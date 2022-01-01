Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

20 S Ocean Blvd

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Beer

Budweiser Can

$3.00

Bud Light can

$3.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Coors banquet BTL

$3.50

High Life

$3.00

PBR Tall Boy

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Natty Light

$2.00

Yuengling

$3.50

ManPBRosa

$3.50

PBR Shorty

$2.00Out of stock

Coors Original Can

$3.00

BL Platinum

$3.50Out of stock

Ultra

$4.00

Red Eye

$0.50

Mosa $

$0.50

12 Oz Modelo Especial

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona seltzer

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Imperial

$3.00

Stella

$5.00

Bud 55

$3.00

Bud Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Select

$3.00

Landshark

$5.00

Leinenkugel

$5.50

Mich Light

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

N\A Beer

$2.50

PBR Coffee

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Nütrl Vodka Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

12 Oz Blue Moon

$6.00

CH Banana Hammock

$12.00Out of stock

GSB AIRBRUSH IPA

$6.00

GSB Jolene Red Ale

$7.00

GSB WAVE IPA

$5.00

GSB WINGTIP Pilsnr

$6.00

Huger Street

$6.00

Lo Pitch IPA

$6.00

NS Dirty Myrtle

$8.00

NS White Ale

$6.00

Red Hare Lager

$6.00

Red Hare SPF 50/50

$6.00

Sam Adams Boston

$5.00

Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Ships Wheel Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Swamp Thing

$7.00

Sweetwater IPA

$6.00

Tidal Creek BROWN

$6.00

Tiidal creek BLONDE Ale

$6.00Out of stock

N\P Cocktails

Beachy Berry

$7.50

Blue Ice Bloody

$6.00

Blue ice Mule

$6.00

Captain Mule

$7.00

Captains Punch

$7.00

Crushed Orange

$7.00

Cucumber Quench

$8.00

Golden Tan

$6.50

Jack Apple Crisp

$7.00

Ketel Mule

$8.00

Kettle Peachy

$8.00

Mermaid Mosa

$8.00

Pineapple Pammer

$7.50

Surfside Golden Mule

$8.50

Royal Flush Shot

$7.00

Surfside Silver Margarita

$10.00

Tennessee Fizz

$6.50

Tennessee Peach

$7.00

Titos Mule

$7.00

Tully Irish Tea

$6.50

Buzzed Bunny

$9.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

House Bourbon\KG

$4.00

American Honey

$6.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Caramel

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Gentleman jack

$8.50

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels Black

$6.00

Jack Bonded

$10.00

Jack 3 Mash

$10.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Redstag

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Rah Rah!!

$7.00Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$4.00

SOCO

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

VO

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Yukon WICKED

$6.00

Jamo Orange

$6.50

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Butter Schnapps

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Lemon Deep Eddy

$5.00

Drambui

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Kamora

$4.50

Liquor 43

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint schnapps

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Tuaca

$6.50

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Tangueray

$6.00

Rum

House Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Coconut

$6.00

Captain Grapefruit

$6.00

Captain Pineapple

$6.00

Captain White

$6.00

Don Q

$4.00

Gator Bite

$6.00

Grind

$6.00

Kraken

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Limón

$5.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

House Scotch

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Famous Grouse

$6.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.50

El Jimador Silver

$8.50

Jose Gold

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

Juarez

$4.00

Herradura

$9.00

Onda

$7.50Out of stock

Patron

$9.00

Tanteo jalapeno

$8.00Out of stock

$ Margarita upchrg

$2.00

Grandma Floater 1\2 shot

$4.00

Vodka

Blueberry Smirnoff

$5.00

Blue Ice

$6.00

Cherry Smirnoff

$5.00

Lemon Deep Eddy

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grape Pinnacle

$5.00

Grapefruit Deep Eddy

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$4.00

Ketel Citron

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel Orange

$7.00Out of stock

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Orange Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Strawberry Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Watermelon Smirnoff

$5.00Out of stock

BOMB

$1.00

Ketel Peach

$7.00Out of stock

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Zest LEMON DROP

$6.50

Raspberry Smirnoff

$5.00

Wine

Glass White

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

GL Champagne

$5.00

Babe Rose

$6.00

Babe White

$6.00

BTL Ruffino Champ.

$25.00Out of stock

BTL Champagne

$20.00

Mosa BTL juice

$1.00

Glass Red

$5.00

Babe Red

$6.00

BTL Merlot

$21.00

BTL Cabernet

$21.00

BTL Red Blend

$21.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$7.00

House Bloody Mary

$6.00

Titos Premium Bloody

$8.00

Ketel Premium Bloody

$8.00

Goose Premium Bloody

$8.00

House Vodka Cosmo

$6.00

Premium Cosmo

$8.00

LIT

$6.00

Premium LIT

$10.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

$ Add Mule

$2.00

Add $ Martini

$2.00

House Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$6.00

Premium Martini

$10.00

Premium White Russian

$8.00

Fisher Cocktail

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$1.95

Club Soda

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Grapefruit Juice

$1.95

Large Coffee

$2.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Mr. Pibb

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Pineapple Juice

$1.95

Small Coffee

$2.25

Sprite

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Tomato Juice

$1.95

Tonic Water

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Energy Drink

$4.55

Gatorade BTL

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Apple Cider

$1.95

Water

Apple juice

$1.95

Appetizers

Bag of Chips

$1.05

Brown Gravy Fries

$6.00

Brown Gravy Tots

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Cheese Nachos

$5.25

Cheese Sticks

$6.95

Cheese TOTS

$5.75

Chili Cheese TOTS

$8.95

Chili Cheese FRIES

$7.50

Chili Cheese NACHOS

$6.00

Chz Steak On Top Fries

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Corn dog

$2.50

French Fries Basket

$4.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Hillbilly Surf Turf

$5.95

Homewrecker

$3.95

Small Wings

$8.95

Large Wings

$16.95

Macho Nachos

$9.95

Okra Basket

$7.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Pretzel w BEER CHZ

$6.95

Sloppy Tots

$8.95

Tator Tots Basket

$5.95

Cup Soup

$2.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

GATOR APP Special

$11.95

PARTY CORN DOG

Out of stock

Salads

BLT Bleu Salad

$7.95

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.95

Combo Salad Plate

$9.95Out of stock

House Salad

$6.95

Shrimp Salad Plate

$8.95Out of stock

Triple Threat Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Salad Special

$11.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Black n' Bleu

$9.95

Carolina Burger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

DBCB

$12.95

Hamburger

$7.00

Hamburger Steak Plate

$12.95

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$9.95

Patty Melt

$8.50

"PAM" ento Burger

$8.95

Ribeye Steak Plate

$14.95

Surf n'Turf Burger

$9.95

Burger Special O Day

$12.95

Country Fried Steak Plate

$10.95

Pup Burger

$5.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.95

BLT

$7.95

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Cordon Bleu

$9.95

Egg Salad BLT

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Bologna

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Ham and Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Hot Ham and Swiss

$7.95

Hotdog

$5.95

Ribeye Steak Melt

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$7.95

Cold Ham & Cheese

$6.95

"Pamento" Chz Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Sandwich Special w\side

$7.95

Soup & Sammich

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken Club Toaster

$2.00Out of stock

Chk Club Toaster

$10.95Out of stock

Seafood Baskets

1 lb Peel & Eat

$19.95

1/2 lb Peel and Eat

$10.95

Flounder Basket

$12.95

Flounder Nuggets

$9.95

Flounder Sandwich

$11.95

Mahi Mahi Basket

$14.95

Mahi Nuggets

$10.95

Mahi Sandwich

$13.95

Seared Tuna

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Shrimp n' Flounder Combo

$15.95

Blackened Shrimp\Mahi Combo

$16.95

Fried Clams App

$9.95Out of stock

Fried Clam Basket

$12.95Out of stock

Fried Shrimp\Mahi basket

$16.95

Desserts

Banana Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Ice cream

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Apple Pie

$2.95Out of stock

Grandma's Coffee Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Blubbery Chz Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Blueberry cake

$6.95Out of stock

Breakfast Hangover Specials

Bad Mother Clucker

$9.95

Breakfast Bomb

$8.95

Chicken & Waffles

$9.95

Cool Breeze Special

$8.95

Biscuit N' Gravy 2 eggs & bacon

Country Fried Breakfast

$9.95

Steak and Eggs

$14.95

The Duece

$8.95

Wake-up burger

$9.95

French Toast (2)

$3.50

Waffles (2)

$5.95

8.95 Breakfast Special

$8.95

$5 Waffles

$5.00Out of stock

1 waffle

$3.95

Biscuit N Sausage Gravy (1)

$3.95

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$6.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon and Egg Biscuit

$4.45

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$5.45

Bacon Biscuit

$3.95

Bacon Sandwich

$4.95

Country Ham and Egg Biscuit

$4.95

Country Ham Biscuit

$4.45

Country Ham and Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.45

Egg Biscuit

$3.45

Egg Sandwich

$4.45

Fried Bologna and Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Ham and Egg Biscuit

$4.45

Ham and Egg Sandwich

$5.45

City Ham Biscuit

$3.95

Sausage and Egg Biscuit

$4.45

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$5.45

Sausage Biscuit

$3.95

Sausage Sandwich

$4.95

City Ham Sandwich

$4.95

Egg Waffle

$6.95

Bacon Waffle

$6.95

Sausage Waffle

$6.95

City Ham Waffle

$6.95

Country Ham Waffle

$7.45

Bacon Egg Waffle

$7.95

Sausage Egg Waffle

$7.95

Ham and Egg Waffle

$7.95

Country Ham Egg Waffle

$8.45

Breakfast Biscuit Special

$6.95Out of stock

Bacon Egg Chz Taco

$4.95Out of stock

Sausage Egg Chz Taco

$4.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit

$1.95

Country Ham

$3.25

Egg

$1.05

Cup Grits

$1.50

City Ham

$2.50

Potato Cakes

$2.25

Side Sausage

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Toast

$1.95

Bacon

$2.50

Cup Cheese Grits

$2.00

Extra Crispy

Fried Bologna ( patty)

$3.95

Bowl Grits

$2.25

Bowl Cheese Grits

Frequent Specials

Dad Bod Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Brisket slider Special

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Bog

$10.95Out of stock

Mahi Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Meatloaf Special

$10.95

MONDAY Dbl Dog Special

$8.95

Nacho Special

$8.95

Chicken Dinner

$12.95Out of stock

Po Boy

$10.95

Sausage Dog

$9.95Out of stock

Shrimpalimpadingdong

$10.95Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

$7.95Out of stock

Special Of The Day

$14.95

Pork Chop Special

$12.95Out of stock

Taco Special

$10.95

Valentine's Day

$19.95

Fish Fry

$13.95Out of stock

Gator Bites

$13.95

Irish Breakfast

$9.95Out of stock

St Pats 3.17

$3.17Out of stock

TO GO St Pats

$16.95Out of stock

Cinco Tacos

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken salad sliders

$9.95Out of stock

Mix n match sliders

$9.95Out of stock

Rueben Sandwich

$12.95

Beach Boxes

Cold Egg Salad Box

$6.50Out of stock

Cold Tuna Box

$6.50Out of stock

Cold Ham & Cheese Box

$6.50Out of stock

Cold Chicken Salad Box

$6.50Out of stock

SIDES

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Okra

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side mashed potatos

$2.00Out of stock

Side Tator Tots

$2.00

Side O Rings

Side Cucumber Salad

$1.95

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Plain burger patty (no bun)

$5.00

Plain hotdog (no bun)

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Retail

Bagged Ice

$4.55

Bike Week Shirt

$25.00

4th July T Shirt

$25.00

Family Summer T-shirt

$30.00

SCDDS T-shirt

$25.00

TYE DYE T-shirt

$30.00

Hangover T-shirt

$25.00

Wagon T-shirt

$25.00

Weiner t-shirt

$25.00

Koozie

$3.00

Sticker

$1.82

Imperial Fish Or Skull Hat

$35.00

Imperial Rope Hat

$35.00

Richardson Hat

$35.00

Tye Dye Trucker Hat

$35.00

Beach Straw Hat

$40.00

Visor

$25.00Out of stock

DRY FIT Longsleeve

$35.00

SCDDS BeachTowel

$35.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$35.00Out of stock

Comfort Color Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve COTTON

$25.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve THANKSGIVING

$25.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve XMAS

$25.00Out of stock

Beach Bundle (silly\towel)

$60.00

Sili Pint GLASS w Lid

$35.00

Silly Lid only

$5.00

Sili Pint Glass Only

$25.00

SCDDS Metal Tumbler

$30.00

Dbl Dog Monday

$25.00

Gift Certificates

Sell GC $5.00

$5.00

Sell GC $10.00

$10.00

Sell GC $15.00

$15.00

Sell GC $20.00

$20.00

Sell GC $25.00

$25.00

Sell GC $30.00

$30.00

Sell GC $50.00

$50.00

Sell GC $100.00

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 S Ocean Blvd, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

Neal and Pam's Bar and Grill image

Map
