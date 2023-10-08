Nautical Bowls

Nauti Bowl

$10.00

Açaí, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Cacao Nibs

$13.00

Açaí, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Cacao Nibs

$16.00

Açaí, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Cacao Nibs

Paddle Bowl

$10.00

Blue Majik, Mango, Coconut, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey

$13.00

Blue Majik, Mango, Coconut, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey

$16.00

Blue Majik, Mango, Coconut, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey

Sunrise Bowl

$10.00

Blue Majik, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Honey

$13.00

Blue Majik, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Honey

$16.00

Blue Majik, Pitaya, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Honey

Anchor Bowl

$10.00

Açaí, Granola, Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cashew Cacao Butter

$13.00

Açaí, Granola, Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cashew Cacao Butter

$16.00

Açaí, Granola, Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Cashew Cacao Butter

Big Island Bowl

$10.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Pitaya, Mango, Coconut, Vanilla Chia, Granola, Strawberries, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds

$13.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Pitaya, Mango, Coconut, Vanilla Chia, Granola, Strawberries, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds

$16.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Pitaya, Mango, Coconut, Vanilla Chia, Granola, Strawberries, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds

Blue Bay Bowl

$10.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Butter

$13.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Butter

$16.00

Blue Majik, Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Coconut Butter

Buoy Bowl

$10.00

Acai Sorbet and Vanilla Chia Pudding. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs, Pumpkin Seeds, and freshly ground Almond Butter.

$13.00

Acai Sorbet and Vanilla Chia Pudding. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs, Pumpkin Seeds, and freshly ground Almond Butter.

$16.00

Acai Sorbet and Vanilla Chia Pudding. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs, Pumpkin Seeds, and freshly ground Almond Butter.

Sota Bowl

$10.00

Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds

$13.00

Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds

$16.00

Acai, Coconut, Spirulina Chia, Banana, Coconut Flakes, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds

Sail Bowl

$10.00

Acai, Pitaya, PB Cocoa Chia, Banana, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Butter

$13.00

Acai, Pitaya, PB Cocoa Chia, Banana, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Butter

$16.00

Acai, Pitaya, PB Cocoa Chia, Banana, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Butter

Surf Bowl

$10.00

Açaí and Coconut sorbet. Topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Hemp Seeds.

$13.00

Açaí and Coconut sorbet. Topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Hemp Seeds.

$16.00

Açaí and Coconut sorbet. Topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, and Hemp Seeds.

Build Your Own Bowl

$7.00
$10.00
$14.00

