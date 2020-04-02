Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nayeli’s Pizza and Restaurant

108 Fairview Drive

Walworth, WI 53184

Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant

Appetizer

Appetizer Basket

$9.00

Mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and poppers. Served with our Ranch for dipping and our home made marinara.

Boneless Wings

$9.00

(10) boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild,bbq, chipotle bbq or garlic parmesean

Bosco Sticks

$6.00

cheese filled breadsticks served with our home made marinara

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

fried cauliflower, served with a side of ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

fried mushrooms, served with a side of ranch

Cheese Curds

$6.00

all natural wisconsin cheese fried to perfection

Cheese Fries

$5.00

seasoned fries with a cup of cheese for dipping

Chicken Strips

$6.00

(5) served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or bbq for dipping

French Fries

$4.00

Tradional seasoned fries

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Our homeade bread made into garlic bread with our home made garlic butter

Garlic Bread Sticks

$4.00

Bread sticks brushed with our home made garlic butter topped with parmesean cheese and served with our home made marinara

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.50

our home made bread with garlic and cheese added

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

(6) cream cheese filled, fried, served with a side of our home made marinara

Loaded Fries

$6.50

fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream on the side for diping

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Home made tortilla chips, topped with seasoned ground beef, jalapenos, melted cheddar and cheese sauce,lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

(6) cheesy goodness, light fried, with a side of our home made marinara

Onion Rings

$6.00

rings of onion deep fried served with ranch for dipping

Pizza Bread

$4.00

our home made bread topped with pizza sauce and cheese and your choice of ingredients

Shrimp Basket

$8.00

popcorn shrimp served with a lemon wedge and a side of cocktail sauce for dipping

Southwestern Rolls

$7.00

southwest mix of chicken,beans,spinach and corn wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried served with our home made fiesta dip for dipping

Tator Tots

$5.00

deep fried potato nuggets

Traditional Wings

$12.00

8 wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, mild, bbq, chipotle bbq, or garlic parmesean

Sweet pot FF

$4.50

Beverage

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mello

$2.25

Cherry

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Pibb

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Pitcher Fountain Soda

$4.25

Kids Bev

$1.75

Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.50

Individual Can

$1.25

coke, diet coke, sprite

6 pack

$6.00

coke, diet coke, sprite

2 liter

$3.50

coke, diet coke, sprite

Bottled Water

$1.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

homemade, ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

double chocolate fudge double layer cake

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$4.50

ladyfingers, coffee, mascarpone cheese,

Dinners

Baked Cod

$11.00

Fridays Only! 8oz filet of cod baked with our homemade garlic butter sauce

BBQ Ribs - Full Slab

$25.00

Tender homemade pork loin back ribs , slow cooked and topped with our homemade bbq

BBQ Ribs - Half Slab

$14.00

Tender homemade pork loin back ribs , slow cooked and topped with our homemade bbq

Chicken Marsala

$11.00

Two grilled chicken breast, locally grown mushrooms, finished with our homemade marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

Two handbreaded in house chicken breasts, with melted mozzarella and parmesean topped and baked with our homemade marinana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Baked eggplant, melted mozzarella, baked with our homemade marinara

Fried Fish

$9.00

Fridays ONLY! 4 pieces of handbrreaded in house fried cod

Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

8 Handbreaded in house Jumbo Shrimp

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$10.00

Italian Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, sauteed together in extra virgin olive oil and finished with white wine

Veal Parmigiana

$12.00Out of stock

Family Style

Mostaccioli

$30.00

served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing

Ravioli

$35.00

served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing

Spaghetti

$30.00

served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing

Tortellini

$35.00

served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

chopped boneless wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce, garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with a side of blue cheese for dipping.

Italian Chicken

$10.50

Baked italian herb chicken with olive oil, provolone cheese, shredded parmesean, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, crispy bacon, topped with homemade pesto sauce

Mexican Steak

$10.50

seasoned ribeye steak, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, green peppers, cilantro, refried beans, jalapenos, fresh avocado, homemade chipotle beer sauce and homemade pico de gallo

Western Chicken

$10.50

tender chicken breast, jack and cheddar cheese, refried beans, homemade chipotle beer sauce, homemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, sour cream

From the Grill

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking topped with american cheese

BBQ Pork Burger

$9.50Out of stock

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, topped with our homemade pulled bbq pork

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cowboy

$10.00

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, locally produced made in house pulled pork, homemade bbq, jalapenos, crispy bacon, finshed with an onion ring and jack cheese, bring your appetite for this one!

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta

$7.50

chicken breast, topped with provolone, fresh basil, spinach and tomatoes finished with our homemade pesto sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Hamburger

$8.00

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking

House Special

$9.00

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, homemade bbq, provolone cheese, grilled onions, bacon

Mushroom Jack Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, sauteed locally grown mushrooms

Mushroom Swiss

$8.50

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, with locally grown sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese

South of the Border

$8.50

1/2lb burger cooked to your liking, home made pico de gallo, fresh avocado, jack cheese, home made tortilla strips and a side of homemade chipotle mayo

Western

$9.00

1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms crispy bacon, jalapenos, and our homemade (top secret) western sauce

Kids Menu

chicken strips with fries

$4.00

Hot dog with fries

$4.00

kids mostaccioli

$4.00

kids spagheti

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.50

homemade mac n cheese with elblow macaroni noodles

Fettuccini

$6.00

Pastas

Beef Stroganoff

$11.00

thin rib eye steak, fresh locally grown mushrooms sauteed with onions, beef broth and sour cream over fettucini noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Home made creamy alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$10.00

Homemade and meat filled

Mostaccioli

$8.50

homemade marinara with mostacoli noodles

Pesto Pasta

$10.00

Mostacoli noodles tossed in our homemade basil garlic pesto sauce

Portabella Spinach & Parmesan

$10.00

spaghetti noodles, locally grown fresh portabella mushrooms, sauteed with fresh spinach, tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with freshly grated parmesean

Ravioli

$10.00

Your choice of cheese or Meat, homemade marinara

Shrimp Carbonara

$12.00

6 jumbo shrimp mixed with our homemade alfredo sauce, locally grown fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon bits, all tossed in with fettucini noodles

Spaghetti

$8.50

homemade marinara with spaghetti noodles

Spicy Penne

$10.00

mosstacoli noodles, homemade spicy marinara sauce, pieces of italian sausage, fresh basil and red wine topped with shredded parmsean cheese

Tomato & Basil Fettuccine

$10.00

fettucini noodles tossed in our tomato basil mix finished with a touch of wine

Tortellini

$10.00

Your choice of cheese or meat, homemade marinara

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caeser dressing

Chef Salad

$9.00

Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, hard boiled egg and croutons, your choice of dressings

Chicken Salad (grilled or crispy)

$9.00

Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, pita bread, served with our homemade greek style dressing

House Salad

$4.00

Mix of ice burg and romaine lettuce, cucumber, croutons,red onion, cheddar, and your choice of dressing

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Mostaccioli noodles, tomatoes, black olives, ham, shredded mozzarela cheese and a side of italian dressing

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn, beans, avocado, grilled chicken, topped with home made tortilla strips and homemade honey chipotle dressing

Special Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce,tomatoes, romano cheese, special blend of italian seasonings, italian sausage, hard boiled egg, all tossed in olive oil and red wine vinegar

Loaf bread

$1.00

Large Salad

$7.50

cup soup

$3.00

bowl soup

$4.00

Family salad

$7.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Italian Beef

$8.00

Chicago style italian beef, tossed in our homemade bbq, if you are a bbq fan this is a must try!

BLT

$4.00

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on our homemade bread

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Handbreaded in house chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a hamburger bun

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$7.00

Handbreaded in house chicken breast smothered with homemade marinara, mozzarella and parmesean cheese served on an hamburger bun

Fajita Pita

$8.00

Grilled Chicken breast cooked fajita style with onions and green peppers, topped with provolone cheese, avocado and sour cream

Greek Pita

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, locally grown mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with feta cheese and homemade tyziki sauce

Italian Beef

$8.00

chicago style italian beef served with a side of auju for dipping

Italian Beef and Sausage combo

$9.00

Chicago style italian beef , slowly grilled italian sausage together, served on our homemade bread with a side of auju for dipping

Italian Meatball

$8.00

3 homemade jumbo meatballs served on our toasted homemade bread served with our homemade marinara for dipping

Italian sausage

$7.50

Slowly grilled italian sausage served on our homemade italian bread with a side of marinara for dipping

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Thinly sliced rib eye steak cooked together with green peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Pulled Pork

$7.00Out of stock

Locally produced pork slowly cooked, topped with our homemade bbq served on a hamburger bun

Steak Sandwich

$12.50

New York strip steak from a local butcher, topped with cheddar, grilled mushroom and grilled onion, served on our homemade bread

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Stuffed Sandwiches

Chicken and Broccoli

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cheddar cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of ranch for dipping

Chicken Parmigiana

$8.00

homemade crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, parmesean and mozzarella cheese

Italian Beef and Giardiniera

$8.00

italian beef, giardineria, and mozzarella cheese

Italian Meatball

$8.00

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$8.00

italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mozzeralla cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Tender chicken breast (grilled or crispy) tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar

Chicken Ranch BLT

$8.00

Tender chicken breast (grilled or crispy) crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatio, and ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.00

grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine, shredded parmesean, cesaer dressing,

Turkey Avocado

$8.00

turkey, fresh avocado and spinach, jack cheese, homemade chipotle mayo

Veggie

$8.00

american swiss and provolone cheese, spinach, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of dressing

Pizzas

Pizza/Calzone

Calzone

$8.50

Cheese Pizza

$9.00+

Premium Specialty Pizza

Supreme

$16.50+

Meat Lovers

$16.50+

Taco

$16.50+

Italian Beef

$16.50+

Philly cheesesteak

$16.50+

Shrimp Pomodoro

$16.50+

Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian

$14.00+

Veggie

$16.50+

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

Pesto

$14.00+

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00+

Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Gluten free

Gluten free cheese

$10.00

G/Free Specialty

Glut/Free Supreme

$14.25

Glut/Free Lovers

$14.25

Glut/Free BBQ chicken

$12.00

Glut/Free Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Glut/Free Pesto Pizza

$12.50

Glut/Free Hawaiian

$11.75

Glut/Free Taco pizza

$14.25

Glut/Free Italian Beef

$14.25

Glut/Free Veggie

$11.75

Glut/Free Philly

$14.25

Glut/Free Shrimp pomodoro

$14.25

Specials

Daily Specials

Mon: Large One Topping

$8.50

Tues: Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.00

Tues: Italian Beef and Fries

$9.00

Wed: Calzone 2 ingredients

$9.00

Wed: Philly ( Steak) with fries

$9.00

Wed: Philly (chix) with fries

$9.00

Thurs: Large 2 Topping

$13.00

Thurs: Spicy Penne

$8.00

Fri: Large One Topping

$10.50

Sat: XL Pizza with Ribs and Fries

$32.00

Sat: XL Pizza and Boneless wings

$23.00

Slice Special

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We appreciate the business!

Location

108 Fairview Drive, Walworth, WI 53184

Directions

Gallery
Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant image
Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant image
Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant image

