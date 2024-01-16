This restaurant does not have any images
Mexican, Tex-Mex, tacos, burritos, fajitas, seafood, steak, carne asada, enchiladas,
Nayarit Restaurant
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1135 South Camino Del Rio, DURANGO, CO 81303