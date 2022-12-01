American
NC Coast Grill and Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
New waterfront restaurant in the heart of Duck, North Carolina, owned and operated by Outer Banks' local Chef Wes Stepp of Red Sky Cafe, Tastefully Fit, Red Sky Cafe Catering, and now NC Coast Grill & Bar!
Location
1184 Duck Road, Southern Shores, NC 27949
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TRiO Restaurant & Market - Kitty Hawk
No Reviews
3708 N Croatan Hwy Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Southern Shores
John's Drive In - 3716 North Virginia Dare Trail
4.6 • 922
3716 North Virginia Dare Trail Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
View restaurant
More near Southern Shores