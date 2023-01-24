Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Nauset Farms

review star

No reviews yet

199 Main Street

ORLEANS, MA 02653

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Meat
Gobbler
CREATE YOUR OWN

Daily Specials Menu! 🍱

Bacon Cheddar Smash Burger

$11.99

Seasoned Farms Ground Beef Burger, Smashed and Griddled on a Toasted Potato Roll with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, and Burger Sauce

Hot and Spicy Fried Chicken

$11.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet with Hot Pepper Relish and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Bulky Roll with Lettuce and Pickles

BLT

$7.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

your choice of cheese and bread, grilled

PB&J

$5.99

peanut butter and jelly on your choice of bread

Chicken Cordon Blue Panini

$11.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken and Ham with Honey Mustard and Swiss Cheese, Panini Pressed on a Sub Roll

Breakfast Sandwiches 🌯

Egg & Cheese

$6.99

two eggs with your choice of bread and cheese

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$8.99

two eggs with your choice of bread, cheese, and meat

Western

$8.99

two eggs, ham, onion, peppers, and cheese

The Farms

$8.99

two eggs, linguica, and pepper jack cheese

Big Papi

$8.99

two eggs, farms' guacamole, salsa, and pepper jack cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

three eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$8.99Out of stock

Deli Sandwiches 🌯

Nikki's Delight

$11.99

chicken salad, genoa salami, cranberry sauce & muenster on marble rye

North End Italian

$12.99

sharp provolone, mortadella, ham, genoa salami, hot capacolla, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & italian dressing on a sub roll

Gobbler

$10.99

roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, farms' stuffing, & mayo on a bulky roll

R.E.L.

$10.99

deli turkey, vermont cheddar, honey mustard & sliced granny smith apple on sourdough

Mediterranean Vegetable Wrap

$10.99

our own hummus, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cucumber, bell pepper, carrots, & sprouts in a sundried tomato wrap

High Tide

$10.99

ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & mustard on wheat bread

Hampton

$11.99

oven roasted beef, garlic-herb cheese spread, lettuce & tomato on wheat bread

Captain's Club

$12.99

roast turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a sub roll

Nauset Beach Stroller

$16.99Out of stock

prosciutto di parma, sopressata, artisanal lettuce, fresh mozzarella & oven roasted tomatoes in a fresh baked baguette with basil oil

Reuben

$13.99

house cured corned beef, swiss, russian dressing & sauerkraut on grilled marble rye

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Made Famous! our own chicken salad on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad

$9.99

our own tuna salad on your choice of bread

Create Your Own

Build Your Own Sandwich!

CREATE YOUR OWN

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches & Paninis 🍔

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$15.99

topped with carmelized onions on a toasted sub roll

Ground Beef Burger

$10.99

on a potato roll with lettuce, tomato & red onion

Gianna's

$11.99

hot buffalo grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese dressing & lettuce on a baguette

Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

on a bulky roll with lettuce, tomato & red onion

Steak Bomb Sub

$12.99

lean shaved steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms & american cheese on a sub roll

Meatball Sub

$10.99

our own homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone & parmersan cheese on a sub roll

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmersan cheese on a sub roll

Pastrami

$14.99Out of stock

smoked and steamed with our special spices, muenster cheese, pickles & mustard on a bulky roll

Zanini

$12.99

Panini Style: homestyle natural turkey with muenster, tomato, avocado, bacon & ranch dressing

Cubano

$12.99

Panini Style: roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard

Italian Chicken

$11.99

Panini Style: grilled chicken, mozzarella, provolone & roasted red peppers

Caprese Michelangelo

$11.99

Panini Style: fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & balsamic drizzle

Sides 🍟

Farms French Fries

$2.99

lightly salted

Add Fries to any Sandwich for just $1.99!

$1.99

Offer can only be used with the purchase of a Sandwich!

Add Onion Rings to any Sandwich for just $1.99!

$1.99Out of stock

Offer can only be used with the purchase of a Sandwich!

🍽 Nauset Farms Dinner Specials - Week of January 23, 2023

**PLEASE READ: YOUR ORDER WILL BE READY BASED ON THE PICK-UP TIME YOU CHOOSE. PLEASE IGNORE THE AUTOMATIC ONLINE ORDERING QUOTE TIME FOR DINNER SPECIALS!**

**PLEASE READ: YOUR ORDER WILL BE READY BASED ON THE PICK-UP TIME YOU CHOOSE. PLEASE IGNORE THE AUTOMATIC ONLINE ORDERING QUOTE TIME FOR DINNER SPECIALS!**

MONDAY- CLOSED

Out of stock
TUESDAY-Sautéed Chicken Breast Marsala

TUESDAY-Sautéed Chicken Breast Marsala

$20.99Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Breasts Sautéed with Shallots and Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce served With Parslied Potatoes and Fresh Vegetable du Jour

WEDNESDAY-Baked Penne and Meatballs

WEDNESDAY-Baked Penne and Meatballs

$18.99

Penne Pasta Baked in a Pomodorina- Ricotta Sauce, Choice of Farms Made Meatballs, Sweet Italian Sausage or Combo, Tossed Salad and Garlic Bread

THURSDAY- HAND CARVED ROAST PRIME RIB OF BEEF

THURSDAY- HAND CARVED ROAST PRIME RIB OF BEEF

Our Special House Seasoning, Baked Potato, Sour Cream and Vegetable

FRIDAY-Seafood Newburg

FRIDAY-Seafood Newburg

$29.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster, in a Lobster-Cognac Cream Sauce Served Over Linguine Pasta

SATURDAY- Hand Carved Harvest Turkey Roulade

SATURDAY- Hand Carved Harvest Turkey Roulade

$24.99

with Farms Harvest Cornbread Stuffing, Orange-Champagne Sauce Served with Mashed Potato and Maple Roasted Butternut

SUNDAY - CLOSED

Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quality Upscale Wines and A Great Selection of Craft Beers Homemade Baked Goods Catering for All Occasions Prepared Foods Daily Butcher Shop Featuring Aged, Grass Fed, and Finely Cut Meat Groceries Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Bagels and Homemade Potato Chips Christmas Trees, and Cut Flowers Barbecues and Clam Bakes Fine Italian Products, Ice Cream Deli with McKenzie All Natural Meats and Cheeses Select Fine Cheeses

Website

Location

199 Main Street, ORLEANS, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
Nauset Farms image
Nauset Farms image
Nauset Farms image
Nauset Farms image

