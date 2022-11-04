Navigator Taproom 2211 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO

Rothaus Pils

The Rothaus Tannenzäpfle is the absolute classic among beers - and has been since 1956. That is why it is also the namesake and figurehead of the Gäpfle family. The best aromatic hops from Tettnang and the Hallertau as well as local malt made from summer barley and the purest spring water from the Black Forest give Rothaus Tannenzäpfle its uniquely spicy and fresh taste.