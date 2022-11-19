- Home
Navy Pier
37 Navy Pier Court
Staten Island, NY 10304
Beer
Flagship Metro Lager
$8.00
Threes Vliet Pilsner
$9.00
Killsboro Island Vibes
$10.00
Sixpoint Apollo
$8.00
Greenport Black Duck Porter
$8.00
Montauk Pumpkin Ale
$8.00
Flagship Tunnel To Towers Ale
$8.00
Maine Lunch Bottle
$16.00
Wolffer Cider
$8.00
Budweiser
$7.00
Bud Light
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Heineken Light
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
Miller High Life
$7.00
Guinness
$8.00
Threes The View from Nowhere
$11.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Greenport Facing East
$11.00
Allagash
$9.00
House Cocktails
Old New York
$17.00
Grapefruit Habanero Margarita
$16.00
Pink G&T
$16.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$17.00
Hemingway
$16.00
Pier 75
$16.00
Filthy Martini
$17.00
J. Bond
$17.00
Metropolitan
$17.00
Millennial Pink
$17.00
Espresso Martini
$17.00
Macintosh Martini
$17.00
Spiced Old Fashioned
$17.00
Winter Citrus Margarita
$16.00
Cranberry Mule
$16.00
Coquito
$16.00
Winter Spritz
$16.00
The Pornstar
$17.00
XL Millenial Pink
$99.00
Private Dining Spirit Pkg
Private Dining Spirit Pkg
$39.00
Tea Collins
$16.00
Pom Sidecar
$16.00
Winter Negroni
$16.00
Brunch
Bottomless Brunch
$39.00
Bellini
$15.00
Bellini Refill
Mimosa
$15.00
Mimosa Refill
Bloody Mary
$15.00
Bloody Mary Refill
Pier 75
$15.00
Pier 75 Refill
Tea & Honey
$16.00
Tea & Honey Refill
Grapefruit Habanero Margarita
$16.00
Grapefruit Habanero Refill
Wake Up Call
$16.00
Wake Up Call Refill
Prosecco Refill
Rallo Sparkling Rose Refill
Pinot Grigio Refill
Albarino Refill
Rallo Rose Refill
Giro Cabernet Refill
Merlot Refill
Flagship Draft Refill
Threes Draft Refill
Killsboro Draft Refill
Sixpoint Draft Refill
Greenport Draft Refill
Bud Refill
Bud Light Refill
Orange Juice Refill
Grapefruit Juice Refill
Soda Refill
Montauk Refill
Refill Coffee
Cocktails
Americano
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Bloody Mary
$15.00
Dark and Stormy
$15.00
Kentucky Mule
$15.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$17.00
L.I.T.
$16.00
Margarita
$15.00
Mojito
$15.00
Moscow Mule
$15.00
Negroni
$17.00
Paloma
$15.00
Screwdriver
$15.00
Sea Breeze
$15.00
White Russian
$15.00
Aviation
$17.00
Vesper
$17.00
French Martini
$17.00
Chocolate Martini
$17.00
Cosmopolitan
$17.00
Wines By The Glass
GL - Bisol Jeio Prosecco
$14.00
GL - Rallo Sparkling Rose
$14.00
GL - Pierre Sparr Cremant
$15.00
GL - H. Blin Champagne
$24.00
GL - Giro Pinot Grigio
$13.00
GL - Weimer Riesling
$15.00
GL - Routestock Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
GL - Olivier Leflaive Puligny Montrachet
$16.00
GL - La Cana Albarino
$14.00
GL - Frank Family Chardonnay
$18.00
GL - Rallo Rosato
$13.00
GL - Oddero Rosé
$15.00
GL - Whispering Angel
$17.00
GL - Giro Cabernet
$13.00
GL - Cascade Heights Merlot
$14.00
GL - Routestock Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL - Ridge Three Valleys
$17.00
GL - Routestock Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
Madeira Wine
$16.00
Gin
Scotch
Dewars
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$72.00
Macallan 12 Yr
$18.00
Macallan 15 Yr
$32.00
Macallan 18 Yr
$82.00
Macallan 25 (1 oz)
$200.00
Balvenie 12 Yr
$22.00
Balvenie 21 Yr Portwood
$60.00
Glenlivet 12
$18.00
Glenlivet 15 Yr
$24.00
Glenfidditch 12 Yr
$18.00
Glenfiddich 18
$42.00
Glenfidditch 21 Yr
$68.00
Glenmorangie 14 Year Quinta Ruban
$22.00
Oban 14 Yr
$24.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr
$19.00
Laguavulin 16 Yr
$24.00
Talisker 10 Yr
$24.00
Whiskey
Four Roses Yellow Label
$14.00
Journeyman Featherbonee
$15.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$16.00
Stagg Bourbon
$16.00
Great Jones Distillery Bourbon
$16.00
Michters Small Batch
$17.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$16.00
Makers Mark
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$18.00
Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon
$18.00
Bulleit 10 yr Bourbon
$19.00
Basil Hayden's
$18.00
Widow Jane Bourbon
$19.00
Blantons
$20.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$20.00Out of stock
Michter's Single Barrel Bourbon 10 Yr
$32.00
Barrell Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon
$40.00
Elijah Craig 18 Year
$50.00
Sazerac Rye
$14.00
High West Campfire
$15.00
Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Rye
$17.00
Johnnie Walker Rye
$17.00
Widow Jane Rye
$18.00
Whistlepig 10 Year
$24.00
High West Double Rye
$24.00
Seagrams 7
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Journeyman Not A King
$16.00
Jameson
$14.00
Dead Rabbit
$15.00
Roe & Co.
$16.00
Tullamore Dew
$16.00
Bushmills 10 Yr
$18.00
Crown Royal
$15.00
Chivas Regal
$17.00
Kikori
$15.00
Suntory Toki
$18.00
Hibiki Harmony
$26.00
Kamoti Green Tea Shot
$9.00
Rum
Cognac, Brandy
Coffee & Tea
Single Espresso
$4.00
Double Espresso
$6.00
Chamomile Tea
$4.00
Green Tea
$4.00
Decaf Single Espresso
$5.00
Decaf Double Espresso
Regular Coffee
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$5.00
Cappucino
$5.00
Decaf Cappucino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Decaf Latte
$5.00
Macchiato
$5.00
Decaf Macchiato
$5.00
Double Macchiato
$6.00
Peppermint Tea
$4.00
Earl Gray Tea
$4.00
Single Decaf Espresso
$4.00
Double Decaf Espresso
$6.00
Cold Brew
$6.00
Cordials
Aperol
$14.00
Averna Amaro
$14.00
Baileys Irish
$14.00
Campari
$14.00
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
$14.00
Chambord
$14.00
Cointreau
$14.00
Amaretto
$14.00
Frangelico
$14.00
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Mr Black Cold Brew Liqueur
$14.00
Limoncello
$14.00
Molinari Sambuca
$14.00
Drambuie
$14.00
Amaro Montenegro
$14.00
Amaro Lucano
$14.00
Amaro Nonino
$16.00
Taylor Fladgate 10
$14.00
Taylor Fladgate 20
$18.00
Marie Brizzard
$14.00
Jacopo Poli Torcolato
$21.00
Berta Grappa Di Amarone
$16.00
Berta Grappa Di Brunello
$16.00
Caffo Grappa
Caffo Grappa
$12.00
Bin 1-249
#100 Domaine Chandon Brut NV
$69.00
#105 Domaine Chandon Rose NV
$69.00
#110 Schramsberg Blancs de Blancs 2015
$101.00
#115 Pierre Sparr Cremant NV
$54.00
#120 Collet Brut NV
$66.00
#125 H. Blin Champagne Brut NV
$97.00
#130 Veuve Cliquot Brut Yellow Label NV
$120.00
#135 Veuve Cliquot Brut Rose NV
$180.00Out of stock
#140 Drappier Champagne Brut Carte d'Or
$124.00Out of stock
#145 Drappier Rose Champagne
$149.00
#150 Moet Chandon White Star
$174.00
#155 L'Encry Brut Rose NV
$179.00
#160 Dom Perignon 2009
$390.00
#170 Veuve Cliquot La Grand Dame 2008
$520.00
#174 Louis Roeder Cristal 2012
$612.00
#185 Bisol Jeio Prosecco Brut
$49.00
#190 Rallo Rose Frizzante
$49.00
#195 Ca'del Bosco Cuvee Prestige
$99.00
#200 Guido Berlucchi Franciacorta Cuvee 61
$102.00
#205 Ca'del Bosco Franciacorta Dosage Zero 2011
$164.00
Vietti Barolo Castiglione 2017
$155.00
Mora E Memo Vermentino Di Sardignia
$50.00
Schramsberg Blanc De Blancs
$60.00
Drappier Champagne Brut 375
$50.00
2010 Dom Perignon
$220.00
Bin 250-500
#250 Hahn Pinot Gris 2018
$42.00
#255 Routestock Chardonnay 2020
$54.00
#260 Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$61.00
#265 Cuvasion Estate Chardonnay 2017
$76.00
#270 Clos du Val Chardonnay 2018
$79.00
#275 Tablas Creek Vineyards Cotes de Tablas Blanc 2018
$81.00
#280 Heitz Cellars Chardonnay 2017
$84.00
#285 Orin Swift Mannequin 2017
$84.00
#290 Oceano Chardonnay 2017
$88.00
#295 Stag's Leap Chardonnay Karia 2018
$89.00
#297 Grgich Hills Estate Sauvignon Blanc 2018
$91.00
#300 Melville Chardonnay 2016
$92.00
#305 Rombauer Chardonnay 2018
$95.00Out of stock
#310 Miner Family Chardonnay 2017
$95.00
#315 Frank Family Chardonnay 2017
$110.00
#320 Frank Family Chardonnay 2018
$100.00
#325 Mayacamas Chardonnay Mt Vedeer 2018
$115.00
#330 Pride Mountain Chardonnay 2017
$124.00
#335 Arista Chardonnay Wester Reach 2017
$136.00
#340 Hyde de Villaine Chardonnay 2014
$169.00
#345 Dumol Chardonnay Wester Reach 2017
$170.00
#350 Cakebread Chardonnay 2017
$179.00
#355 Peter Michael Chardonnay Belle Cote 2017
$266.00
#360 Rhys Chardonnay Horseshoe Vineyard
$290.00
#365 Aubert Chardonnay 2017
$360.00
#370 Elk Cove Riesling 2018
$52.00Out of stock
#375 Argyle Riesling Nuthouse 2018
$63.00
#380 Domaine Drouhin Chardonnay Arthur
$88.00
#385 Hermann J Weimer Dry Riesling 2019
$48.00
#390 Giro Pinot Grigio 2020
$45.00
#400 Cantina Terlano Pinot Bianco
$49.00Out of stock
#402 Abbazia di Novacella Kerner 2018
$51.00Out of stock
#405 Cantina Andriano Gewurztraminer 2018
$52.00
#410 Vietti Arneis 2020
$64.00
#415 Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2019
$74.00Out of stock
#420 Cantina Terlano Sauvignon Blanc
$78.00
#425 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Bianco Superiore
$88.00
#430 Elena Walch Beyond the Clouds 2019
$164.00
#430 Gaja & Rey Chardonnay 2014
$620.00
#440 Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc Oncle VIncent 2015
$59.00
#445 Joseph Drouhin Chablis 2018
$62.00
#455 Dom Bernard Fleuriet Sancerre 2017
$65.00Out of stock
#457 Chateau Vitallis Pouilly Fuisse 2017
$68.00
#465 Domaine Paul Pillot Bourgogne Aligote 2017
$82.00
#470 Domaine Paul Cherrier Sancerre 2017
$86.00Out of stock
#475 Domaine Paul Pillot Bourgogne Blanc 2017
$96.00
#480 Anne Claud LeFlaive Chenin Blanc 2014
$97.00Out of stock
#482 Domaine Pinson Freres Chablis 1er Cru Montmain 2017
$165.00
#485 CHareau de Puligny Montrachet Cru Monthelie 2015
$103.00
#490 DOmaine Christian Moreau Chablis 2018
$130.00
#495 Domaine V Dureuil Janthal Rully 2017
$135.00
#497 Domaine Marc Morey Rully 1er Cru 2015
$137.00
#500 Domaine Pinson Freres Chablis Les Clos Gran Cru 2017
$165.00
#3030 Pahlmeyer Sauvignon Blanc Jayson 2018
$65.00
#3130 Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc 2018
$45.00
#3150 Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay 2018
$68.00
Bin 501-750
#505 Vincent Girardin Puligny Montrachet Vielles Vignes 2015
$160.00
#510 Camille Giroud Chassagnet Montrachet Les Vergers 2015
$212.00
#515 Joseph Drouhin Grand Cru Corton Charlemagne
$510.00
#520 La Cana Albarino 2018
$45.00
#525 Pazo das Bruxas Albarino 2020
$48.00
#530 Pazo Cilleiro Albarino 2018
$53.00
#535 Avancia Godello Old Vines 2016
$77.00
#550 Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel 2020
$59.00
#555 Rallo Rosé 2020
$45.00
#560 Oddero x United Vines Rosato 2020
$58.00
#600 Bogle Merlot
$40.00Out of stock
#605 Murphy Good Pinot Noir
$48.00
#610 Routestock Pinot Noir 2018
$54.00
#615 Josh Cellars Caberdnet Sauvignon
$59.00
#620 Routestock Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
$48.00
#622 Ridge Three Valleys Zin
$59.00
#625 Turley Zinfandel Juvenille 2016
$59.00Out of stock
#630 Blue Rock Vineyards Baby Blue 2016
$65.00Out of stock
#632 Wagner Family Winery Conundrum N/V
$70.00
#635 Whitehall Lane Merlot 2015
$72.00Out of stock
#645 Frog's Leap Zinfandel 2017
$76.00Out of stock
#660 Gundlach Bundschu Merloy 2016
$80.00
#661 Decoy Merlot 2019
$84.00
#662 Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
$88.00
#665 Wind Gap Syrah 2014
$88.00
#670 Melville Syrah 2016
$90.00
#675 Ramey Vineyards Syrah 2016
$90.00
#680 Flora Springs Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
$108.00Out of stock
#685 Whitehall Lane Cabernet Saugifnon 2016
$108.00
#690 Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon Crossbarn 2016
$130.00
#695 Duckhorn Merlot 2017
$139.00
#700 Chappellet Mountain Cuvee 2017
$140.00
#702 Ridge Geyserville 2017
$140.00
#705 Oceano Pinot Noir 2016
$142.00
#710 Sequoia Grove Cabernet 2016
$154.00
#715 Sequoia Grove Cabernet 2017
$149.00Out of stock
#720 Trefethen Family Cabernet 2016
$165.00
#722 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
$210.00Out of stock
#725 Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
$188.00
#726 Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
$230.00
#727 Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2016
$320.00
#730 Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
$193.00
#735 Pride Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
$199.00
#740 Neal Family Cabernet Wyckoff Vineyard 2004
$225.00
#745 Lewis Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
$253.00
#750 Lewis Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
$236.00
Bin 751-1000
#760 Grgich 2006
$260.00
#765 Grgich 2007
$263.00
#770 Grgich 2009
$214.00
#775 Grgich 2010
$246.00
#785 Peter Michael Cabernet L'Esperit des Pavots 2015
$296.00
#790 Peter Michael Pinot Noir Le Moulin Rouge
$299.00
#795 Silver Oak Cabernet 2013
$300.00
#800 Ulysses Napa Valley Red 2014
$422.00
#805 Ridge Vineyards Monte Bello
$580.00
#810 Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Fay 1.5L
$584.00
#815 Dominus Cabernet Sauvignon 2000
$620.00
#820 Dominus Cabernet Sauvignon 2006
$585.00
#825 Dominus Cabernet Sauvignon 2012
$790.00
#827 Acrobat Pinot Noir
$63.00
#828 Erath Pinot Noir 2017
$99.00
#828 Argyle Pinot Noir 2018
$70.00
#830 Cristom Vineyards Mount Jefferson Cuvee 2017
$110.00
#831 Cristom Vineyards Pinot Noir Eileens Vineyard 2017
$156.00
#832 Cristom Vineyards Pinot Noir Jesses Vineyard 2016
$170.00
#834 Cristom Pinot Noir Louise Vineyard 2016
$180.00
#835 Big Table Farm Pinot Noir 2017
$125.00
#840 Big Table Farm Pinot Noir 2018
$115.00
#845 Argyle Pinot Noir Nuthouse 2017
$130.00
#850 Bergstrom Pinot Noir Gregory Ranch 2015
$190.00
#855 Bergstrom Pinot Noir Gregory Ranch 2016
$149.00
#860 Bergstrom Pinot Noir Bergstrom Vineyard 2016
$282.00
#865 Bergstrom Pinot Noir Bergstrom Vineyard 2017
$262.00
#867 Bergstrom Pinot Noir Dundee Hills 2016
$290.00
#881 Toboni Pinot Noir Arista 2014
$180.00
#882 Hedges Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
$55.00
#885 Intrinsic Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
$63.00
#900 Giro Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
$45.00
#905 Era Montepulciano 2018
$45.00
#910 Buglioni Valpolicella Superiore 2016
$49.00
#915 Castello di Volpaia Chianti Classico 2018
$49.00
#920 Benanti Etna Rosso 2017
$54.00Out of stock
#925 Tenuta Sette Cieli Yantra 2018
$58.00
#930 Fattoria di Barbi Rosso di Montalcino 2017
$58.00
#935 Renato Finocchio Nebbiolo 2017
$58.00
#940 Podere Sapaio Volpolo 2017
$75.00
#945 Damilano Barolo 2016
$105.00
#950 Felsina Chianti Classico Rancia Riserva 2013
$170.00
#955 Felsina Chianti Classico Rancia Riserva 2015
$160.00
#960 Felsina Chianti Classico Rancia Riserva 2016
$145.00
#965 Felsina Chianti Classico Rancia Riserva 2017
$135.00
#970 Buglioni Amarone 2016
$135.00
#975 Felsina Fontalloro 2012
$170.00
#980 Felsina Fontalloro 2015
$156.00
#985 Felsina Fontalloro 2017
$147.00
#987 Tenuta San Guido Guidoalberto 2017
$165.00Out of stock
#989 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso Prephylloxera
$235.00
#990 Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino 2006
$330.00
#995 Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino 2011
$240.00
Poggiotondo Brunello
$88.00
#826 L'Umami Pinot Noir 2020
$54.00
#880 Cascade Heights Merlot
$49.00