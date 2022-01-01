Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Nautilus Tavern

483 Reviews

$$

6830 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
10 WIngs
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers online

Shrimp And Fish Ceviche

Shrimp And Fish Ceviche

$18.00

Made fresh daily ceviche with shrimp and local fish, pico de gallo served with fresh made tortilla chips

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$16.00

Fresh made tortilla chips covered with our Nautilus Tavern's tequila infused cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

6 different add ons or options. Chicken, Carne Asada, Bacon, CheeseBurger, Plant Based Cheese Burger, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Buffalo Chicken. Serve with tortilla's with melted cheese served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Tequila Queso Dip with Pico De Gallo, Guacamole and Chips

$15.00

Nautilus Tavern's tequila infused cheese sauce served with fresh made tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp rolled in coconut batter served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Fried pickles served with ranch cayenne aioli.

Onion Rings

$12.00

Battered onions with you choice of side dressing, ketchup, mustard, ranch

Calamari & Fries

Calamari & Fries

$18.00

Breaded calamari served with our in-house marinara sauce or tossed in buffalo sauce covered with blu cheese crumbles topped with a ranch drizzle or Sweet Chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle. Served with a side of french fries

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

Carne Asada with fries, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeño

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower florets are tossed in buffalo sauce covered with blu cheese crumbles topped with a ranch drizzle A Nautilus Tavern Favorite!!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Basket of fresh mozzarella sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce

Gilroy Garlic Cheese Curds

Gilroy Garlic Cheese Curds

$13.00

Breaded garlic cheese curds served with a side of our in-house marinara sauce

Wings

10 WIngs

10 WIngs

$21.00

Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper

5 WIngs

5 WIngs

$15.00

Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper

Salads and Wraps

Surf Salad

Surf Salad

$20.00

Spring lettuce mix, grilled veggies, diced tomatoes, onions, carrots topped with crispy wonton chips. you choice of fresh ahi or shrimp Your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, onions topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce Ranch or bleu cheese dressing Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, ranch dressing and tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Spring lettuce mix with crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, chives, cheese Add chicken for $4.00

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Spring lettuce mix topped with black beans, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and shredded cheese tossed in our homemade ranch dressing Add chicken $4.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, tossed in homemade Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese Add chicken $4.00 add shrimp $4.00

Nautilus House Salad

$14.00

Spring lettuce mix topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and onions

Sandwiches

NT Classic Burger

NT Classic Burger

$21.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00

Surf & Turf Burger

Surf & Turf Burger

$26.00

Shrimp sautéed in our salsa with fajita mix, Bacon, Avocado, and lettuce on our fresh, free range & grass fed Angus beef patty. Topped with our homemade Tequila infused queso.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$19.00

Turkey patty with lettuce, onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, & our homemade Cajun aioli. Served with french fries. Cheese of your choice can be added upon request. Add avocado or Bacon for $2.00.

Plant-Based Burger

$19.00

Beyond Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. Served with french fries. Can add dairy-free cheese or avocado for $2.00 each.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

BBQ pulled pork sandwich topped with crispy onions served with our in house coleslaw with seasoned steak or regular french fries

Club Sandwich

$18.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Toasted bun, breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce, coleslaw, and pickles served with your choice of cheese. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Chicken BLT

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon. lettuce, tomato and cajun aioli served with seasoned steak or regular french fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$19.00

Sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, grilled onions. Choice of provolone cheese or homemade cheese sauce.

Blackened Ahi Sandwich

Blackened Ahi Sandwich

$21.00

Blackened Ahi topped with spring mix lettuce, lemon remoulade on a brioche bun with seasoned steak or regular french fries

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with cilantro and sesame seed with a cajun dressing drizzle on a toasted bun

Fried Shrimp Po’ boy

Fried Shrimp Po’ boy

$19.00

Fried shrimp served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickle lemon remoulade sauce with seasoned steak or regular french fries

Plates & More

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered white fish, coleslaw and fries served with house made tarter sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

2 grilled or fried shrimp tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage shredded cheese and lime

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Ahi poke, avocado, pickled cabbage, carrots, wonton chips, and poke sauce served with quinoa

Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

$19.00

Grilled chicken with peppers and onions, broccoli, pineapple tossed in teriyaki sauce, over coconut rice. Garnish with green onions

Cauliflower Tacos

Cauliflower Tacos

$17.00

2 Crispy cauliflower tacos served with cabbage, carrots, corn and Siracha ranch. Side of tortilla chips

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

2 grilled or fried Mahi Mahi fish tacos served with pico de gallo, Baja white sauce, cabbage, shredded cheese and lime

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders with French fries served ranch and ketchup.

Pomorodo Pasta with Toasted Garlic Bread

$16.00

Penne pasta served with basil, tomato, onions, garlic and marinara sauce sautéed together topped with parmesan cheese. Served with 2 pieces of garlic toast. Add Chicken or Shrimp $4.00.

Healthy Bowl

Healthy Bowl

$20.00

Crispy cauliflower and sesame seed tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, sweet chili, siracha ranch or habanero BBQ. Served over quinoa, pickled cabbage, with avocado slices, carrots, wonton chips, corn, black beans and poke sauce

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$17.00

2 corn tortilla tacos filled with rice, cabbage, red and green peppers, fire roasted corn and poblano peppers, black beans. Topped with a guacamole/sriracha sauce and garnished with tortilla chips.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Tots

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Nautilus Side Salad

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Small Guac

$3.00

Large Guac

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Beni's Dog meal

$6.00

Rice and meat

Desserts

Bread pudding

Bread pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Delicious house made bread putting topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce drizzle.

Churro Waffle Fried Ice Cream

$18.00

Homemade waffle, topped with a scoop of fried ice cream. Drizzled with chocolate syrup, powdered cinnamon & fresh strawberry.

Daily Specials

Wednesday $16 Steak Special

$16.00

Taco Tuesday - Taco

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Mulitas

$6.00

Monday Burger and Draft Beer special

$19.00

House Cocktails

Spicy Mezcal Cuc Marg

$14.00

Margarita Pitcher

$35.00

Big Rock Mai Tai

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Mezcal Cosmo

$14.00

Marine Street

$13.00

East Sider

$13.00

Ginger Jubilee

$13.00

Windansea Sour

$13.00

The Shack

$13.00

Mount Soledad

$13.00

Horchata Dawn Patrol

$13.00
Van Artsdalen

Van Artsdalen

$13.00
La Jolla Mule

La Jolla Mule

$13.00

Bourbon or Vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, bitters, mint garnish

Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Patrón tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave, lemon juice

Pump House Margarita

Pump House Margarita

$13.00

Blanco tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave, lemon juice, lime garnish

Old Fashion

Old Fashion

$16.00

High West American Prairie Bourbon, agave, bitters, rested in American Oak barrel, orange peel garnish

Spicy Piña

Spicy Piña

$13.00

Draft Beer 🍺

Pacifico

Pacifico

$3.50
Modelo Draft

Modelo Draft

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.00
805 - Blonde Ale

805 - Blonde Ale

$3.50
Ballast Point - Sculpin

Ballast Point - Sculpin

$5.00

Alesmith .394 IPA

$4.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$4.50

Stone Hazy

$5.00
Latitude 33

Latitude 33

$4.50
Alpine - Duet

Alpine - Duet

$5.00Out of stock
Elysian Space Dust

Elysian Space Dust

$5.00

SDSU - Alesmith

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Coronado Salty Crew

$5.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Cali Creamin

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee-Modern Times

$7.00

Guinness

$3.50
Harland Hazy

Harland Hazy

$10.00

Bottles/Cans

Angry Orchard Apple Cider

$7.00
Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$6.00
Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$6.00
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00
Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$6.00

Dos Equis

$7.00
Heineken Non Alcoholic

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Javi's Ranch Water

$7.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Bottle

$6.00
Pacifico Bottle

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00
White Claw

White Claw

$7.00

Juneshine

$13.00

White Wine

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)

$32.00
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (GLASS)

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (GLASS)

$8.00
Gran Reserva Sauv Blanc (GLASS)

Gran Reserva Sauv Blanc (GLASS)

$12.00
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc (BOTTLE)

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc (BOTTLE)

$48.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc (GLASS)

$12.00

Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)

$46.00

Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc (GLASS)

$12.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$54.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (GLASS)

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (GLASS)

$14.00

Unshackled Sauv Blanc By Prisoner (GLASS)

$14.00Out of stock

Unshackled Sauv Blanc By Prisoner (BOTTLE)

$54.00Out of stock

Yulupa Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$38.00
Yulupa Chardonnay (GLASS)

Yulupa Chardonnay (GLASS)

$5.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Red Wine🍷

Austin Hope Cabernet (BOTTLE)

$78.00

Austin Hope Cabernet (GLASS)

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00
Daou Cabernet (BOTTLE)

Daou Cabernet (BOTTLE)

$54.00
Daou Cabernet (GLASS)

Daou Cabernet (GLASS)

$14.00

Mehwa Zinfandel (BOTTLE)

$62.00

Mehwa Zinfandel (GLASS)

$16.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)

$46.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir (GLASS)

$12.00

Méhwa Heritage Red Blend (BOTTLE)

$38.00

Méhwa Heritage Red Blend (GLASS)

$8.00

Pessimist Red Blend (BOTTLE)

$46.00

Pessimist Red Blend (GLASS)

$6.00

The Prisoner (BOTTLE)

$110.00

Unshackled Red Blend (GLASS)

$15.00

Unshackled Red Blend (BOTTLE)

$58.00
Yulupa Cabernet (BOTTLE)

Yulupa Cabernet (BOTTLE)

$38.00
Yulupa Cabernet (GLASS)

Yulupa Cabernet (GLASS)

$4.00

Rosé /Sparkling Wine 🍾

House Champagne Glass

House Champagne Glass

$8.00

House Champagne Bottle

$25.00

La Marca Prosecco Glass

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$45.00

Daou Rose

$14.00

Daou Rose (Bottle)

$54.00

Rosé The Day

$12.00

Rosé The Day (Bottle)

$46.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$8.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$8.00

Pellegrino (Bottle)

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Still Water

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Nauti Drinks ⚓

The Torrey

$13.00

Storyhouse coastal Gin, lemon juice, St. Germain, cucumber, soda water

Van Artsdalen

$13.00

Layback Vodka, watermelon liquor, mint, lemon juice, simple syrup

Horchata Dawn Patrol

$15.00

Horchata Vodka, Modern Times Cold brew, Kahlua, Baileys

Tourmaline Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, lime juice, agave, muddled cucumber and jalapeños

Windansea Spritz

$14.00

Layback Vodka, Peach liquor, Aperol, OJ, prosecco, topped with soda

Tamarind Mezcal Old Fashion

$15.00

Tamarind Mezcal, sugar cube, angostura bitters, orange peel

Shore Break🍌

$13.00

Light Rum, banana liquor, coconut cream, lime juice, demerara syrup

Big Rock Mai Tai

$13.00

Light Rum, lime juice, lemon juice, pineapple juice, topped with dark rum

The La Jolla 💰

$35.00

Don Julio 1942, lime juice, agave, soda water, topped with a shot of Grand Marnier

East Sider

$13.00

Layback Vodka, lime juice, mint, cucumber, simple syrup

Blacks beach Mint Julep

$15.00

Burbon, mint, simple syrup, angostura bitters

Clothing

NT T-Shirt (Black)

$20.00

NT T-Shirt (Baby Blue)

$25.00

NT V-Neck M (Grey)

$25.00

NT V-Neck W (Blue)

$25.00

NT Racerback Tank (Black)

$20.00

NT Crop Top (Orange)

$20.00

NT Sweatshirt

$50.00

Hats

Nautilus Hat

$25.00

Gift Card

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$150

$150.00

$100

$100.00

Brunch Food

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

French Toast Plate

$20.00

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Chicken n Waffles

$21.00

Chilaquiles

$20.00

Nautilus Breakfast

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Extras- Egg

$4.00

Extras- Carne Asada

$4.00

Extras- Bacon

$4.00

Extras- Sausage

$4.00

Extras- Toast

$3.00

Extras- Tortillas

$3.00

Brunch Drinks

Cutwater Bloody Mary

Cutwater Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cutwater Vodka/ Cutwater Bloody Mix/ Tajin Rim/ Bacon & Olive Garnish

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$30.00

Bottomless Prosecco Mimosas

$40.00

Bottomless Champagne Mimosas

$25.00

Taco Package

Chicken Taco

Veggie Taco

Carne Taco

Fish Taco

Quesidilla

Churro Waffles

Monday Burger & Beer

NT Classic Burger

NT Classic Burger

$21.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and tavern sauce. Served with French fries. Can add bacon for $2.00

Beer

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday - Taco

$3.00

Taco Tuesday - Mulitas

$6.00

Califino Shot

$6.00

Wine & Wing Wednesday

5 WIngs

5 WIngs

$15.00

Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper

10 WIngs

10 WIngs

$21.00

Sauces - BBQ|Sweet Chili| Sriracha Ranch|Classic Buffalo| Teriyaki Dry Rubs - Old Bay, Lemon Pepper

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"*TAKE OUT FOOD & DRINKS/DELIVERY" La Jolla's ONLY Sports Bar! Open daily at 11am, we start the weekends with brunch at 9am. We also have the BEST HAPPY HOUR with half off drinks, drafts and appetizers! Located 1 block from the world famous Windansea beach, we take great pride in our food, drinks and providing customers with the best service. Fully loaded with 15 TV's, 18 draft beers, an amazing cocktail list, healthy food options and outdoor/indoor seating. We also have some great daily specials including Trivia night/Taco Tuesday starting at 6pm. Free parking below the building."

Location

6830 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Nautilus Tavern image
Nautilus Tavern image
Nautilus Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
orange star4.0 • 314
5737 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Puesto La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
1026 Wall St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Jose's Courtroom
orange star4.3 • 1,198
1037 Prospect St La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
La Jolla Shores
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston