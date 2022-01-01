Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Nauti Dog
624 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.
Location
5 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Gallery
