Nauti Crab 11660 Westheimer Road

11660 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77077

Food

Starters

Crab Fries

$14.00

Served with French fries and seasoned lump crab meat with house mayo.

Crispy Wings

$10.00

7 jumbo wings with a choice of soy spicy garlic, honey buffalo, sweet chili, Buffalo or naked.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

Two flour tacos with pico, lettuce, fajitas and cilantro

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$10.50

Fried Shrimp with Fries

$12.50

Fried Fish and Fries

$13.50

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.50

Regular Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice and Noodles

Seafood Fried Rice

$23.00

Lobster, King, Snow, Dungeness crab, lump crab meat, shrimp, mussels, and egg with mixed veggies.

Roasted Garlic Dungeness Crab

$35.00

Two dungeness clusters roasted to perfection with garlic and spices. Served with garlic noodles.

Stir Fried Fresh Lobster

$39.00

Sauteed with ginger and scallion. Served over garlic noodles.

Garlic Noodles

$7.00

Pan Seared Fish

$18.00

8 oz salmon with a choice of sweet chili, cajun or ginger scallion seasoning. Served over garlic noodles, white rice with steam brocolli or salad.

Stir Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Stir Fried with egg, scallion, tomatoes,and chili over noodles

Plain Fried rice

$7.00

Salad- Rolls and Sandwiches

House Salad

$7.00

Romain lettuce, red onion, cumcumber, cherry tomatoes and house dressing.

Crab Rolls

$15.00

Seasoned jumbo lump crab meat served on two toasted hotdog buns with lettuce, house mayo, and French fries.

Seafood Rolls

$23.00

Mix seafood crab meat served on two toasted hotdogs buns with house mayo and French fries.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Seasoned shrimp served wwith onions, tomatoes,lettuce, house mayo and French fries

Fish Po'Boy

$13.50

Seasoned flounder, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, house mayo, and French fries.

Crab Cake- No sandwich

$15.00

House-made jumbo lump crab cake and steamed shrimps served with steam brocolli.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

House-made jumbo lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with basil aioli, shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with French fries.

Cajun Bison Burger

$12.00

Ground bison seasoned with dry cajun seasoning served on a brioche bun with lettuce,onions,tomatoes and pickles. Served with French fries.

Burger

$11.00

Seafood Boil

Create A Bucket

Nauti Combos

Nauti Catch

$38.00

Included 1 Snow/Dung Cluster, 1/2 Lb Head Off Shrimp, 1 Lb Fresh Clam/Clam/Crawfish, 1 Corns and Potatoe

Sea Lovers

$90.00

Sea Festival

$200.00

Ultimate Feast

$420.00

Raw Bar

6 Gulf Oysters

$11.00

12 Gulf Oysters

$21.00

Optional Add-Ons

Steam Brocolli

$3.50

Corn

$1.00

Potatoes

$0.50

Andouville Sausage

$5.00

Steam Rice

$2.00

Bread

$1.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Sodas

Bottled water

$2.50

Sparkling water

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fresh drinks

Passionade

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Water

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Happy Hours

Cocktails

Long island ice tea

$5.99

Margarita

$5.00

Mojito

$4.99

Mules

$4.99

Sex on the beach

$4.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cajun Seafood and Bar

Location

11660 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

