Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naughty Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

212 E Alta Vista Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Four Play Platter - 4 Tacos w/Consome (Online)
Two Tacos 1 Cup (Online)

Special

Chicken Motherfucking Fries

$25.00

Online

The Four Play Platter - 4 Tacos w/Consome (Online)

$25.00

Two Tacos 1 Cup (Online)

$25.00

The Big Boi Platter - 1 Ramen 4 Tacos (Online)

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Have a Naughty Day!

Location

212 E Alta Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85302

Directions

Gallery
Naughty Tacos image
Naughty Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harold's Chicken - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 644
1635 E Baseline Rd Ste 105 Phoenix, AZ 85042
View restaurantnext
Huss Brewing - DTPHX
orange starNo Reviews
225 E. Monroe St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI
orange starNo Reviews
1713 S. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
The Phoenix Theatre Company - ArtBar + Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1825 N. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Sam's Diner To Go
orange star4.9 • 34
2601 S 24th St Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Emit's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2601 S. 24th Street Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 1,595
6409 W Glendale Ave H Glendale, AZ 85301
View restaurantnext
Urban Margarita
orange star4.2 • 1,276
6685 W Beardsley Rd Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
Bonitas
orange star4.3 • 975
4920 W Thunderbird Rd Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Arrowhead AZ
orange star4.5 • 848
19420 N 59th Ave Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub were you can do more than just eat dinner
orange star4.3 • 744
6729 N 57th Dr Glendale, AZ 85301
View restaurantnext
Charley's Sports Grill
orange star4.4 • 490
8110 W Union Hills Dr #350 Glendale, AZ 85308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston