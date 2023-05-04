Main picView gallery

NEAE DA 8735 - Bradley Airport

review star

No reviews yet

11 Schoephester Rd.

Bradley International Airport - Terminal A

Windsor Locks, CT 06096

GRILLED SANDWICHES

Chicken w/ Cheese

$12.79+

Steak w/ Cheese

$12.79+

Chicken w/Cheese GD

$45.19

Steak w/Cheese GD

$45.19

Chicken Number 9

$12.79+

Steak Number 9

$12.79+

Chicken Number 9 GD

$45.19

Steak Number 9 GD

$45.19

Chicken Vermonter

$12.79+

Steak Vermonter

$12.79+

Chicken Vermonter GD

$45.19

Steak Vermonter GD

$45.19

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.79+

Steak Teriyaki

$12.79+

Chicken Teriyaki GD

$45.19

Steak Teriyaki GD

$45.19

Chicken BBQ Cheddar

$12.79+

Steak BBQ Cheddar

$12.79+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar GD

$45.19

Steak BBQ Cheddar GD

$45.19

Chicken Korean BBQ

$12.79+

Steak Korean BBQ

$12.79+

Chicken Korean BBQ GD

$45.19

Steak Korean BBQ GD

$45.19

Chicken Double Peppercorn

$12.79+

Steak Double Peppercorn

$12.79+

Chicken Double Peppercorn GD

$45.19

Steak Double Peppercorn GD

$45.19

Chicken Southwestern

$12.79+

Steak Southwestern

$12.79+

Chicken Southwestern GD

$45.19

Steak Southwestern GD

$45.19

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.79+

Cheeseburger Sub GD

$41.99

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

HOT SANDWICHES

Thanksgiving Toasted

Thanksgiving Toasted

$11.29+

Thanksgiving Toasted GD

$38.79

Meatball & Cheese

Meatball & Cheese

$10.79+

Meatball & Cheese GD

$38.79

Veggie

Veggie

$8.99+

Veggie GD

$38.79

Toasted BLT

Toasted BLT

$10.79+

Toasted BLT GD

$38.79

Italian Toasted

Italian Toasted

$10.79+

Italian Toasted GD

$38.79

Pastrami & Swiss

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.69+

Combo Ups - DA

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Extras

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

DELI

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$10.79+

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich GD

$38.79

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$10.79+

Italian Sandwich GD

$38.79

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.79+

Tuna Sandwich GD

$38.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.79+

Chicken Salad Sandwich GD

$38.79

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.79+

Ham & Cheese Sandwich GD

$38.79

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$22.49+

Lobster BLT GD

$95.49

Lobster

Lobster

$19.59+

Lobster GD

$95.49

Plain Italian

//Plain Italian

$9.59+

Plain Italian GD

$38.79

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$19.59+

Combo Ups - DA

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Extras

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

ARMY

Ham/Chs Sub Army

$5.00

Turkey/Chs Sub Army

$5.00

Veggie/Chs Sub Army

$5.00

Apple

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Chips

$0.50

Cookie

$0.50

Muffin

$1.00

Aquafina

$0.50

12oz Soda

$0.50

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49+

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49+

Greek Wrap

$10.79

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

GRILLED TOPPED SALADS

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.29

Caesar Salad

$10.29

Entree Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.29

Entree Chicken Cobb BLT Salad

$13.79

Entree Greek Salad

$10.69

Entree Lobster Garden Salad

$24.29

Entree Steak Greek Salad

$14.29

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

BOWLS

Chicken w/ Cheese Bowl

$14.29+

Steak w/ Cheese Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Number 9 Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Number 9 Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Vermonter Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Vermonter Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$14.29+

Steak BBQ Cheddar Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Korean BBQ Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Korean BBQ Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Double Peppercorn Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Double Peppercorn Bowl

$14.29+

Chicken Southwestern Bowl

$14.29+

Steak Southwestern Bowl

$14.29+

Cheeseburger Bowl

$14.29+

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Italian Romano

$1.49

Vinaigrette

$1.49

Honey Mustard

$1.49

Blue Chz

$1.49

Greek

$1.49

Caesar

$1.49

Ranch

$1.49

Chipotle

$1.49

Buffalo

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Teriyaki

$1.49

Marinara

$1.49

Gravy

$1.19+

BEVERAGES

Drinks

Aquafina

$3.99

Combo Ups - DA

NCB Combo UP

$5.09

Water Combo Up

$5.09

Soda Combo Up

$5.09

Bottles

Pepsi

$3.09

Diet Pepsi

$3.09

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$3.09

Orange

$3.09

Dole Lemonade

$3.09

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$3.09

Lemonade

$3.09

Root Beer

$3.09

Pepsi Max

$3.09

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.09

Cherry Pepsi

$3.09

Mountain Dew Ice

$3.09

Bubly Strawberry

$3.09

Bubly Lemon Lime 20oz

$3.09

Soda Shop Cream Soda

$2.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.19

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.19

Starry 2 Liter

$4.19

Mtn Dew 2 Liter

$4.19

Orange 2 Liter

$4.19

Lemonade 2 Liter

$4.19

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$4.19

Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$4.19

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.19

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$4.19

Cherry Pepsi Max 2 Liter

$4.19

Mountain Dew Ice 2 Liter

$4.19

NCB

Ocean Spray

$3.09

Sobe Life Water

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Brisk

$2.99

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.09

Gold Peak Tea

$3.99

SNACKS

Apps & Sides

Regular Lays

$2.39+

Lays Baked

$2.69

Lays Salt Vin

$2.69

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$2.69

Lays Baked Sour Crm

$2.69

Sun Cheddar

$2.69

Sun Original

$2.69

Ms Vk BBQ

$2.69

Ms VK Reg

$2.69

Doritos

$2.39+

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.69

Doritos Blaze

$2.69

Ruffles

$2.69

Chocolate Brownie

$3.19

Blondie Brownie

$3.19

Whoopie Pie

$3.19

Chocolatey Chunk DH Cookie

$3.19

Oatmeal Raisin DH Cookie

$3.19

Candy DH Cookie

$3.19

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.69

SOUP

Rosie's Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.69+

NE Clam Chowder Soup

$6.69+

Lobster Bisque Soup

$6.69+

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$6.69+

CATERING

Cold Deli Sandwich Box

$112.79

Hot Sandwich Box

$123.29

Specialty Wrap Box

$127.49

Cold Deli Great Divide

$38.79

Hot Grilled Great Divide

$45.19

Lobster Great Divide

$95.49

DA Sample Kit

$27.02

Party Garden Salad

$40.79

Party Greek Salad

$41.39

Party Caesar Salad

$40.49

Party Chicken Caesar Salad

$46.39

Party Chicken Cobb Salad

$51.29

Dessert Combo Platter

$30.99

Brownie Platter

$30.99

Cookie Platter

$30.99

CTR Chicken Number 9 Bowl

$41.99

CTR Chicken BBQ Bowl

$41.99

CTR Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$41.99

CTR Chicken South Western Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak Number 9 Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak BBQ Steak Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak South Western Bowl

$41.99

CTR Chicken Dbl Peppercorn Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak Dbl Peppercorn Bowl

$41.99

CTR Steak Southwestern Bowl

$41.99

CTR Cheeseburger Bowl

$41.99

+5 Cookies

$14.99

+5 Brownies

$14.99

+5 Mixed Desserts

$14.99

+5 Grilled Sandwiches

$56.59

+5 Specialty Wraps

$58.69

+5 Deli Sandwiches

$51.39

BOX LUNCHES

Small Sandwiches

SM Turkey and Cheese BX

$11.99

SM Ham and Cheese BX

$14.89

SM Italian BX

$14.89

SM Tuna BX

$14.89

SM Chicken Salad BX

$14.89

SCHOOL / COURTHOUSE

School Subs

Ham/Chs Sub School

$1.75+

Turkey Sub School

$1.90+

Tuna Sub School

$1.75+

Italian Sub School

$1.75+

Meatball Sub

$3.50+

SM Steak & Chs (White)

$4.99

Garden Salad School

$1.50+

Caesar Salad School

$1.80+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.95

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$4.00

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$4.00

School Chips

$1.00

School Brownie

$1.50

Kid's Cookie

$0.50

Rosies Chix Noodle

$2.00

Clam Chowder

$2.00

Yogurt

$2.69

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Carrots

$1.00

Starbucks Frappuccino

$2.79

Aquafina

$1.75

Milk

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Pure Leaf

$2.95

Courthouse

Regular Ham/Chs Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Regular Turkey Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Tuna Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Regular Italian Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Regular Chicken Sal Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Regular Cheese Sub Courthouse

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Rosies Chix Noodle

$2.00

Clam Chowder

$2.00

Meatball Sub

$3.50+

Limited Contact Delivery

LIMITED CONTACT DELIVERY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Location

11 Schoephester Rd., Bradley International Airport - Terminal A, Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

