SPECIAL

$13.95

Shakes & Smoothies

Vanilla Shake

$5.25

Vanilla extract, honey, ice cream & milk

Chocolate Shake

$5.25

Cocoa powder, honey, ice cream & milk

Orange Shake

$5.25

Orange juice, honey, ice cream & milk

Blueberry Shake

$5.25

Blueberries, honey, ice cream & milk

Carrot Shake

$5.25

Carrot juice, honey, ice cream, cinnamon, nutmeg & milk

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.25

Peanut Butter, honey, ice cream & milk

Espresso Shake

$5.25

Espresso extract, ice cream & milk

Strawberry Fields

$5.25

Strawberry, banana, apple juice

Peach-O-Rama

$5.25

Peach, banana, apple juice

Blu's Brother

$5.25

Blueberry, banana, apple juice

Maui Mama

$5.25

Pineapple, banana, papaya juice

S.B. Special

$5.25

Strawberry, peach, banana, peach juice

Michelle My Belle

$5.25

Peach pineapple, pineapple coconut juice

Aloha Bra

$5.25

Pineapple, banana, pineapple coconut juice

Crystal Blue Persuasion

$5.25

Blueberry, banana, papaya juice

Very Very Berry

$5.25

Blueberry, strawberry, apple juice

Screaming Blue Meany

$5.25

Peach, blueberry, apple juice

Dr. Daybreak

$5.25

Peach, banana, orange juice

Lisa Fellini

$5.25

Strawberry, pineapple, orange juice

PineCoco Shake

$5.25

Juice Bar & Drinks

Spicy Sweet

$6.00+

Greens Blend

$6.00+

Veggie Blend

$6.00+

Create Your Own

$6.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00+

EVERYTHING JUICE

$6.50+

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Wellness Shot

$3.00

Ginger Shot

$2.50

DRINK COOLER

CAN SODA

$2.50

BOTTLE SODA

$3.25

LARGE WATER

$4.50

SMALL WATER

$3.75

KOMBUCHA

$6.00

YERBA MATE

$3.95

MARTINELLI

$3.25

SPECIALS

GREEN MANGO

$6.00

PB & J

$6.00

TURMERIC SHAKE

$6.00

TROPICAL CARROT

$6.00

GARDEN SMOOTHIE

$6.00

MEXICAN MOCHA

$6.00

MANGO MANIA

$6.00

BUTTER FINGER

$6.00

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY

$6.00

FROZEN BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

BROWNIE SHAKE

$6.00

THE ELVIS

$6.00

SHAMROCK SHAKE

$6.00

VAMPIRE

$6.00

Apple Spice

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bright American cafe with a chill vibe offering global & vegan fare, plus beer, juices & smoothies.

Website

Location

566 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

