Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

NAUTILUS RESTAURANT

329 Reviews

$$

3208 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

MOZZ STICKS
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
FISH BASKET

STARTERS AND SALADS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$13.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp lightly fried and tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce, served with ranch

CRAB DIP

$14.00

FRIED OYSTER APP

$13.00

9 Oysters, lightly fried and served with tartar a side of pickles

LOBSTER BITES

$15.00

MOZZ STICKS

$9.00

6 mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast over lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cilantro-lime roasted corn and black bean salsa, served with ranch dressing

SHE CRAB

$8.00

A local Favorite

STEAMED COMBO APP

$24.00

BASKETS & SANDWICHES

+ NUT CRACKER

$2.00

2GO BEVERAGE

$2.99

CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

6 oz charbroiled cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, served with fries

CHICKEN BASKET

$13.00

4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce

CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

Grilled chicken over a quinoa, chickpeas, kale and edamame medley and drizzled with eel sauce and lemon pepper ranch

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

6 oz grilled chicken breast, with bacon, cheese and lemon pepper ranch, served with lettuce, tomato and fries

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$19.00

Lump crabcake sandwich, served with fried and tartar sauce on the side

FISH BASKET

$15.00

Hand breaded white fish served with french fries and tartar sauce

FISH SANDWICH

$15.00

Hand breaded white fish, with lettuce and tomato, served with fries and tartar sauce on the side

FISH TACOS

$13.00

2 Fried Fish Tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries

FRIED OYSTER BASKET

$19.00

12 Fried oysters served with french fries and cocktail sauce

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kid Shrimp

$8.00

LOBSTER TACOS

$20.00

NAUTI BURGER

$19.00

A double bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, served with fries

SHRIMP BASKET

$15.00

Popcorn shrimp hand breaded and lightly fried, served with french fries and cocktail sauce

SHRIMP BOWL

$17.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$15.00

6 oz bacon cheeseburger topped with barbecue sauce, lettuce and tomato, served with fries

TUNA BOWL

$18.00

Grilled yellow fin tuna over a quinoa, chickpeas, kale and edamame medley and drizzled with eel sauce and lemon pepper ranch

TUNA SANDWICH

$16.00

Yellowfin wild tuna served with lettuce, tomato, lemon pepper ranch and french fries

TUNA TACOS

$16.00

Two yellowfin wild tuna flour tortilla tacos with cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa shredded cheddar, lemon pepper ranch, and served with french fries

VEGGIE BOWL

$14.00

Sauteed seasonal vegetables in garlic olive oil over a quinoa, chickpeas, kale and edamame medley

ENTREE DINNERS

Chicken Scampi

$24.00

Grilled chicken and seasonal sauteed vegetables in white wine garlic olive oil over pasta

Crab Cake Dinner

$38.00

2 of our house made crab cakes with a choice of a side

Delmonico

$32.00

A 10 ounce ribeye, hand cut and char-grilled with a choice of side

Delmonico & Shrimp

$36.00

An 8 ounce ribeye with your choice of steamed or fried shrimp and a choice of a side

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Fried white fish and shrimp fried golden brown with the choice of a side

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$29.00

8 jumbo shrimp, butteflied and fried golden brown with the choice of a side

Fried Seafood Platter

$36.00

A crab cake, white fish, oysters and shrimp, fried with cocktail and tartar and served with a choice of a side

Lobster Scampi

$38.00

Nautilus Platter

$34.00

Lemon pepper broiled white fish, 6 broiled shrimp and a crab cake with a choice of a side

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in white wine & garlic butter and tossed with seasonal vegetables and topped with parmesan

Vegetable Scampi

$20.00

Seasonal vegetables satueed in white wine & parmesan garlic butter over pasta

STEAMED SEAFOOD

1 DOZ CLAMS

$17.00

1 DOZ OYSTERS

$17.00

served raw or steamed with homemade cocktail sauce

1 LB CRAB LEGS

$29.00

1 lb Alaskan snow crab legs served with melted butter and old bay

1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$19.00

CRAB LEG DINNER

$60.00

2 Lbs snow crab legs with hush puppies, corn and red potatoes served with melted butter

NEPTUNES FEAST

$100.00

2 lbs Alaskan Crab legs, 1 lb spiced shrimp, 12 clams, 12 oysters, served with corn and red potatoes

QUARTER MASTER

$55.00

1 lb Alaskan Crab legs, 1 lb steamed shrimp, served with corn and red potatoes

SHIPS CAPTAIN

$65.00

1 lb Alaskan Crab legs, 1 lb steamed shrimp, 6 clams, 6 oysters served with corn and red potatoes

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Nautilus Restaurant image
Nautilus Restaurant image

Map
