Nauti K's Riverside Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
OPENING SOON!! Casual dining, full bar, patio, boat parking and rentals available with Volunteer Cove Marina.
Location
3725 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pop's Donuts - 7699 S Northshore Drive
No Reviews
7699 S Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant
Harvest - Bearden - 5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
No Reviews
5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant
K Brew - Ebenezer/Drive Thru - Ebenezer/Drive Thru
No Reviews
Not available at this time - new construction ETA March 2021 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant