Navigator Taproom
2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO
Chicago, IL 60647
To Go Beer
Pabst Blue Ribbon
This is the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer. Nature's choicest products provide its prized flavor. Only the finest of hops and grains are used. Selected as America's Best in 1893.
Modelo Especial
Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a full-flavored pilsner beer with a crisp taste. An orange blossom honey aroma and light hop character make this imported beer perfect for tailgating.
Weihenstephaner Festbier
A full rich bodied, hoppy, seasonal lager. Especially brewed for the Festbier season. This beer truly represents the Bavarian way of celebrating. Deep gold color, great mouthfeel and lots of flavor. Prost!
Rothaus Pils
The Rothaus Tannenzäpfle is the absolute classic among beers - and has been since 1956. That is why it is also the namesake and figurehead of the Gäpfle family. The best aromatic hops from Tettnang and the Hallertau as well as local malt made from summer barley and the purest spring water from the Black Forest give Rothaus Tannenzäpfle its uniquely spicy and fresh taste.
Asahi Super Dry
Asahi is brewed with precision to very high quality standards, under the supervision of Japanese master brewers. delivers a dry, crisp taste and quick clean finish.
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops.
Une Année FEST
Octoberfest Märzen
Obscurity Oktoberfest
Märzen
Obscurity Grape Pop Cultured
Grape soda inspired fruit ale. Seriously, It tastes like a boozey Fun Pops!
Shortfuse Vocal Jam
Fruited Sour Ale & 2021 GABF Silver Medal Winner
93 Octane Wake & Bake Mango Sour Diesel
A perfectly balanced between mango and sour, making it a palate pleaser when I'm in the need for something refreshing. With friends or burning one alone, this is a beer that you'll want to keep in constant rotation.
Urban Artifact Keypunch
Keylime Fruit Tart with just a pinch of salt and a speck of whole vanilla bean.
Shiner Bock
Bock has a tan, dense head with a crystal-clear amber color and a sweet aroma with a subtle roasted maltiness on the nose. The taste is slightly sweet with notes of roasted nuts and caramel. Lightly hopped, this dark lager goes down smooth.
Duvel
Duvel is a natural beer with a subtle bitterness, a refined flavour and a distinctive hop character. The unique brewing process, which takes about 90 days, guarantees a pure character, delicate effervescence and a pleasant sweet taste of alcohol.
Ravinia Flight of the Rooster
Farmhouse Ale - Saison. This naughty Rooster delivers a dry, complex mouthfeel + a silly amount of Nelson Sauvin hops to make just about anyone… Cock-a-doodle-doo! Serve fancy or au naturale!
Pipeworks Escape From Dream Mountain
Peach & Ginger Wit. 6.1% ABV
Right Bee Dry Cider
Our Dry cider was conceived by our co-founder and "Queen Bee" to be as pure as possible. It's just fermented apples. No back sweetening, no additives - just pure hard apple cider. Never from concentrate, no sulfites, no preservatives, no added sugar.
Seattle Cider Semi-Sweet
A light, crisp cider with just a touch of sweetness. Honey in color with notes of bergamot, lemon and apple, this refreshing cider reveals hints of citrus and cinnamon on the palate.
Mad Farmer Four Berry Pie
Semi-Sweet Cider w/ Montmorency Cherry, Blackberry, Blueberry & Raspberry
Starcut Ciders Squishy
This cider is lovingly crafted in the Cherry Capital of the World, so it is only fitting that we honor our heritage with Squishy, our beloved tart cherry cider fermented with apples, Balaton, and Montmorency cherries. Squishy is deep, complex, and a little mysterious, full of expressive dark fruit flavors and a bold punch of tart before drying completely off of your palate, leaving you thirsty for sip after sip.
Pipeworks Drive Thru Meatball Goes Corporate
This DDH DIPA is a real hazy one, with lots of bright OJ Citra aroma, just like grandma used to make. This name (and the recipe) comes at us from our cellarman, Andy, who hopes that one day there will be more drive thru locations that serve meatballs. Don’t we all.
Shiner TexHex Desert Mirage
Typical Strata flavors: passion fruit, mango, strawberry-citrus, with floral-dankness throughout (aroma & flavor). Soft, velvet mouthfeel, driven by use of oat & wheat in the malt bill. Good carbonation-vibrancy awakens the palate.
Brewer's Kitchen West of Piha
West of Piha is a perfect, light-bodied companion to surf weather sunshine and accented with notes of sauvignon blanc grapes, ripe pear, summer pineapple, and candied grapefruit rind. Enjoy basking in the sun or while closing your eyes dreaming of your favorite beach.
Spiteful Alley Time!
This beer is brewed with Pilsen malts and a single addition of Simcoe hops, perfect for sharing those explicative-heavy stories with a cold one in hand. Alley time can be any time, but it can only be one place. And whether you are a corporate lemming or an interpretive dancer, find an alley and make it yours.
Abomination Everyday Fog IPA
DDH Double IPA w/ Mosaic, Pacific Jade, Citra, Summit & Enigma
Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA
Like totally loaded with juicy mango flavor, 1985 takes you back to the future of Hazy IPA's. Buckle up!
FunkyTown Hip-Hops and R&Brew
Funkytown's beer that started it all. Smooth and mellow with notes of citrus orange, fresh strawberry, and lychee. Crush responsibly.
Funkytown Homecoming
Homecoming! This Celebration Ale (Märzen style ale) is our take on the festive October month. Who doesn't love their college Homecoming! Football, the band, tailgating and the BEER! This beer has notes of toasted bread, apricot, and stone fruit with a sligtly dry finish. This brew is sessionable so you can make it through the homecoming weekend..or whatever else you got going on!
Brewer's Kitchen Bevy of Larks
Alright, we’ll be honest, we got bored during the quarantine and decided to brew a Festbier. Honeysuckle, bread crust, and everything you’ve grown to love about festival season.
Shiner Oktoberfest
This classic Oktoberfest brew is made with the highest quality two-row barley, Munich and caramel malts, along with German grown Hallertau Tradition and Hersbrucker hops. So raise your stein to tradition and enjoy this utterly classic brew.
Burnt City Oktoberfest Lager
This traditional amber lager is brewed with German malts, hops, and yeast. It is pleasantly malty, balanced with light, crisp bitterness
Untitled Art Florida Seltzer Blood Orange & Pomegranate
%5 ABV Hard Seltzer made with fresh blood orange and pomegranates
Truly Wild Berry
The original hard seltzer, naturally sweet flavors of juicy California strawberries, raspberries & Marion blackberries.
Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale
A Northern English-style brown ale with some American affectations. Maduro is higher in alcohol than the common English brown ale and features flaked oats in the malt bill which imparts a silky body and works to mesh the roasted, toasted and chocolate components together in Maduro’s complex malt profile. The end result is a remarkably full-flavored yet approachable and sessionable brown ale that pairs well with mild to medium cigars.
Pipeworks S'more Money S'more Problems
S'mores Imperial Stout brewed with graham crackers, cacao nibs, vanilla bean, lactse, marshmallow and cinnamon.
18th Street Dark Lager
Rich and roasty flavor with a little bitterness on the finish. Surprisingly light body for this dark a flavor.
Absence of Light Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout
4 Hands Brewing's perfect mash-up of cacao nibs and peanut butter supported by caramel, chocolate and roasted malts, it opens with huge aromas reminiscent of creamy peanut butter cups and transitions into a silky milk stout with rich chocolate and coffee notes tapering to a slightly sweet finish provided by an addition of milk sugar.
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Unfiltered, unprocessed IPA, straight from the tanks and into the can. —the hop-heavy, rowdy, crowd-pleasers—
To Go Wine
Marietta Old Vine Red
Old Vine Red is a proprietary red wine made to replicate the field blends of many of the old vineyards in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. Predominantly comprised of Zinfandel, Old Vine Red combines pure fruit, a supple mouth feel and a rich, solid structure. A groundbreaking combination of varietals and multiple vintages first produced in 1982, this wine has blazed the path for red blends for decades. With a historic underground following, it is one of the longest lasting and best known red blends produced today.
True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon is pure Paso Robles, full of polished aromas of black cherry, cinnamon and vanilla bean, leading to flavors of dark red fruits, cocoa powder and hints of black pepper and caramelized oak. Blend: 83% Cabernet Sauvignon,11% Syrah (from Edna Valley), 6% Petite Sirah
Tiamo Barbera
Tiamo Barbera is a beautifully bright fruit forward red wine that has delightful aromas of cherries and raspberries. It is THE perfect every day Italian red! Perfect with all pasta dishes, pizza, barbecue and ripe cheeses.
Beckman Cuvee Le Bec 2017
This blend is one of the best red wines for the range anywhere in California, offering impressive weight and complexity. Aromas of lilac and blackberry drop into a palate full of boysenberry, leather and beef, with a rose-petal freshness. Blend: 47% Syrah, 35% Grenache, 11% Mourvèdre and 7% Counoise
Vinum Cellars Chardonnay
This barrel fermented, full malo-lactic Chardonnay has a shiny golden tone and expresses beautiful lemon verbena and tangerine zest top notes followed by rich Tahitian vanilla and creamy custard note. Located in Napa Valley.
Milbrandt Chardonnay 2016
Predominant apple and pear notes on the nose, accompanied by minerality and slight lemon rind citrus; very sublime caramel aroma. Similar to the nose, flavors of Granny Smith apple and Bartlett pear are present on the palate. Very nice richness in the mouth; a little bread dough, citrus, and minerality comes through on the finish.
Gotham Project Sabine Rose 2020
30% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 20% Cinsault, 12% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Rolle. The 2019 Sabine delivers the classic Provence rosé profile with notes of raspberry, cherry, peach, herbal, citrus and mineral core. A creamy concentration from the small yields and concentrated fruit adds tremendous length on the palate. To ensure maximum complexity, there were over 30 small fermentations using dozens of different yeasts, creating a symphony of flavor.
Gotham Project Gazerra Pinot Grigio 2018
100% Pinot Grigio from vineyard sites located between Palermo and Salemi. The wine was fermented and aged in stainless steel to retain freshness and minerality. Crisp, clean and refreshing with aromas of grapefruit and lemons on the palate, joined by a delicious briny note on the finish. The vineyard is sustainably farmed and the grapes are hand picked under supervision of winemaker Mattia Filipi.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
A selection of draft beer, seltzers, wine, & cocktails so great there is something for everyone. With a constantly rotating selection and the ability to pour your own drinks there is no end to what you can try.
2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO, Chicago, IL 60647