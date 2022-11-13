NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle 905 N Old Hwy 81
No reviews yet
905 N Old Hwy 81
Kyle, TX 78640
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST (8am to Noon)
Breakfast Tacos (8am to Noon)
Chilaquiles Rojos
Corn Tortillas lightly fried topped with green or red sauce, sour cream, cheeseand onion
Chilaquiles Verdes
Huevos Rancheros (8am to Noon)
Two eggs any style. Served with bacon, beans, potatoes, and ranchero sauce on the top.
Huevos Mexicana (8am to Noon)
Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Served with beans and potatoes.
Huevos Chorizo (8am to Noon)
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican Chorizo. Served with beans and potatoes.
Huevos con Jamón (8am to Noon)
Two scrambled eggs with ham. Served with beans and potatoes
Migas Rancheras (8am to Noon)
Two scrambled eggs with tortilla chips, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with bacon, beans, and potatoes
Sides
FAJITA PLATE
Beef Fajita Plate
Beef Fajita served server with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo. Tortillas Included
Ck Fajita Plate
Chicken Fajitas grilled with bell pepper and onion served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
Beef Fajitas for Two
Fajitas Chicken and Beef served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de Gallo and salad, tortillas included