Nayeli’s Pizza and Restaurant
108 Fairview Drive
Walworth, WI 53184
Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant
Appetizer
Appetizer Basket
Mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and poppers. Served with our Ranch for dipping and our home made marinara.
Boneless Wings
(10) boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot, mild,bbq, chipotle bbq or garlic parmesean
Bosco Sticks
cheese filled breadsticks served with our home made marinara
Breaded Cauliflower
fried cauliflower, served with a side of ranch
Breaded Mushrooms
fried mushrooms, served with a side of ranch
Cheese Curds
all natural wisconsin cheese fried to perfection
Cheese Fries
seasoned fries with a cup of cheese for dipping
Chicken Strips
(5) served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or bbq for dipping
French Fries
Tradional seasoned fries
Garlic Bread
Our homeade bread made into garlic bread with our home made garlic butter
Garlic Bread Sticks
Bread sticks brushed with our home made garlic butter topped with parmesean cheese and served with our home made marinara
Garlic Bread with Cheese
our home made bread with garlic and cheese added
Jalapeno Poppers
(6) cream cheese filled, fried, served with a side of our home made marinara
Loaded Fries
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream on the side for diping
Loaded Nachos
Home made tortilla chips, topped with seasoned ground beef, jalapenos, melted cheddar and cheese sauce,lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) cheesy goodness, light fried, with a side of our home made marinara
Onion Rings
rings of onion deep fried served with ranch for dipping
Pizza Bread
our home made bread topped with pizza sauce and cheese and your choice of ingredients
Shrimp Basket
popcorn shrimp served with a lemon wedge and a side of cocktail sauce for dipping
Southwestern Rolls
southwest mix of chicken,beans,spinach and corn wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried served with our home made fiesta dip for dipping
Tator Tots
deep fried potato nuggets
Traditional Wings
8 wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Hot, mild, bbq, chipotle bbq, or garlic parmesean
Sweet pot FF
Beverage
Desserts
Dinners
Baked Cod
Fridays Only! 8oz filet of cod baked with our homemade garlic butter sauce
BBQ Ribs - Full Slab
Tender homemade pork loin back ribs , slow cooked and topped with our homemade bbq
BBQ Ribs - Half Slab
Tender homemade pork loin back ribs , slow cooked and topped with our homemade bbq
Chicken Marsala
Two grilled chicken breast, locally grown mushrooms, finished with our homemade marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Two handbreaded in house chicken breasts, with melted mozzarella and parmesean topped and baked with our homemade marinana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Baked eggplant, melted mozzarella, baked with our homemade marinara
Fried Fish
Fridays ONLY! 4 pieces of handbrreaded in house fried cod
Jumbo Shrimp
8 Handbreaded in house Jumbo Shrimp
Sausage Peppers and Onions
Italian Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, sauteed together in extra virgin olive oil and finished with white wine
Veal Parmigiana
Family Style
Mostaccioli
served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing
Ravioli
served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing
Spaghetti
served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing
Tortellini
served with 2 homemade garlic breads with cheese, 4 homemade meatballs, and a large salad for sharing
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken
chopped boneless wings tossed in buffalo hot sauce, garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with a side of blue cheese for dipping.
Italian Chicken
Baked italian herb chicken with olive oil, provolone cheese, shredded parmesean, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, crispy bacon, topped with homemade pesto sauce
Mexican Steak
seasoned ribeye steak, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, green peppers, cilantro, refried beans, jalapenos, fresh avocado, homemade chipotle beer sauce and homemade pico de gallo
Western Chicken
tender chicken breast, jack and cheddar cheese, refried beans, homemade chipotle beer sauce, homemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, sour cream
From the Grill
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking topped with american cheese
BBQ Pork Burger
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, topped with our homemade pulled bbq pork
Cheeseburger
Cowboy
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, locally produced made in house pulled pork, homemade bbq, jalapenos, crispy bacon, finshed with an onion ring and jack cheese, bring your appetite for this one!
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta
chicken breast, topped with provolone, fresh basil, spinach and tomatoes finished with our homemade pesto sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hamburger
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking
House Special
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, homemade bbq, provolone cheese, grilled onions, bacon
Mushroom Jack Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, sauteed locally grown mushrooms
Mushroom Swiss
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, with locally grown sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese
South of the Border
1/2lb burger cooked to your liking, home made pico de gallo, fresh avocado, jack cheese, home made tortilla strips and a side of homemade chipotle mayo
Western
1/2 lb burger cooked to your liking, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms crispy bacon, jalapenos, and our homemade (top secret) western sauce
Kids Menu
Pastas
Beef Stroganoff
thin rib eye steak, fresh locally grown mushrooms sauteed with onions, beef broth and sour cream over fettucini noodles
Fettuccine Alfredo
Home made creamy alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Homemade and meat filled
Mostaccioli
homemade marinara with mostacoli noodles
Pesto Pasta
Mostacoli noodles tossed in our homemade basil garlic pesto sauce
Portabella Spinach & Parmesan
spaghetti noodles, locally grown fresh portabella mushrooms, sauteed with fresh spinach, tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with freshly grated parmesean
Ravioli
Your choice of cheese or Meat, homemade marinara
Shrimp Carbonara
6 jumbo shrimp mixed with our homemade alfredo sauce, locally grown fresh mushrooms, crispy bacon bits, all tossed in with fettucini noodles
Spaghetti
homemade marinara with spaghetti noodles
Spicy Penne
mosstacoli noodles, homemade spicy marinara sauce, pieces of italian sausage, fresh basil and red wine topped with shredded parmsean cheese
Tomato & Basil Fettuccine
fettucini noodles tossed in our tomato basil mix finished with a touch of wine
Tortellini
Your choice of cheese or meat, homemade marinara
Salads/Soup
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caeser dressing
Chef Salad
Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, hard boiled egg and croutons, your choice of dressings
Chicken Salad (grilled or crispy)
Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, pita bread, served with our homemade greek style dressing
House Salad
Mix of ice burg and romaine lettuce, cucumber, croutons,red onion, cheddar, and your choice of dressing
Pasta Salad
Mostaccioli noodles, tomatoes, black olives, ham, shredded mozzarela cheese and a side of italian dressing
Southwest Salad
Mix of iceburg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, corn, beans, avocado, grilled chicken, topped with home made tortilla strips and homemade honey chipotle dressing
Special Salad
Romaine lettuce,tomatoes, romano cheese, special blend of italian seasonings, italian sausage, hard boiled egg, all tossed in olive oil and red wine vinegar
Loaf bread
Large Salad
cup soup
bowl soup
Family salad
Sandwiches
BBQ Italian Beef
Chicago style italian beef, tossed in our homemade bbq, if you are a bbq fan this is a must try!
BLT
Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on our homemade bread
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Handbreaded in house chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a hamburger bun
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Handbreaded in house chicken breast smothered with homemade marinara, mozzarella and parmesean cheese served on an hamburger bun
Fajita Pita
Grilled Chicken breast cooked fajita style with onions and green peppers, topped with provolone cheese, avocado and sour cream
Greek Pita
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, locally grown mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with feta cheese and homemade tyziki sauce
Italian Beef
chicago style italian beef served with a side of auju for dipping
Italian Beef and Sausage combo
Chicago style italian beef , slowly grilled italian sausage together, served on our homemade bread with a side of auju for dipping
Italian Meatball
3 homemade jumbo meatballs served on our toasted homemade bread served with our homemade marinara for dipping
Italian sausage
Slowly grilled italian sausage served on our homemade italian bread with a side of marinara for dipping
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced rib eye steak cooked together with green peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Pulled Pork
Locally produced pork slowly cooked, topped with our homemade bbq served on a hamburger bun
Steak Sandwich
New York strip steak from a local butcher, topped with cheddar, grilled mushroom and grilled onion, served on our homemade bread
Chicken Philly
Stuffed Sandwiches
Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cheddar cheese sauce, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of ranch for dipping
Chicken Parmigiana
homemade crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, parmesean and mozzarella cheese
Italian Beef and Giardiniera
italian beef, giardineria, and mozzarella cheese
Italian Meatball
homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Peppers and Onions
italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mozzeralla cheese
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
Tender chicken breast (grilled or crispy) tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar
Chicken Ranch BLT
Tender chicken breast (grilled or crispy) crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatio, and ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine, shredded parmesean, cesaer dressing,
Turkey Avocado
turkey, fresh avocado and spinach, jack cheese, homemade chipotle mayo
Veggie
american swiss and provolone cheese, spinach, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of dressing
Pizzas
Pizza/Calzone
Premium Specialty Pizza
Slice
Gluten free
G/Free Specialty
Specials
Daily Specials
Mon: Large One Topping
Tues: Cheeseburger and Fries
Tues: Italian Beef and Fries
Wed: Calzone 2 ingredients
Wed: Philly ( Steak) with fries
Wed: Philly (chix) with fries
Thurs: Large 2 Topping
Thurs: Spicy Penne
Fri: Large One Topping
Sat: XL Pizza with Ribs and Fries
Sat: XL Pizza and Boneless wings
Slice Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
108 Fairview Drive, Walworth, WI 53184