Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor 270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fresh Summer Roll
See Ew

APPETIZER

Fresh Summer Roll

$6.25

Green salad, tofu, rice noodles wrapped in clear rice wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Tofu

$6.95

Deep fried tofu. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Spring Rolls

$6.95

Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with mixed fresh vegetables, and crystal noodles. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Giew Grob

$6.95

Crispy wontons stuffed with crab meat, butter, celery and carrots. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Curry Puff

$7.15+

Puff pastry filled with chicken or vegetable, onion, potato flavored with curry powder. Served with cucumber salad.

Satay

$7.95

Chicken marinated in coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Lightly breaded calamari, pan-fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried Coconut Prawns

$7.95

Lightly coconut breaded prawns, pan-fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

Potstickers

$7.95

Deep fried gyosa with vinegar soy sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

$9.25

A combination of 2 pieces of Spring Rolls, Giew Grobs, Potstickers, and Curry Puffs.

SALAD

Vegetable Salad

$7.95

Mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, bean sprouts, red onions, cilantro, and carrots. Topped with peanut sauce.

Larb

$11.95

Ground chicken breast tossed with lime juice, red onions, green onion, and cilantro. Served with fresh cabbage and carrots.

Yum Thai

$11.95

Mixed with lime juice, onions, cucumber, lettuce, green onion, tomatoes, carrots, and fresh cilantro.

Papaya Salad

$7.95

Shredded green papaya mixed with green bean, tomatoes and peanut. Flavored with fish sauce and lime dressing.

SOUPS

Tom Yum Bowl

$11.95

Hot and sour soup, galangal, lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, lime leaves, and carrots. Topped with fresh green onions and cilantro

Tom Yum Cup

$6.95

Hot and sour soup, galangal, lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, lime leaves, and carrots. Topped with fresh green onions and cilantro

Tom Kha Bowl

$11.95

Coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, lime leaves, and carrots. Topped with fresh green onions and cilantro.

Tom Kha Cup

$6.95

Coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, lime leaves, and carrots. Topped with fresh green onions and cilantro.

Wonton Soup

$12.95

Stuffed wonton (Chicken&Prawns) with chicken, celery, carrots, spinach in chicken broth (Add noodle for $1.00)

Po Teak

$17.95

Seafood with hot and sour soup, galangal, lemongrass, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, carrots, ginger, and basil. Topped with fresh green onions and cilantro

NOODLES

Pad Thai

$11.95

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and ground peanuts.

See Ew

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots, and sweet soy sauce.

Rad Na

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, and black bean sauce.

Kee Mao

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with egg, chili paste, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, mushrooms, fresh basil, and bamboo shoots.

Rama Noodles

$11.95

Stir fried wide noodles with egg, spinach and peanut sauce. Topped with carrots, and sesame seed

FRIED RICE

Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, snow peas, green bean, and chili paste.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, snow peas, and curry powder.

CURRY (Rice Included)

Red Curry

$11.95

Coconut milk with red curry sauce, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil.

Green Curry

$11.95

Coconut milk with green curry sauce, broccoli, zucchini, cabbage, carrots, green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil

Yellow Curry

$11.95

Coconut milk with yellow curry sauce, onions, carrots, potatoes, and pineapple.

Massaman Curry

$11.95

Coconut milk with Massaman curry sauce, onions, carrots, potato, pineapple, and peanuts.

Panang Curry

$12.95

Coconut milk with Panang curry sauce, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, fresh basil, and lime leaves.

Avocado Curry

$15.95

Coconut milk with green curry sauce with avocado, mixed vegetables, chicken, and prawns

Pumpkin Curry

$15.95

Coconut milk with red curry sauce, pumpkin, basil, carrot, bell peppers, chicken, and prawns

ENTREES (Rice Included)

Spicy Basil

$11.95

Stir fried onions, cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, green beans, mushrooms, broccoli, ginger, and sweet basil.

Sweet & Sour

$11.95

Stir fried onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes, celery, pineapple, zucchini, Topped with sesame seed.

Garlic Dish

$11.95

Stir fried carrots, cabbage, zucchini, celery, and broccoli.

Ginger Dish

$11.95

Stir fried onions, carrots, celery, bell peppers, mushrooms, fresh ginger, green onions, and zucchini.

Orange Dish

$12.95

Stir fried fresh orange, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, green onions, and cashew nuts. (Extra $1.00 for crispy chicken)

Golden Cashew

$11.95

Stir fried onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, cabbage, ginger, green onions, and cashew nuts

Rama Vegetable

$11.95

Stir fried broccoli, bean sprouts, zucchini, spinach, cabbage, and celery. Topped with peanut sauce, fresh carrots, and sesame seed

Rama Spinach

$11.95

Stir fried spinach and bean sprouts. Topped with peanut sauce, carrots and sesame seed

Thai Garden

$11.95

Stir fried broccoli, carrots, celery, cabbage, zucchini, bean sprouts, celery, mushroom, and spinach.

Naung Mai Speical

Pla Lad Prik

$15.95

Pan fried trout topped with bell peppers, cashew nuts, bamboo shoots, ginger, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, cabbage, carrot, and fresh basil.

Sweet & Sour Fish

$15.95

Pan fried trout topped with bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, pineapple, celery, zucchini, and onions.

Prawns & Scallop Delight

$17.95

Stir fried prawns and scallops, broccoli, carrots, celery, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini, and onions with curry powder

Spicy Crispy Duck

$23.95

Crispy duck topped with Stir fried onions, cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, green beans, mushrooms, broccoli, ginger, and sweet basil in a house duck sauce.

Thai Noodle Soup (PHO)

$11.95

Clear broth rice noodle with bean sprouts, spinach, and cilantro.

Thai Teriyaki

$12.95

Marinated and grilled your choice of meat in our house teriyaki sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$12.95

Deep fried battered chicken strips topped with stir fried mix vegetables in our special basil sauce.

Spicy Seafood

$17.95

Stir fried mix seafood (squid, prawns, mussels, scallops, and crab meat) with mix vegetables in our special basil sauce

Combo Fried Rice

$17.95

Stir fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, and snow peas. Come with chickens, pork, beef, and prawns.

Beef and Broccoli

$14.95

Thai basil Eggplant

$12.95

Stir fried Eggplant with Bell peppers, carrots, and basil leaves in garlic & chili sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Lunch Special Monday to Friday

$9.99

Beverage

Hot Tea Cup

$1.59

Soda

$2.25

Coconut Juice

$2.95

Thai Tea

$2.95

Thai Coffee

$2.95

Water

$1.10

Eggnog Thai Tea

$3.00+

Thai tea with eggnog and a dash of cinnamon

Desserts

Black Sticy Rice Pudding

$4.95

Sticky Rice with Thai Custard

$5.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95
F.B.I.

$5.95

Fried bananas with vanilla ice cream. Topped with chocolate fudge sauce.

Side Orders

Meat

Rice/ Noodle

$3.00

Cashew Nuts

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00+

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Beer/ Wine

LEO

$4.75

Immortal IPA

$4.95

Chardonnay

$5.75+Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Singha

$4.75

Budweiser

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Directions

Gallery
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor image
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor image
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor image

