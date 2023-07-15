Toasts

Almond Butter Toast

$9.00

Locally made sourdough from Denver's own Hearth Bakery, topped with all natural almond butter, blueberries, and fresh sliced banana. Drizzled with honey and topped with hemp seeds. Whoa!

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Our favorite! Served on Hearth Bakery sourdough (Denver, CO), this toast is loaded with avocado, topped with everything seasoning, micro greens, chili flakes, and olive oil. Add an egg for a protein boost!

Hummus Toast

$9.00

Served on Hearth Bakery sourdough (Denver, CO), this toast is topped with hummus, olive oil, micro greens, cherry tomatoes, za'atar seasoning, and sea salt! Add an egg for a protein boost!

Smoothies

Lavender Haze *LIMITED TIME*

$10.00

An instant hit! The Lavender Haze is available for a limited time: Coconut milk, vanilla vegan protein, blueberry, lemon, banana, pineapple.

Strawberry Wave Smoothie

$9.00

Refreshing and nutritious! The Strawberry Wave is made with strawberries, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, honey, and garnished with coconut flakes!

Power Greens Smoothie

$10.00

Get your greens and protein! Loaded with organic vanilla plant protein, almond butter, spinach, cinnamon, banana, and coconut milk. Nutrient dense and perfect for after a workout or to keep you fueled up all day!

Mellow Mango Smoothie

$9.00

So refreshing! The Mellow Mango Smoothie is made with Mango, a whole Orange, Ginger, Pineapple and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.

Green Hydrator Smoothie

$9.00

Get your greens and get hydrated! The Green Hydrator Smoothie is made with Spinach, Celery, Ginger, Pineapple, and Coconut Water. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Chia Seeds.

CloudBerry Smoothie

$9.00

Our most popular smoothie! The CloudBerry Smoothie is made with Blueberry, Raspberry, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Honey, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Hemp Seeds.

Churro Smoothie

$10.00

A crowd favorite! The Churro Smoothie is made with Orgain Organic Vanilla Plant Protein, Oats, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Banana and Coconut Milk. Garnished with CocoCloud and topped with Amaranth.

Bowls

Split-Base Bowl

$12.00

Pick TWO bases and build your perfect bowl. Granola included.

Cherry Power Bowl

$12.00

Build your own bowl with our Cherry Power Base! Made with plant protein, red tart cherry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.

Super Green Bowl

$12.00

Build your own bowl with our Super Green Base! Made with spinach, pineapple, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.

OG Acai Bowl

$12.00

The OG! Build your own bowl with our Acai Base. Made with pure açái, blueberry, raspberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.

Mango Majik Bowl

$12.00

Build your own bowl with our Mango Majik Base! Boosted with blue spirulina and made with mango, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, and banana. Granola included.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Build your own bowl with our Dragon Fruit Base! Made with pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapple, strawberry, banana, and coconut milk. Granola included.

Hot Bowls

Perfect Oats Oatmeal

$9.00

Perfect rolled oats with just a hint of sea salt. Paired with your choice of fruits, dry toppings, and a drizzle!

Salads

Summer Salad

$8.00

The Summer Salad! A staff favorite: fresh cut tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, with crunchy sliced almonds served on a bed on field greens. House made honey-lemon vinaigrette served on the side. ***PRO TIP: Add honey-smoked salmon or a hard-boiled egg for an extra protein and omega boost!!***

Drinks

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$5.00

Smooth and not bitter, this Colombian cold brew is the perfect boost to your day! Served over ice.

Spindrift Sparking Water

$2.00

Sparkling water & real squeezed fruit. Yup, that's it!

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

16.9 fl oz Mountain water from the alps. Murder your thirst.