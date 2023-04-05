Restaurant header imageView gallery

Navin's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3559 Arsenal Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Navin's BBQ Menu

Sandwiches

The JERK

$13.00

Pulled Jerk Chicken, Pepper Cheese, Bacon, Sweet Heat Slaw, Crispy Onion Strings, Navin's White BBQ Sauce

The ShiNOLA Melt

$11.00

Sweet Heat Slaw, Collard Greens, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Pepper Dressing, Served on Rye (Vegetarian)

The Mess

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Navin's House Sauce, Sweet Heat Slaw

The Hot Brown

$12.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Cheese Sauce, Chives. Served Open Faced

The Lou

$13.00

Sliced Pork Steak, Provel Cheese, Navin's Sweet St. Louis Sauce, Red Hot Riplet Chips, Topped with a Toasted Ravioli

The Shroom

$11.00

Smoked Portobello Mushrooms, Diced Tomato, Lettuce, Tzatziki Sauce. Served on Pita (Vegan)

One Meat Sandwich

$9.00

Your Choice of: Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey

Pit Beef

$12.00

BBQ Dinners

One Meat Dinner

$12.00

Your Choice of: Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey

Two Meat Dinner

$15.00

Your Choice of: Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey

Burnt End Dinner

$16.00

Choose From Pork Belly or Brisket Burnt Ends

Half Slab Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

Full Slab Dinner

$25.00Out of stock

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Chicken 1/4 pound

$6.00

Puled Chicken 1/2 pound

$8.00

Pulled Chicken 1 pound

$10.00

Brisket Burnt Ends 1/4 pound

$8.00

Brisket Burnt Ends 1/2 pound

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Burnt Ends 1 pound

$20.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/4 pound

$7.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2 pound

$10.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1 pound

$16.00

Sliced Beef Brisket 1/4 pound

$8.00Out of stock

Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 pound

$11.00

Sliced Beef Brisket 1 pound

$18.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 pound

$6.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 pound

$8.00

Puled Pork 1 pound

$13.00Out of stock

Sliced Turkey 1/4 pound

$6.00

Sliced Turkey 1/2 pound

$9.00

Sliced Turkey 1 pound

$15.00

Salmon Burnt Ends 1/4 pound

$8.00Out of stock

Salmon Burnt Ends 1/2 pound

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Burnt Ends 1 pound

$18.00Out of stock

Ribs - Half Slab

$13.00

Ribs - Full Slab

$22.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Smoked Chicken Wings - 6 wings

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Wings - 12 wings

$15.00Out of stock

Texas Twinkie

$4.00

Sides

Small

$3.00

Medium

$5.00

Large

$11.00

Extras

Extra TX Toast

$0.25

Extra Bun

$0.75

Extra House Sauce

$0.25

Extra Sweet Sauce

$0.25

Extra White Sauce

$0.25

Extra Mustard Sauce

$0.25

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Pickles

$0.50

Drinks

Drinks

$2.25

Catering

The Gathering

$15.00

1/3 lb per person - Choose two meats - Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey

The Bigger Gathering

$18.00

1/2 lb per person - Choose two meats - Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey

The BBQ Sampler

$20.00

Includes Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey, and Pulled Chicken

The BBQ Lover

$22.00

Includes Brisket Burnt Ends, Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey, and Smoked Chicken Wings

One Meat Sandwich Box

$10.00

Choice of One Meat - Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Turkey. Includes bag of chips

Premium Sandwich Box

$12.00

Choice of Premium Sandwich - Includes bag of chips

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3559 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Box Cookies - S Grand
orange starNo Reviews
3107 S. Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Steve's Hot Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
3145 S. Grand Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Steve's Meltdown - Elevated Grilled Cheese -
orange starNo Reviews
3145 South Grand Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Rooster - South Grand
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Grand Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Grand Spirits Bottle Company - 3194 S Grand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3194 S Grand Blvd St Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Pizza Head
orange starNo Reviews
3196 S Grand Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (18 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston