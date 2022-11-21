Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Naviyas Thai Kitchen Linden Hills

review star

No reviews yet

2812 W 43RD ST

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55410

Popular Items

#35 Pad Thai
#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls
#10 Cream Cheese Wontons

Starters

#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls

#1 Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.00

Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, shrimp, wheat paper

#3 Crispy Veg Shiitake Rolls

#3 Crispy Veg Shiitake Rolls

$9.00

Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, wheat paper

#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls

#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls

$11.00

Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper

#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls

#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, organic tofu, rice paper

#8 Deep-Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00
#9 Chicken Satay

#9 Chicken Satay

$12.00
#10 Cream Cheese Wontons

#10 Cream Cheese Wontons

$10.00
#11 Deep-Fried Tofu Cubes

#11 Deep-Fried Tofu Cubes

$7.00

#12 Shrimp & Veg Tempura

$13.00
#14 Thai Lettuce Wrap

#14 Thai Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

**Note: Due to shortages, this will now be served with iceberg lettuce** Cauliﬂower, red pepper, cherry tomato, keﬁr lime leaf, bibb lettuce, crispy rice noodles, green onion, cilantro and sesame oil. Choice of wok-charred chicken, tofu, mock duck, or beef.

#15 Thai Beef Jerky

$12.00

Soups & Salads

#20 Coconut lemongrass Soup

#20 Coconut lemongrass Soup

$8.00+

Coconut milk, chicken, lemongrass, yellow onion, cauliﬂower, carrots, zucchini, peapods, cilantro, keﬁr lime leaf, green onion

#21 Spicy Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum Goong)

#21 Spicy Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum Goong)

$9.00+

Shrimp broth, shrimp, lemongrass, yellow onion, cauliﬂower, carrots, zucchini, peapods, cilantro, keﬁr lime leaf, green onion

#22 Thai Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, rice noodles, green onion, cilantro with a side of ginger dressing.

#24 Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

#24 Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$20.00

Green papaya, carrots, cherry tomatoes, peanuts, pea pod, lime juice, palm sugar, and sticky rice*. Choice of chicken satay, crispy tofu or beef. *Note: In the event that sticky rice is unavailable, white rice will be substituted.

#25 Laab-E-San

#25 Laab-E-San

$17.00

Lettuce, cucumber, green onion, keﬁr lime leaf, cilantro, ground rice, and sticky rice*. Choice of chicken, organic tofu, or mock duck. *Note: In the event that sticky rice is unavailable, white rice will be substituted.

Hot Plates | All dishes come with rice

#31 Bangkok Hot Plate

#31 Bangkok Hot Plate

$19.00

Broccoli, carrot, red pepper, cauliﬂower, pea pod, zucchini, onion, garlic, cilantro, and green onion in a garlic cilantro sauce.

#33 Ginger Garlic Hot Plate

#33 Ginger Garlic Hot Plate

$19.00

Ginger, carrot, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, pea pod, zucchini, onion, garlic, cilantro, and green onion in a ginger garlic sauce.

Stir-Fried Dishes | All dishes come with rice

All Stir-Fried dishes are served with rice.
#30 Rama Thai

#30 Rama Thai

$19.00

*Cannot be made peanut-free. Red curry peanut sauce with coconut milk, carrots, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, pea pods, zucchini, yellow onion, and garlic.

#37 Basil Turkey

$19.00

Ground turkey in a shiitake mushroom basil sauce, broccoli, carrot, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, basil, yellow onion, garlic, cilantro and sweet chili paste

#43 Cashew Stir-Fry

#43 Cashew Stir-Fry

$19.00

Cashews, yellow onion, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pods, carrot, green onion in a light garlic brown sauce.

#44 Broccoli Stir-Fry

#44 Broccoli Stir-Fry

$19.00

Shiitake mushroom, red pepper, broccoli, zucchini, pea pod in a dark garlic brown sauce.

#45 Holy Basil Supreme

#45 Holy Basil Supreme

$19.00

Carrot, broccoli, pea pod, yellow onion, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini in a basil garlic sauce.

#46 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry

#46 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry

$19.00

Pineapple, cauliﬂower, zucchini, red pepper, pea pod, cherry tomato, yellow onion, garlic, green onion in a savoury sweet and sour sauce.

Curry Dishes | All dishes come with rice

#34 Wild Cod with Red Curry ***

$24.00

*Can not be less than *** spice. Wild cod ﬁllet, coconut milk, red curry, carrots, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, pea pod, zucchini, yellow onion, and lime leaves *Please note: Image shows Shrimp instead of Wild Cod Fillet

#38 Panang Curry ***

#38 Panang Curry ***

$19.00

*Can not be less than *** spice. Red curry reduction, coconut milk, peanut, lime leaf, carrot, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, yellow onion

#40 Red Curry**

#40 Red Curry**

$19.00

Red curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil

#41 Green Curry**

#41 Green Curry**

$19.00

Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil

#42 Massaman Curry*

#42 Massaman Curry*

$19.00

Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, carrot, potato

#47 Pinneapple Duck Curry***

#47 Pinneapple Duck Curry***

$26.00Out of stock

Duck breast, yellow onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pods, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoots and basil. Topped with crispy duck skin.

Noodle Dishes

#35 Pad Thai

#35 Pad Thai

$19.00

Thin rice noodles, sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion

#50 Spicy noodles

#50 Spicy noodles

$19.00

Thin rice noodles, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, cauliﬂower, garlic, basil

#51 Soy Noodles (Pad Ze Ew)

#51 Soy Noodles (Pad Ze Ew)

$19.00

Wide rice noodles, egg, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, garlic, cauliﬂower

#52 Pho Soup

#52 Pho Soup

$19.00

**Cannot be made gluten-free or vegan. Beef broth, rice noodles, yellow onion, bean sprout, basil, green onion, garlic, and cilantro

Fried Rice Dishes

#60 Sweet Basil Fried Rice

#60 Sweet Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, cauliﬂower, basil, garlic, and sweet chili paste

#61 Thai Style Fried Rice

#61 Thai Style Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, broccoli, yellow onion, carrot, garlic, green onion, egg

#62 Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Rice, pineapple, yellow onion, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, garlic, pea pod, egg

Sides

Brown Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

# Side Rice Noodles

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

#Sautéed Vegetables (16oz)

$9.00

#Steamed Vegetables (16oz)

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Thai Custard Sticky Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

Kid's Menu

K1. Chicken soy with rice

$9.00

K2. Chicken fried rice

$9.00

K3. Shrimp fried rice

$10.00

egg, broccoli, carrots

K4. Chicken Pad Thai

$9.00

K4 S. Shrimp Pad Thai

$10.00

K5. Golden fried cheese With Rice

$9.00

K6. Chicken satay with Rice

$10.00

K7. Chicken Wings with rice

$10.00

K8. Tofu cubes with white rice

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aranciata Rosa – Blood Orange

$4.00

Aranciata-Orange

$4.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Iced Milky Thai Coffee

$6.00

Iced Milky Thai Tea

$6.00

Jasmine Tea Iced/Hot

$4.00

Limonata - Lemon

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Sparking Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.

Website

Location

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image
Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image
Main pic

Map
