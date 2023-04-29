Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus

Nauticus Museum, 1 Waterside Drive

Norfolk, VA 23510

A La Carte

Corn Dog

$3.00
Crinkle Cut French Fries

$5.00
Lumpia (5)

$6.00

5 pcs served with a sweet dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$6.00

4 pcs served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.00

3 Breaded and Fried Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$6.00

Candy

3 Muskateers

$2.25
Hershey Chocolate Bar

$2.25
Kit Kat

$2.25
M&M's Peanut

$2.25
M&M's Plain

$2.25
Milky Way

$2.25
Snickers

$2.25
Twix

$2.25

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Our homemade Chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread (* Allergy alert contains almonds)

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Our homemade Egg salad served with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Our homemade Tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato on choice of bread

Deli Sandwich

Black Forest Ham

$10.00

Black Forrest ham served your way on your choice of bread

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo on choice of bread

Norfolk Club

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, American and bacon served on 3 slices of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Oven Roasted Turkey

$10.00

From the Garden

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Hearts of Romaine Tossed in Robust Caesar Dressing. Topped with Herbed Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

$13.00

Julienne turkey, ham, American, and Swiss cheese on spring lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes and hard cooked egg

Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and green peppers

Greek Salad

$12.00

Fresh lettuce, red ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, Greek feta, and pita

From The Grill

BBQ (pork)

$7.00

Carolina Style pulled pork with cole slaw on a bun

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Fried chicken tender with lettuce, cheese and Ranch

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese between two slices of bread toasted on the grill

Gyro

$9.00

Sliced lamb/beef with Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatiki sauce served on a pita bread

Hot Dog

$4.00

Nathans all beef hotdog served on a hot dog bun with choice of toppings

New Yorker

$9.00

Pastrami and Swiss with mustard toasted on the grill, served on rye

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Thinly sliced beef grilled with provolone cheese, grilled onions and peppers served on an Amoroso roll with mayo

Philly Chicken cheesesteak

$10.00

Thinly slice chicken with grilled onions, peppers and top with provolone cheese.

Reuben

$9.00

Corned Beef and Swiss with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing toasted on the grill and served on Rye

Smash Burger

$8.00

Two 3 oz smashed patties served with your choice of toppings on a coated bun

Smash Burger , JR

$6.00Out of stock

Single 3 oz. patty on choice of bread fixed your way.

Gatorade

Lemon Lime

$3.00
Orange

$3.00
Fruit punch

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Juice

Bottle Juice

$4.00
Snapple

$3.25

Milk

Horizon 2%

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate

$3.00

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.00
Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Slice cheese pizza

$3.00

Quick Items to Go

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.00

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.00

Ham Wrap

$8.00

Turkey & Provolone Wrap

$8.00

Caesar salad with chicken ready to go

$12.00

Greek salad with Chicken ready to go

$16.00

Snacks

Cereal

$1.00

Cheeze Its

$2.00

Chewy Granola Bars

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Fresh Fruit bowl

$2.50

Fruit Cups

$2.00

Gogo Squeeze Apple Sauce

$2.50

GoGurt

$1.00

Hummus Cups

$3.00

Lance Crackers

$1.00

Lunchables

$3.50

Muffins

$3.00

Oikos Yogurt

$3.00

Oreos

$1.00

Pretzel

$3.00

Pringles

$2.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.60

Sargento Balance Breaks

$3.00

Sargento Cheese and Ritz Crackers

$3.00

Sargento Cheese and Wheat Thins

$3.00

Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

String Cheese

$1.00

Trail mix

$1.00

Uncrustables

$2.00

Soda

16 oz Fountain Soda

$3.00Out of stock

32 oz Fountain Soda

$3.75Out of stock
Bottle Soda 20oz

$3.25

Variety of coca-cola products

Energy Drinks MONSTER

$3.00

Variety of flavors

Tea (Sweet or Unsweet bottle)

$3.00

Bottle Soda 16.8oz

$3.00

C4 energy

$3.50

Sweet Treats

Beignets

$5.00

Served warm with powder sugar

Butter Toffee Cake (Served warm)

$5.00

Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.00

Icecream Sandwich

$2.00

Icecream- Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$4.00

Icecream- Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Icecream- Rainbow Sherbert Popsicle

$2.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.00

Seasonal Cakes by the Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetarian options

Impossible burger

$10.00

An impossible patty on a bun made your way.

Vegan\ vegetarian deli sandwich

$8.00

Water

Dasani/ Deer Park / Pure

$3.00
Smart Water

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus offers delicious, fresh meals and snacks during museum hours! Enjoy individually packaged sandwiches and snacks, freshly made burgers, hot dogs and fries along with a variety of to-go options. Leaning into Greek culture, The Norfolk Grille at Nauticus is proud to offer authentic Greek options like the gyro!

Nauticus Museum, 1 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510

