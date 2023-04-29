The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus offers delicious, fresh meals and snacks during museum hours! Enjoy individually packaged sandwiches and snacks, freshly made burgers, hot dogs and fries along with a variety of to-go options. Leaning into Greek culture, The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus is proud to offer authentic Greek options like the gyro!
Location
Nauticus Museum, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510
Gallery
