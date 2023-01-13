Main picView gallery

NB's Wicked Bah Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

111 South Union Avenue

Suite 123

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Wicked Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Wicked Roni

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

Buffalo Chicken Eggroll

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumble, cheese and house-made bleu cheese dressing

Wicked Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

Wicked Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$9.50

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks server with choice sauce

10" Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$9.99

Red sauce and cheese

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.50

Red sauce, ground pepperoni and cheese

Sausage

$11.95

Hamburger

$11.95

Salami

$11.95

Ham

$11.95

Bacon

$12.50

Onion

$10.95

Bell Pepper

$10.95

Mushroom

$11.50

Black Olive

$10.95

Fresh Jalapeno

$10.95

10" Wicked Specialty Pizzas

Garden Goddess

Garden Goddess

$14.95

Red sauce, black olive, mushroom, onion & green pepper w/ a spicy honey drizzle.

Wicked Big Mac

Wicked Big Mac

$14.95

Hamburger, lettuce, pickle, & onion w/ a house-made thousand Island dressing drizzle.

Wicked Roni

Wicked Roni

$13.95

Pepperoni, onion, fresh jalapeno & a spicy honey drizzle

Meat Lovers

$14.95

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, salami, & bacon

Wicked Loaded

$14.95

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, onion, pepper & mushroom

Sweets

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25

A delicious classic & the perfect way to complete your meal. No need to save room as desserts don't go to your belly, they go to your heart!

Italian Coconut Creme Cake

$7.49

Dressings

Ranch

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Thousand Island

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Side of spicy honey

$1.75

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Richard's Sparkling RAINWATER

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Shore bar pizza is a South Shore Massachusetts "bar" style pizza brought to South Central Texas. All pizzas are 10" and unlike any pizza you've experienced in the area before!

Location

111 South Union Avenue, Suite 123, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spud Ranch- New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
118 Common Street New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Tin Top Burger Shop
orange starNo Reviews
283 South Union Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Water 2 Wine - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
185 S. Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Krause's Cafe - 148 S. Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
148 S. Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
188 South - 188 S Castell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
188 S Castell Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston