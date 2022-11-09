Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Nealie's Skillet

302 Reviews

$$

25858 Tournament Rd.

Valencia, CA 91355

Breakfast Burrito
Kids Pancake Meal
Mac N Cheese Skillet

Rise N Shine

2 Eggs Your Way

$13.00

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs Breakfast

$15.50

Johnny's Mushroom Sweet Potato Hash & Eggs Breakfast

$14.00

Haydee's Mole & Poached Eggs Breakfast

$13.50

Greek Frittata

$15.00

Green Eggs & Ham

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Scramble

$14.50

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Bronx Bomber

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Nealie's Benedict

$17.00

Nola Benedict

$17.00

Spring Benedict

$15.00

Traditional Benedict

$15.00

Build Ur Omelet

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$15.00

Vegan Tater Tots

$16.00

Western Omlet

$15.00

Avocado Benny

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Griddle My Bread

Buttermilk Pancake Stack

$11.00

Traditional French Toast

$12.00

S'mores French Toast

$12.50

Pb & J French Toast

$12.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.00

Bagel

$4.00

Parfait

$7.00

Lox Platter

$18.00

Oatmeal With Bananas

$8.00

Kids Meals (12 & Under)

Kids Pancake Meal

$6.50

Kids French Toast Meal

$6.50

Kids Ham Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Chicken & Donuts

$6.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Kids PB & J

$6.50

KIds Quesdailla

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Dough Balls

Chorizo Dough Ball

$10.00

Spinach Dough Ball

$10.00

Special Doughball

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Grayson's Burger

$14.00

RSG Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Small Bites

Mac N Cheese Bite

$9.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Gravy Fries

$11.00

Mole Fries

$11.00

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Bite

$9.00

O"rings

$9.00

Skillets

Shrimp & Bacon Mac N Cheese

$17.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Country Skillet

$17.00

Chorizo con Papas

$16.00

Mac N Cheese Skillet

$17.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Summer Salad

$12.50

Paseo Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$13.50

Cobb Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Burrata Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.00

Hawaian Pizza

$14.00

Add On's

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$4.25

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Fruit Side

$4.00

Hashbrown Side

$4.75

Bacon Side

$4.75

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

One Pancake

$3.50

One Waffle

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

One Egg

$1.50

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Toast

$3.50

One Piece of French Toast

$2.75

Gator

$6.00

One Blueberry Pancake

$3.00

One Strawberry Pancake

$3.00

Soy Chorizo

$3.00

Vegan Cheese

$2.50

Homefries

$4.75

Tater Tots

$6.50

1 Wafflle

$5.00

Burger Patty 1

$7.00

Pork Sausage Side

$4.00

Gator Side

$6.00

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$13.50

Singing Hills Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Tournament Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.50

Blt Sandwich

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Shrimp Cesar Wrap

$14.50

Spinach & Mushroom Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Vegan Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.50

Breakfast Platters

Pancake Platter

$50.00

French Toast Platter

$50.00

Waffle Platter

$50.00

1/2 Pancake 1/2 Waffle

$52.00

1/2 Pancake 1/2 French Toast

$52.00

Benedict Platter

$65.00

1/2 Tray Dishes

1/2 Tray of Chilaquiles

$34.00

Soft Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Pelligrino

$4.75

Coke Zero

$2.50

Ibc Rootbeer

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bamnucha

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Coffee

Medium Roast

$3.25

Dark Roast

$3.25

Flavored Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.25

French Press

$10.00

Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

Mocha

$6.25

Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Bullet Proof Coffee

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.25

Cortadito

$5.00

Large Coffee

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Lavender Latte

$6.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Flat White

$5.50

Maple Latte

$6.50

Bsnsna Split Latte

$6.50

Spiked Irish

$9.00

Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte

$6.50

Honey Vanilla Latte

$6.50

White Chocolate Rasp

$6.50

Add A Shot Booze

$2.50

Black Forest Latte

$6.50

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$6.50

Irish Cream Latte

$6.50

Cherry Vanilka Latte

$6.50

Dirty Lavender Chai

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake Latte

$6.50

Draft Beer

Black & Tan

$10.00

Guinness

$10.00

805

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Bravery Hazy Ipa

$8.00

$10 Tall

$10.00

310 Shandy

$8.00

$4 Draft

$4.00

$8 Tall

$8.00

Angel City Ipa

$8.00

Sierra

$8.00

Pocock Lager

$8.00

Bravery Dbl Ipa

$8.00

Telco Mexican Lager

$8.08

Sam Octoberfest

$8.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Champagne

$9.00

Mojito

$10.50

Classic Rita

$9.00

Beer Mimosa

$11.00

Bottle Of Champagne

$25.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

Paloma

$11.00

Chelada

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Belini

$10.00

Irish Coffee Spiked

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Carribean Coffee

$11.00

Green Apple Mimosa

$11.00

SPECIALS

Waffle Special

$16.00

Vegan Philly

$16.00

Calzone Special

$16.00

Pizza Special

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Steak And Eggs

$20.00

Vegan Quesadilla

$14.95

Pasta Special

$17.00

Vegan Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros Con Chorizo

$16.00

Pizza Special

$14.00

Quesdilla Special

$16.00

Burger Special

$17.00

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

St Patrick's Day 2021

O'Riley Reuben

$14.00

Sheamus Tacos

$13.00

O'Neals FIsh & Chips

$15.00

Corned Beef Cabbage Plate

$17.00

Loaded Banger Sausage

$15.00

Mini Shepards Pie

$10.00

Guinness

$10.00

Green Beer

$8.00

Irish Cream Coffee

$10.00

Bravery Red Beer

$8.00

Black & Tan

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25858 Tournament Rd., Valencia, CA 91355

Directions

Gallery
Nealie's Skillet image
Nealie's Skillet image
Nealie's Skillet image

Map
