Nay's Tacos

307 E. Hillcrest Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90301

Order Again

Starters

Poppin Potato Skins

$15.00

Cheesy Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Sampler Platter Plate

$20.00

Drunkin Loaded Fries

$20.00

Taquitos

$20.00

Enchilidas

Kickin Enchiladas

$20.00

Savory Shrimp Enchilidas

$24.00

The Tacos

Taco Plate

$18.00

Zesty Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Slammin Salmon Tacos

$20.00

Burritos

Slippery Wet Burrito

$20.00

Ced Crunchy Chimichanga

$20.00

Secret Menu

Bangz Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Deejay Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Single Seafood Taco

$7.00

Single Taco

$4.00

2 Tacos

$8.00

3 Tacos

$10.00

3 Seafood tacos

$15.00

Sides

Beans

$5.00

Nays Rice

$5.00

Nays Kick A** Fries

$7.00

Nachos

Maje'S Messy Nachos

$20.00

Sliders

Toni'S Slider Platter

$13.99

Vegans Only

Smackin Salad

$15.95

3 VEGAN TACOS

$12.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.00

Pound Cake

$12.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.50

Aguas Frescas Strawberry

$5.50

Coffee

$3.59

Kool - Aid

$7.00+

Kool-Aid Slushy

$7.00+

Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$7.00+

Thug Passion Slushy

$7.00+

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00

ORANGE FANTA

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! A Nays Taco experience includes personable customer service and great tasting food.

307 E. Hillcrest Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

