ND streetBAR FORT COLLINS

100 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Popular Items

CRISPY SHRIMP THAI SALAD
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
cali-style DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

SNACKS

EMPANADA

EMPANADA

$4.95

chicken tinga, oaxaca cheese, chipotle aioli

FRIES

FRIES

$4.95

roasted-garlic aioli v

GUAC + CHIPS

GUAC + CHIPS

$9.95

salsa de arbol + tortilla chips gf, v+

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$9.95

muhammara*, schug + naan gfo, v

peruvian STEAK SKEWERS (3)

peruvian STEAK SKEWERS (3)

$9.95

aji-amarillo ranch gf

PIMENTO CHEESE HUSHPUPPIES

PIMENTO CHEESE HUSHPUPPIES

$8.95

green chili jam v

POUTINE

POUTINE

$12.95

cheese curds, brown gravy, green onions

SAMOSAS

SAMOSAS

$7.95

tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney v

sticky PORK STEAMED BUNS

sticky PORK STEAMED BUNS

$9.95

honey-sriracha, quickles, green onions

TAQUITOS (3)

TAQUITOS (3)

$12.95

pork, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, shredded cabbage, jalapeño crema, salsa roja gf

TOMATO SOUP bowl

TOMATO SOUP bowl

$7.95

extra virgin olive oil, chives

TOMATO SOUP cup

TOMATO SOUP cup

$4.95

extra virgin olive oil, chives

HAND-HELDS

cali-style DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

cali-style DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$11.95

tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, pink sauce, potato bun gfo

CRISPY BAJA FISH TORTA

CRISPY BAJA FISH TORTA

$13.45

cilantro-slaw, roasted-jalapeño aioli

CRISPY HALLOUMI NAAN

CRISPY HALLOUMI NAAN

$13.95

tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, sweet yogurt, curry aioli, mango, pickled red onion, herb salad v

DYNAMITE DOG

DYNAMITE DOG

$10.95

kimchi, maple-soy aioli, sesame seed, brioche bun

FALAFEL SANDWICH

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$12.95

cukes, toms, shredded lettuce, tahini, tzatziki, cilantro, naan v

GRILLED CHEESE + TOMATO SOUP

GRILLED CHEESE + TOMATO SOUP

$12.95

tillamook cheddar, provolone, parmesan, sourdough gfo, v

IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN 'CHEESE' BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN 'CHEESE' BURGER

$15.45

patty made from plants, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, toms, grilled onions, pickles, pink sauce, potato bun gfo, v+

ROASTED MUSHROOM STREET TACOS

ROASTED MUSHROOM STREET TACOS

$9.95

poblanos, salsa de arbol, huitlacoche-crema, cilantro, oaxaca gf, v

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.95

pickles, duke's mayo

BOWLS

BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO

BALI-STYLE CHICKEN NOODLE SOTO

$15.95

jammy egg, bean sprouts, rice noodles, crushed peanuts, sesame, sambal gfo

peruvian CHICKEN BOWL

peruvian CHICKEN BOWL

$14.95

arroz verde, pickled chilis + red o, spiced mango, avocado, cilantro gf

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$16.95

carrots, chickpeas, tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney, mango, pickled red o, herb salad gf, v+

THE GREEK SALAD w/FALAFEL

THE GREEK SALAD w/FALAFEL

$13.95

romaine, cukes, toms, pepperoncini, red o, kalamata, chickpeas, feta, oregano vin gf, v

POZOLE

POZOLE

$15.95

pork, hominy, chilis, shredded cabbage, avocado, radish, lime gf

CRISPY SHRIMP THAI SALAD

CRISPY SHRIMP THAI SALAD

$15.95

honey-sriracha shrimp, ginger-lime vin, mango, jicama, green papaya, cilantro, mint, basil, peanuts

SWEETS

ARROZ CON LECHE FRITTERS

ARROZ CON LECHE FRITTERS

$8.95

dulce de leche, salted chocolate gf, v

BANOFFEE PARFAIT

BANOFFEE PARFAIT

$8.95

dulce de leche, bananas, whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, chocolate shavings v

HAND PIE

HAND PIE

$3.95

spiced apple v

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.95

fries gfo

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

fries gfo

KIDS HAMBURGER

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.95

fries gfo

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.95

MILK

$2.95

EXTRAS

honey sriracha shrimp

$5.95

peruvian chicken

$3.95

naan bread

$1.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

arnold palmer

$2.95

boylans ginger ale

$3.95

boylans rootbeer

$3.95

club soda

coffee

$2.95

coke can

$2.95Out of stock

decaf

$2.95

diet coke

$2.95

ginger beer

$2.95

hibiscus palmer

$2.95

iced hibiscus tea

$2.95

iced tea

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

mexican coke

$3.95

mexican sprite

$3.95

orange juice

$2.95

sprite can

$2.95Out of stock

tonic water

$1.95

topo chico

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

sturdy DRINKS + street cart vibes + tasty af shareables

Location

100 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

