Seafood
American
Steakhouses

Nautilus Cafe 46 Woodcleft Avenue

2,212 Reviews

$$

46 Woodcleft Avenue

Freeport, NY 11520

Order Again

Cold Appetizers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$24.95

Four Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Sauce & lemon

Littleneck Clams/Half Shell

$13.95

Six Littleneck Clams Raw Cocktail sauce & Lemon

Sesame Crusted Rare Tuna

Sesame Crusted Rare Tuna

$17.95

Sliced Rare Tuna Seaweed Salad Dipping Sauces

Colossal Crabmeat Cocktail

$36.95

4 ounces of Crab served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Oyster 1/2 Shell

$19.95

East Coast 6 Raw Oyster

Shellfish Cocktail

Shellfish Cocktail

$37.95

Chilled Lobster Crab & Shrimp

Hot Appetizers

Chopped Baked Clams

Chopped Baked Clams

$15.95

Fried Calamari

$18.95

Thai Chili Soy

Chesapeake Crab Cakes

$18.95

Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce & Chipotle Aioli

Jumbo Coconut Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Coconut Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Fried Oysters

$16.95

8 Fried Oysters Chipotle Sauce

Hot Seafood

$17.95

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Entrees

Cedar Salmon

Cedar Salmon

$27.95

Atlantic Salmon Maple Glaze

Pepita Bronzini

Pepita Bronzini

$26.95

Pepita Crust Beurre Blanc Sauce Mango Salsa

Ale Battered Shrimp

$32.95

Maryland Crab Cakes 4

$28.95

Horseradish Tuna

$36.95

Pan Seared Rare Soy Glave Shrimp Dumplings

Prime Rib, Petite Cut

$48.95

Chicken Marsala

$27.95

Woodcleft Burger

$19.95

Prime 8oz. Burger Brioche Bun, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Bacon Mozzarella Fries

Fresh Fish

Pepita Crusted Bronzini

Pepita Crusted Bronzini

$26.95

Filet of Sole, Sauté Meunière

$26.95

Flour Dipped Sautéed in Butter Lemon & Parsley

Cedar Planked Atlantic Salmon

Cedar Planked Atlantic Salmon

$27.95

Grilled on a Cedar Plank finished with Maple Glaze

Horseradish Crusted Rare Tuna

$36.95

Pan Seared Rare Soy Glaze Panko Horseradish Crust Shrimp Dumplings

Land

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$49.95
Grilled Veal Loin Chop

Grilled Veal Loin Chop

$39.95

Topped with Maitre Hotel Butter

Roasted Prime Rib- Full Cut

Roasted Prime Rib- Full Cut

$52.95

Roasted Prime Rib- Boneless Cut

$48.95
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.95

Porterhouse For 2

$140.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.98

Fresh Shellfish

Twin Lobster Tails

$59.95

Ale Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$34.00

Sea Scallops

$34.95
Jumbo Shrimp Oreganata

Jumbo Shrimp Oreganata

$34.95
Lobster 2#

Lobster 2#

$69.95

Combinations

Broiled Seafood Platter

$34.95

Large Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.95

Crispy Onions

$7.95
Baked Idaho Potato

Baked Idaho Potato

$5.95

Creamed Spinach

$7.95

Steamed Broccoli

$7.95

Burnt Broccoli

$7.95

Cauliflower

$8.95

Asparagus

$8.95

Fresh Spinach

$8.95

Squash

$7.95

Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Asparagus Garlic& Oil

$8.95

Dessert

Sizzling Apple Crumb Pie

Sizzling Apple Crumb Pie

$10.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.50
Key Lime Dream

Key Lime Dream

$10.50
Frozen Mud Pie

Frozen Mud Pie

$10.50

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.50

Fresh Strawberries

$9.95

Cheesecake

$8.00

Choc Mousse Cake

$8.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$9.00

Large Salads

Balsamic Chicken Caesar

$17.95

Tuna Salad Mesclun

$19.95

Sirloin Salad

$20.95

Shrimp & Sea Caesar

$25.95

Sandwiches

L/Woodcleft Burger

$19.95

L/Blackened Bronzini Sandwich

$18.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Upscale American Steak & Seafood

46 Woodcleft Avenue, Freeport, NY 11520

