American

NC Coast Grill and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1184 Duck Road

Southern Shores, NC 27949

Order Again

Popular Items

The Baby Beet
Go-Gho Fried Cauliflower
Coconut Curry Bowl

SOUP & SALAD

NC Coast Gumbo

NC Coast Gumbo

$8.00

The Holy Trinity | bison sausage | seasonal NC seafood | rich tomato broth

The Baby Beet

The Baby Beet

$11.00

Twisted greens | clementines | pickled red onion | goat cheese | dusted pistachios | creamy avocado dressing (VEG) (GF)

Sexy Southern Caesar

Sexy Southern Caesar

$10.00

Hearts of romaine, sliced avocado, pickled red onion, hard-boiled egg, salt & vinegar chicharrons; house creamy caesar dressing (GF)

Fall Salad

$10.00

Tomatillo Soup

$10.00

TO SHARE

Mexican Poutine

Mexican Poutine

$14.00

Layered sweet potato fries | chili infused queso | mojo pork | fresh cilantro | house pickled jalapeños | pico de Gallo | queso fresca (GF)

Go-Gho Cauliflower

Go-Gho Cauliflower

$11.00

Coconut milk marinated, quick fried cauliflower | Gochujang Korean sweet chili sauce (VEG) (V)

Carolina Crab Dip

$15.00

Three cheese jumbo lump crab dip | Old Bay dusted fried corn tortillas chips

Tuna Patron

Tuna Patron

$14.00
NC Oysters

NC Oysters

$14.00

Hush Puppies

$7.00

SIGNATURES

Tastefully Fit Bowl

Tastefully Fit Bowl

$18.00

Warmed jasmine rice | sliced avocado | pickled veggies | ponzu sauce | choice of protein

Red Sky Classic Shrimp & Grits

Red Sky Classic Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

NC shrimp | applewood smoked bacon | Carolina Cajun cream sauce | redneck risotto | pico de gallo to finish

Pescado Street Tacos

Pescado Street Tacos

$16.00

Cilantro-stung fish of the day | slaw | gaucamole | queso fresca | pico de Gallo | white corn tortillas (GF)

Coconut Curry Bowl

$17.00

Red curry & coconut broth | butternut squash | sweet onion | brussels | julienned carrots | jasmine rice (GF) (VEG) (V)

Fish & Chips

$17.00

ME beer battered fish | salt & vinegar shoestring fries | slaw | house tartar sauce

Damn Good Burger

$16.00

Two s Wagyu beef patties | Ashe County cheddar cheese | pepper flake aioli | “all the fixins’”

Bulgogi Steak Wrap

Bulgogi Steak Wrap

$16.00

Korean marinated flank steak | slaw | provolone cheese | warm flour tortilla

Tikka Masala Wrap

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with gruyere & goat cheese and chicken tikka masala; Peruvian green sauce

The Fig & The Pig

$16.00

Pulled pork | crispy bacon | bitter greens | brie cheese | fig jam | grilled sourdough

Lobster Bomb

Lobster Bomb

$18.00

Creamy Maine lobster salad | candied bacon | toasted bomboloni roll

Diablo

$18.00

Rock Fish Special

$18.00

Chicken Special

$14.00

Lobster Burger

$20.00

SIDES

Salt & Vinegar Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Three Cheese Mac 'n Cheese

$5.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$1.50

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Bulgogi Beef

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Fish of the Day

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Scallops

$10.00

Side Crabcake

$11.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Perri Perri

$0.50

Chips Salsa

$3.50

Tofu

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$9.00

DESSERT

Fresh Beignets

Fresh Beignets

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!

Website

Location

1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores, NC 27949

Directions

Gallery
NC Coast Grill and Bar image
NC Coast Grill and Bar image
NC Coast Grill and Bar image
NC Coast Grill and Bar image

Map
