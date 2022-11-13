  • Home
  NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle 905 N Old Hwy 81

905 N Old Hwy 81

Kyle, TX 78640

Popular Items

3 N'Chiladas
TACOS
Breakfast Tacos (8am to Noon)

BREAKFAST (8am to Noon)

Breakfast Tacos (8am to Noon)
$3.00

Breakfast Tacos (8am to Noon)

$3.00
Chilaquiles Rojos
$9.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.00

Corn Tortillas lightly fried topped with green or red sauce, sour cream, cheeseand onion

Chilaquiles Verdes
$9.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.00
Huevos Rancheros (8am to Noon)
$8.00

Huevos Rancheros (8am to Noon)

$8.00

Two eggs any style. Served with bacon, beans, potatoes, and ranchero sauce on the top.

Huevos Mexicana (8am to Noon)
$8.00

Huevos Mexicana (8am to Noon)

$8.00

Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.

Huevos Chorizo (8am to Noon)
$9.00

Huevos Chorizo (8am to Noon)

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with Mexican Chorizo. Served with beans and potatoes.

Huevos con Jamón (8am to Noon)
$9.00

Huevos con Jamón (8am to Noon)

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with ham. Served with beans and potatoes

Migas Rancheras (8am to Noon)
$9.00

Migas Rancheras (8am to Noon)

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with tortilla chips, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with bacon, beans, and potatoes

N'CHILADAS

3 N'Chiladas

3 N'Chiladas

$12.00

3 NChiladas with your choice of protein, rice and beans

Sides

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.00

6 Onz Cup

Chips and Queso
$6.00

Chips and Queso

$6.00

8 Onz Cup

Corn in Cup

Corn in Cup

$4.00

8 Onz Cup

Rice

Rice

$3.00

6 Onz Cup

Beans

Beans

$3.00

6 Onz Cup

Tortillas (Flour)
$1.00

Tortillas (Flour)

$1.00
Tortillas (Corn)
$1.00

Tortillas (Corn)

$1.00
Chips & Salsa
$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

6 Onz Cup Salsa and Bag of Chips

TACOS

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$12.00

Two tacos, your choice of protein plus rice and beans

TACOS

TACOS

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids CK Nuggets
$5.00

Kids CK Nuggets

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets plus Fries

FAJITA PLATE

Beef Fajita Plate
$17.00

Beef Fajita Plate

$17.00

Beef Fajita served server with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo. Tortillas Included

Ck Fajita Plate
$17.00

Ck Fajita Plate

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas grilled with bell pepper and onion served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo and tortillas.

Beef Fajitas for Two
$26.00

Beef Fajitas for Two

$26.00

Fajitas Chicken and Beef served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo and salad, tortillas included

Ck Fajitas for Two
$26.00

Ck Fajitas for Two

$26.00

Burritos

Burritos

Burritos

$8.00

Burrito stuffed with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Flautas Plate

Flautas Plate

Flautas Plate

$10.00

Sheered Chicken rolled in corn tortillas and fried to golden perfection. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, and beans.

Kyle Plate

Kyle Plate

Kyle Plate

$14.00

2 Cheese enchiladas & 1 One ground beef crispy taco served with rice and beans

Soups

Menudo Small (8am to Noon)
$8.00

Menudo Small (8am to Noon)

$8.00
Menudo Large (8am to Noon)
$12.00

Menudo Large (8am to Noon)

$12.00
Tortilla Soup Small
$6.00

Tortilla Soup Small

$6.00

Served with chicken, corn tortilla, rice, avocado, and cheese

Tortilla Soup Large
$10.00

Tortilla Soup Large

$10.00

Served with chicken, corn tortilla, rice, avocado, and cheese

Appetizers

6 Wings + Fries
$9.69

6 Wings + Fries

$9.69
Beef Fajita Nachos
$9.49

Beef Fajita Nachos

$9.49
Ground Beef Nachos
$9.49

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.49
Chicken Fajita Nachos
$9.49

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$9.49
Shredded Chicken Nachos
$7.49

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$7.49
</