NAYA

review star

No reviews yet

212 E Green St #104

Champaign, IL 61820

Bloody Dragon

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Kiwi Goddess

$11.00Out of stock

Kiwi purée, gin, Elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, soda water.

Bloody Dragon

$11.00

tequila, blood orange juice, lemon juice, peach schnapps, ginger beer

New York Sour

$11.00

Beer

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Heineken 0 Alc

$5.00

Red Wine Glass

2018 Rutherford Ranch Cabernet

$10.00

William Hill Estate Winery, Pinot Noir 2019, California, Glass

$10.00

Gallo Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Cantine Valpane Euli

$8.00

Red Wine Bottle

William Hill Estate Winery, Pinot Noir 2019, California, Bottle

$40.00

Renato Ratti, Nebbiolo 2018, Italy, Bottle

$44.00

Cantane Valpane Euli

$30.00

Rose Wine Bottle

Vive, Malbec Rosé 2020, Argentina, Bottle

$36.00

Natura Rosé

$36.00

White Wine Glass

Drumheller, Chardonnay 2018, Washington, Glass

$9.00

Sweet Simplicity Moscato

$10.00

Gallo Family Moscato

$8.00

Podere Del Giuggiolo Toscana

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

Drumheller, Chardonnay 2018, Washington, Bottle

$36.00

Sweet Simplicity, Moscato, Italy, Bottle

$38.00

Podere Del Giuggiolo Toscana Bottle

$30.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

212 E Green St #104, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

