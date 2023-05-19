Main picView gallery

NC Burger

review star

No reviews yet

3434 Kildaire Farm Road

Cary, NC 27518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch and Dinner

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$5.60

Double Cheeseburger

$8.30

Triple Cheeseburger

$10.80

Quad Cheeseburger

$13.30

5five Cheeseburger

$15.80

Veggie Burger

$7.35

Appetizers

Fries

$4.39

Ranch Cheese Fries

$6.00

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.09

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Bowls

Burger Bowl

$11.50

Veggie Bowl

$11.50

Taco Bowl

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.50

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$12.00

NC Hot Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Sports Drink

$3.00

Merch

Hats

Trucker Hat

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518

Main pic

