Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naughty Panda

review star

No reviews yet

20 E Union Street Unit 170

Pasadena, CA 91103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Saiyan Crunch Roll (GF)
Orange Cauliflower Bowl (GF)
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Sushi Platters

The Gear 1 Sushi Platter Comes As is with following rolls. 2x Super Saiyan Crunch 2x Basic Cali Roll 2x Sakura Sweet Potato 2x Wizard King
Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$100.00

The Gear 1 Sushi Platter Comes As is with following rolls. 2x Super Saiyan Crunch 2x Basic Cali Roll 2x Sakura Sweet Potato 2x Wizard King

Appetizers

Jalapeno Tempura Poppers

Jalapeno Tempura Poppers

$8.25

Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned jackfruit and vegan cheese tempura fried and finished with spicy mayo naughtyglaze green onions and sesame seeds

RENGOKU CRISPY RICE

RENGOKU CRISPY RICE

$15.00

4 PC crispy rice topped with spicy chickpea mix, avocado slices, jalapeño slices, spicy mayo, naughty glaze, green onions and sesame seeds.

Combo Plates

Bowl & Roll

Bowl & Roll

$24.99

You’re Choice of 1 Bowl and 1 Roll

One Punch Combo Plate

One Punch Combo Plate

$16.99

Your choice of 4pc Sakuras Sweet Potato Roll or 4 pc Super Saiyan Crunch Roll. You’re choice of protein with side fresh cucumber salad and hot jasmine rice.

Chicken Katsu Plate

Chicken Katsu Plate

$16.99

Fried Chicken Katsu, Macaroni Salad, Jasmine Rice, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds topped with Naughty Glaze.

Bowls

Surf and Turf Bowl

Surf and Turf Bowl

$15.99

House-made Seitan Beef, Vegan Shrimp, Teriyaki Glaze, Broccoli, and Carrots on a bed of Jasmine Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Bowl (GF)

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Bowl (GF)

$15.50

Fried Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Broccoli, Pickled, Sesame Seeds, Scallions and Sesame Seeds and then topped with Garlic Aioli. Served on bed of Jasmine Rice.

Beef Broccoli Bowl

Beef Broccoli Bowl

$15.50

Seitan/Soy Beef, Beef Marinade, Broccoli, and Pickled Carrots, Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served with a bed of Jasmine Rice.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.50

Seitan/Soy Chicken, Teriyaki Glaze, Broccoli, Pickled Carrots, Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served on a bed of Jasmine Rice.

BBQ Beef Bowl

BBQ Beef Bowl

$15.50

Full Bowl of BBQ Seasoned Soy/Seitan Beef on top of a ned of Jasmine Rice. Served with Broccoli and Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Sesame Seeds.

Orange Cauliflower Bowl (GF)

Orange Cauliflower Bowl (GF)

$15.50

Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions

Spicy Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl (GF)

Spicy Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl (GF)

$15.50

Our signature GF Chicken with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and seasoned in a house-made Spy Korean Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions

Spicy Korean Beef Bowl

Spicy Korean Beef Bowl

$15.50

Seitan/Soy Beef seasoned in a house-made Spicy Korean Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions.

Orange Cauliflower Fries (GF)

Orange Cauliflower Fries (GF)

$15.99

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze, broccoli, green onions, furikake seasoning and fried orange chicken cauliflower

Beef Broccoli Fries

Beef Broccoli Fries

$15.99

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze, green onions, furikake seasoning and vegan beef and broccoli

Spicy Korean Cauliflower Fries (GF)

Spicy Korean Cauliflower Fries (GF)

$15.99

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze,broccoli, green onions, furikake seasoning and spicy Korean fried cauliflower

Teriyaki Chicken Fries

Teriyaki Chicken Fries

$15.99

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze, broccoli ,green onions, furikake seasoning and vegan teriyaki chicken

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Fries (GF)

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Fries (GF)

$15.99

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze, broccoli green onions, furikake seasoning and vegan seasoned shrimp

Naughty Fries

Naughty Fries

$10.00

Bed of season fries topped with spicy mayo, cilantro mayo, garlic aioli, naghty glaze, panda jam, follow your heart cheddar cheese, green onions, and furikake seasoning

Spicy Korean Beef Fries

Spicy Korean Beef Fries

$15.99

Bed of seasoned fries

Naughty Rolls

SUMO Sushi Burrito (GF)

SUMO Sushi Burrito (GF)

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Avocado, imitation crab meat, red bell pepper, carrot shreds, violife cream cheese ,Deep fried in Tempura and served with Spicy Mayo, and Naughty glaze. Spicy Mayo and Naughty glaze included as a side.

Chikun Katsu Sushi Sando

Chikun Katsu Sushi Sando

$15.00
Super Saiyan Crunch Roll (GF)

Super Saiyan Crunch Roll (GF)

$13.00

House Imitation Crab Meat, Avocado and Cucumber. Topped with Crispy Onions, Spicy Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Nami Nami Roll (GF)

Nami Nami Roll (GF)

$15.00

Vegan Shrimp Tempura, Fresh Cucumber, and Avocado. Then topped with Vegan Tuna Sashimi, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Charmander Roll (GF)

Charmander Roll (GF)

$15.00

Shredded Shrimp Mix, Avocado, Cucumber topped with thinly sliced Salmon and Oranges finished with Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Naruto Roll (GF)

Naruto Roll (GF)

$15.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, House Imitation Crab, Avocado, and Cucumber. Topped with Lemon Slices,, Spicy Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Red Gyarados Roll (GF)

Red Gyarados Roll (GF)

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Chickapea, avocado, cucumber, red bell pepper, topped with vegan tuna sashimi, avocado slices. Topped with Cilantro mayo, and naughty glaze and sesame seeds

Fried Wizard King (GF)

Fried Wizard King (GF)

$13.50

House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Zoro Roll (GF)

Zoro Roll (GF)

$14.00

Shredded Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Cilantro, and then topped with thinly sliced marinated Jalapeños, Spicy Mayo, Naughty Glaze Sriracha drops, and Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)

Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)

$11.00

Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Veggeta Roll (GF)

$10.00

Fried Asparagus, Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Cilantro, Shredded Carrots and Red Bell Pepper. Topped with Naughty Glaze, Scallions, and Sesame Seeds.

Surf & Turf - The Sunny Roll (CONTAINS GLUTEN)

Surf & Turf - The Sunny Roll (CONTAINS GLUTEN)

$15.50

Tempura Shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with teriyaki (seitan/wheat) beef, green onions, and sesame seeds. This the one and only roll that CONTAINS GLUTEN. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Caterprie Roll (GF)

Caterprie Roll (GF)

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, topped with spicy mayo, naughty glaze and sesame seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

SUPER S2 (GF)

SUPER S2 (GF)

$14.00

Imitation crab (jackfruit) Cucumber, Avocado, then Tempura Fried and Topped with Spicy Mo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

ICHIGO Roll (GF)

$13.50

imitation crab meat, mozerella cheese, avocado, jalapeños, and asparagus. deep fried in gf tempura batter, then rolled up in nori with rice. topped with our house made spicy mayo, naughty glaze, green onions and sesame seeds. comes with a side of wasabi and ginger.

Basic Cali Roll (GF)

Basic Cali Roll (GF)

$10.00

Shredded Shrimp Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.

Spicy Tuna Chickapea Hand Roll (GF)

$7.00

Spicy tuna mix made from chickpeas,cucumber, avocado, green onions and spicy mayo. Hand roll style.

2 Spicy Tuna Chickapea Handrolls (GF)

$11.00

2 hand rolls filled Spicy tuna mix from chickpeas cucumber avocado green onions spicy mayo

Cucumber Avocado Roll (GF)

$9.00

TAMAKI ROLL (FIRE FORCE)

$16.00Out of stock

SHOW-ME-ROCK-ROLL

$15.00Out of stock

Naughty Burgers

Naughty Burger

Naughty Burger

$13.00

Impossible burger patty, American Cheese, Miso Panda Jam, Garlic Aioli, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds on a toasted.

Spicy Korean Fried Chickun Sando

Spicy Korean Fried Chickun Sando

$15.00

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sando - battered fried chicken patty with a sweet miso slaw, house kimchi, cucumbers, fresh jalapeños and spicy mayo

Jalapeño Popper Burger

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$15.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac Salad

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Side of Protien

$6.00

Naughty Sauces

Naughty Glaze

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro Mayo

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Orange Glaze

$1.00

Spicy Korean Glaze

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Fountain Valley Spring Water

$4.00

Fountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

Sparkola

$4.00

Batch Diet Cola

$4.00

Batch Root Beer

$4.00

Berry Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkle Up

$4.00Out of stock

Batch Shirley Temple

$4.00

Snozzberry

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Naughty Vegan パンダ is a collaboration between Crazy Chino Catering founded by Chef Sky and "Naughty Boy Sushi" founded by Chef Adrian. Both phenomenal up-and-coming vegan head chefs. Majority of our proteins, produce, and sauces are made in-house daily from organic produce that’s sourced locally here in Santa Ana by @ingardiabrosproduce. Every meal and protein at Naughty Panda is made to order. Although we aren’t a certified GF kitchen, our entire Sushi line as well as majority of our menu, is specially crafted by our head chefs Adrian and Sky to be Gluten Free. When you dine at Naughty Panda, you are directly supporting our passionate back-of-house kitchen staff who not only prepares your food by hand with love, but are all also predominately people of color.

Website

Location

20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

Gallery
Naughty Vegan パンダ image
Naughty Vegan パンダ image
Naughty Vegan パンダ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
20 Union Street #140 Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
U Street Pizza
orange star3.5 • 74
33 E Union St Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
OneZo - Pasadena
orange star4.0 • 353
14 S Fair Oaks Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston