Navé

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104

Miami, FL 33127

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Italian by definition, coastal in spirit, Navé by Chefs Michael Beltran and Justin Flit will feature a simple yet sophisticated, seafood-centric menu in a casually elegant setting in the heart of Coconut Grove.

3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami, FL 33127

