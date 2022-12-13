Restaurant header imageView gallery

Navigator Beverage Co

review star

No reviews yet

3219 Watkins Rd Suite 200

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bubbles

Mistinguett - Cava

$27.00

Les Allies - Pet Nat Rose

$15.99

Bubbles

Red

Protocolo - Tempranillo

$21.00

Red - Earthy

C'est La Vie Red - Syrah / Pinot Noir

$15.99

Red - Juicy & Acidic

Chehalem - Chemistry Pinot Noir

$39.00

Red - Juicy & Acidic

Albert Bichot - Jarnioux Beaujolais

$21.99

Red - Smooth Medium

Rosé

Saint Marc - Syrah Rose

$27.00

Rose - Lean

White

Inceri Abisso - Cataratto

$19.99

White - Aromatic

Hopler - Pannonica White

$27.00

White - Bright & Mineral

N x NW - Riesling

$21.00

White - Bright & Mineral

Nautilus - Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

White - Crisp & Fruity

Harken - Chardonnay

$30.00

White - Rich & Creamy

Snacks

Watanut - Cheddar Cookies

$9.99

Watanut - Chocolate Cookies

$9.99

Sail Away Nitro Coffee - Touch of Sweet

$6.99

Sail Away Nitro Coffee - Sea Salt & Caramel

$6.99

Sail Away Nitro Coffee - Classic Black

$6.99

Sail Away Nitro Coffee - Peppermint Cocoa

$6.99

Lillie's Q - Carolina Dirt BBQ

$2.99

Lillie's Q - Pimento Cheese

$2.99

Lillie's Q - Sea Salt & Black Pepper

$2.99

Lillie's Q - Hot Pepper Vinegar

$2.99

Conundrum Snacks - Trail Mix 2oz

$3.99

Volay - Energy Water - Grapefruit

$3.99

Volay - Energy Water - Lime

$3.99

Candles

Third Candle mini 1.5oz

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wine Bar + Bottle Shop Follow us on Instagram @navigatorbeverageco to stay posted on fresh selections, new pours, and events!

Location

3219 Watkins Rd Suite 200, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

