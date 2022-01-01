Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Carolina Dog
Battered Avocado
Chili Dog

Hot Dog

Carolina Dog

$8.00

Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Cole Slaw. Brioche Bun

Nauti Dog

$10.00

Beef Dog. Bacon. Beer Cheese. Spicy Mustard. Pretzel Bun

BBQ Dog

$8.00

Beef Dog. BBQ Sauce. Cole Slaw. Fried Onion Straws. Bacon. Brioche Bun

Chicago

$10.00

Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Pickle. Sport Peppers. Relish. Tomatoes. Onions. Celery Salt. Poppy Seed Bun.

German Dog

$12.00

Good Hops Beer Bratwurst. Spicy Mustard. Sauerkraut. Sauteed Onions. Baguette

Chili Dog

$8.00

Beef Dog. Yellow Mustard. Chili. Melted Cheddar Cheese. Fried Onion Straws. Brioche Bun

Cali-Dog

$8.00

Turkey Dog. Cucumbers. Tomato. Red Onion. Guacamole. Cilantro. Brioche Bun.

Cali-Dog W/Mexi-Cali

$10.00

Turkey Dog. Cucumbers. Tomato. Red Onion. Guacamole. Cilantro. Chorizo. Peppers. Queso. Brioche Bun

Beyond Mi Dog

$13.00

Beyond Bratwurst. Super Food Slaw. Cilantro Vinaigrette. Jalapenos. Korean BBQ. Baguette. *Vegan*

Green Guido

$12.00

Italian Sausage. Sauteed Broccoli Rabe. Roasted Red Peppers. Melted Mozzarella. Garlic Baguette

Gouda Dog

$10.00

Beef Dog. Deli Mustard. Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese. Fried Onion Straws. Pretzel Bun.

Jamaican Me Nauti

$8.00

Beef Dog. Sriracha. Jamaican Relish. Cole Slaw. Brioche Bun

Specials

6 Nuggs entree with side

$10.00

6 Morning Star Vegan Nuggets with choice of side

Loaded Grilled cheese with side

$11.00

Gouda Pimento Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Tomato with choice of side

Dessert pretzel

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded Grilled Chz w Soup

$11.00

Deconstructed Dogs

Brat Bowl

$14.00

Good Hops Beer Bratwurst with Sauerkraut, Caramelized Onions on a Bed of Garlic Rosemary Potatoes with Mustard Vinaigrette

Keto Guido

$13.00

Sliced Italian Sausage on a bed of Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

Beyond Bowl

$14.00

Sliced Beyond Bratwurst on a bed of Superfood Slaw, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Korean BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos and Red Onion

Deconstructed Jersey Shore w/ potatoes

$13.00

Deconstructed Jersey Shore w/ Greens

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Made Dressing. Romaine. Croutons. Parmesan Cheese

House Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix. Tomato. Cucumber. Red Onion. Cheese

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Slow Roasted Beef. Melted Mozzarella. Giardiniera. Served with Natural Jus

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

House Made Chicken Salad. Lettuce. Tomato. Baguette

BLT on Baguette

$11.00

6 Strips of Bacon. Romaine Lettuce. Tomato. Mayo. Bacon Aioli. Baguette

Kids-Grilled Cheese on brioche with cheddar

$6.00

Shredded Chedder. Brioche Bun

Jersey Shore

$12.00

Italian Sausage. Sauteed Peppers and Onions. Garlic. Melted Mozzarella. Parmesan

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Vegan Jersey Shore

$13.00

Meatball Parm

$11.00

Vegan Chkn parm

$11.00

Starters

1 Lb Chicken Wings

$13.00

One Pound/10 chicken wings.

Nauchos

$11.00

House Fried Tortilla Chips. Chili. Queso. Jalapenos. Diced Tomatoes. Onions. Melted Cheese. Sour Cream on Side. Guacamole +2

Gouda-Pimento Cheese

$10.00

House Made Gouda-Pimento Cheese Served with House Fried Pork Rinds Tossed in a Dry Rub

Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups

$11.00

3 Romaine Wraps Topped with House-Made Chicken Salad, Cucumbers and Grapes

Battered Avocado

$12.00

Corn Masa Battered Avocado Slices Served With Sriracha Ranch

Pretzels And Beer Cheese

$8.00

2 Bavarian Style Pretzels Served with Our Craft Beer Cheese or Stone Ground Mustard

Chips and queso only

$7.00

House Fried Tortilla Chips with 4 oz Queso

App Veggie Nuggs (5ct)

$7.00

5 Vegan Morning Star Nuggets with choice of sauce

Asian style cups

$12.00

3 Romaine Cups topped with House Made Chicken Salad, Superfood Slaw, Korean BBQ, Jalapenos and Pork Rind

Chickpea Salad Lettuce Cups

$10.00

3 Romaine Cups topped with homemade vegan Chickpea salad with cucumbers and grapes

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Corn Dogs

$10.00

Sides

French Fry Basket

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cucumber/Tomato Salad

$5.00

Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Red Onions with Vinegar Based Marinade

Super Food Slaw

$5.00

Cabbage, Carrots, Brussels Sprouts and Kale- Shaved with a Cilantro Vinaigrette

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mayo Based Slaw

Frings

$8.00

Half Basket of French Fries, Half a Basket of Onion Rings

Chips

$4.00

House Fried with Mesquite Seasoning

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Green Vegetable- Slightly Bitter, Cooked with Crushed Red Pepper and Vegetable Broth

Pickle

$2.00

A Whole Dill Pickle

Small House Salad

$5.00

Small Cesar salad

$5.50

Soup

$5.00

Sauce Sides

Beer Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Chili 2oz

$0.50

Gouda Pimento 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Creamy Gorgonzola 2oz

$0.75

Queso 2oz

$0.75

Guac

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Nauti sauce

$0.25

Mayo 2oz

BBQ sauce 2oz

$0.25

Sriracha Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.25

4 oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

4 oz Chili

$2.00

4 oz Gouda Pimento

$2.50

4 oz Queso

$1.50

2 oz Korean BBQ

$0.25

White Bottles

Corte Ballo Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Wente Chardonay

$34.00

Galoupe Rose

$27.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

Website

Location

5 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Directions

