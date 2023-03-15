Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naughty Tacos

1818 W. Montebello Ave

Suite 102

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Online

The Four Play Platter - 4 Tacos w/ Consome

$20.00

Two Tacos 1 Cup

$19.99

The Big Boi Platter - 1 Ramen 4 Tacos

$29.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Arizona's Favorite Quesabirria Tacos!

1818 W. Montebello Ave, Suite 102, Phoenix, AZ 85015

