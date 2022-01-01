Neal's Coffee Shop imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Neal's Coffee Shop San Mateo

826 Reviews

$$

114 De Anza Blvd

San Mateo, CA 94402

Popular Items

Veggie Omel
Sd Bacon - 4
Low Cholesterol Oml

Non-Alcohol Bev

Water

Leftover Coffee/Soda - TO GO

$0.75

Coffee/Soda to go

$2.50

Coffee - Regular

$3.50

Coffee - Decaf

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea - Ext Bag

$0.50

Hot Choc

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mist

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rasb Ice Tea

$3.50

Mug Root Beer

$3.35

Club Soda

$1.00

Milk

$3.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranb Juice

$3.95

Kids Drink

$1.95

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Hot Choc

$1.95

Kids Choc Milk

$1.95

Kids OJ

$1.95

Kids Cranb Ju

$1.95

Kids Apple Ju

$1.95

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Ice Coffee Vanilla

$3.95

Egg Orders

Two Egg Brkfst

$12.50

Scram w/Onions

$13.50

Bacon and Eggs

$14.75

Saus & Eggs

$14.75

Blue Plate & Egg

$14.75

Can Bac & Egg

$14.95

Saus Pty & Egg

$14.95

Ham Stk & Egg

$14.95

Beef Pty & Egg

$14.95

Mince Ham Scr

$14.95

Ling & Eggs

$14.95

Veggie Pty & Egg

$14.95

Chic Apple & Egg

$14.95

Pork Chop & Egg

$18.95

NY Stk & Egg

$21.50

Turkey Scram

$16.75

Turk Patty & Egg

$16.75

Ben's Special

$16.50

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Salmon Benedict

$16.50

Breakfast Sand

$12.95

CFS & Eggs

$16.95

Bisc & Gravy

$10.25

Bisc & Gravy Plate

$14.25

Chorizo Scramb

$15.75

Corn beef Hash & Egg

$14.95

Brkfst Croissant

$13.95

Brkfst Burrito

$14.95

Ling Scramb

$16.75

Omelettes

Plain Oml

$13.25

Cheese Oml

$14.25

Chic Apple Oml

$16.75

Mexican Oml

$15.95

Ham Omel

$15.95

Bacon Omel

$15.95

Saus Omel

$15.95

Pollo Loco Oml

$16.75

Denver Oml

$16.25

Ling Omel

$16.50

Greek Omel

$16.75

Meatlovers Oml

$16.95

Veggie Omel

$15.75

Mush Omel

$15.75

Popeye Oml

$15.75

Bac-Mush Oml

$16.75

Chili Omel

$16.25

Steak Omel

$16.75

Ital Omel

$16.75

Shrimp Omel

$16.75

Low Cholesterol Oml

$16.25

Low Popeye Oml

$16.25

Saus-Mush Omel

$16.75

Ham-Mush Oml

$16.75

California Omelette

$16.75

Philly Cheese Omel

$16.75

Chorizo Omelette

$16.75

Pancakes

Buckwheat Cakes

$12.75

Short Stack

$11.95

Stack

$13.95

Cakes With Fruit

$13.95

Stack with Fruit

$15.95

Choc Pancakes

$12.95

Pan Sandwich

$14.95

Pigs In A Blanket

$14.95

Dollar Cakes - 6

$8.95

Dollar Cales - 10

$9.95

2 X 4

$14.95

Crepes

Swedish Crepes

$12.75

Crepes with Fruits

$14.75

Swedish Sandwich

$15.75

Manhattan Crepes

$14.75

Swed w/ CC

$14.75

French Toast

French Toast

$13.25

FrTst w/ Fruits

$15.25

FrTst Sand

$16.25

FrTst w/ Meat

$15.25

FrTst w/ Eggs

$15.25

Waffles

Waffle

$12.25

Waffle w/ Fruits

$13.25

Waffle Sand

$14.25

Waffle w/ Meat

$13.25

Waffle w/ Eggs

$13.25

Chic Waffle

$16.95

Burgers & More

Neals Burger

$13.50

Cheese Burger

$14.50

Bacon Burger

$15.50

BBQ Bac Burger

$15.75

Mush Burger

$15.25

Avo Bac Burger

$16.50

Chili Burger

$15.50

Salmon Burger

$15.50

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Patty Melt

$14.50

Double Ch Burger

$17.50

Cold Sandwich

Tuna Sand

$13.95

BLT Sand

$13.50

Turkey Snd

$13.50

Egg Salad Sand

$13.25

Roast Beef Sand

$14.25

Veggie Snd

$13.25

Ham Sand

$13.50

Club Sand

$14.95

Meatloaf Snd

$14.25

Half Turk Snd

$13.25

Half Ham Snd

$13.25

Half Tuna Snd

$13.25

Half Egg Snd

$13.25

Hot Sandwich

Neal's Special

$14.25

California Turkey Melt

$15.75

Hot Corn Beef Sand

$14.25

BBQ Turk Sand

$14.25

BBQ Beef Sand

$14.25

Ruben Sand

$14.50

Chic Sand

$14.25

Western Sand

$15.75

NY Stk Sand

$21.25

French Dip

$14.50

Big Teriyaki Chic Sand

$15.95

Monterey Chic

$15.25

Monte Cristo

$14.95

Shrimp Melt

$14.95

Tuna Melt

$14.25

Fish Sand

$14.25

Gr Ham & Ch

$13.95

Grill Cheese

$12.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Hot Turk Sand

$16.25

Hot Beef Sand

$16.25

Hot Meatloaf Sand

$16.25

Dinner

Pork Chops Din

$23.95

Salisbury Din

$22.95

Pot Roast Din

$22.95

Liver & On Din

$22.95

Meatloaf Din

$22.95

CFS Dinner

$22.95

NY Stk Din

$25.95

Turkey Dinner

$22.95

Chic Brst - Din

$22.95

Fried Chic Din

$22.95

Ital Chic Din

$23.95

Chic Marsala

$23.95

Chic Piccata

$23.95

Chicken Strip Dinner

$22.95

Seafood

Sole Fillet

$22.95

Fish & Chips

$22.95

Salmon Din

$24.95

Prawns Din

$23.95

Trout Din

$23.95

Calamari Stk

$22.95

Pasta

Chic Fettucini

$23.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$22.95

Spag/Meatball

$22.95

Shrimp Fettuccini

$24.95

Spaghetti

$21.95

Beef Stroganof

$23.95

Senior Dinner

Sr Sole Fillet

$19.95

Sr Liver/Onion

$19.95

Sr Chic Din

$19.95

Sr Turkey Din

$19.95

Sr Pork Chop

$19.95

Sr Pot Roast

$19.95

Sr Salisberry Stk

$19.95

Sr Spag/MeatB

$19.95

Sr Meatloaf

$19.95

Sr Mushroom Ravioli w/chicken

$19.95

FEATURING

Chic Waffle

$16.95

Country Breakfast Bowl

$16.75

Beef Gyro Sand

$15.95

Veggie Melt

$15.95

Fish Taco

$15.95

Chicken Taco

$15.95

Steak Taco

$15.95

Teri Chic Plate

$15.95

Smoked Salmon Plate

$12.95

Healthy Choice

Low Cholesterol Oml

$16.25

Low Popeye Oml

$16.25

Turkey Scram

$16.75

Weight Watchers

WW Beef Patty

$16.50

WW Sole

$16.50

WW Chic Brst

$16.50

WW Salmon

$19.50

WW NY Stk

$21.75

Kids Meal

Kids Brkfst Plate

$9.75

Kids Mickey Sand

$9.55

Kids Micky Cake

$7.55

Kids Choc Cake

$8.25

Kids Grilled Ch

$9.55

Kids Chic Strip

$9.95

Kids Spag

$9.95

Kids Chic Brst

$9.95

Kids Mac & Ch

$9.75

Kids Blueb Cake

$7.95

Kids Turk Sand

$9.95

Kids Tuna Sand

$9.95

Kids Egg Sal

$9.95

Kids Ham Snd

$9.95

Salads

Dinner Salad

$7.50

Chef Salad

$16.50

Chic Caesar

$15.50

Caesar Sal - no meat

$12.50

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Taco Salad

$15.50

Asian Salad

$16.25

Shrimp Salad

$16.25

AlbacoreTuna Salad

$15.50

Chicken Salad

$15.50

Turkey Salad

$15.50

Cobb Salad

$16.25

NY Stk Salad

$20.95

Fruit Salad

$16.25

TriTip Taco Sal

$16.25

Pies

Apple Pie

$5.95

Lemon Mer

$5.95

Pecan Pie

$5.95

Pumpkin Pie

$5.95

Apple Ala Mode

$7.95

Lemon Ala Mode

$7.95

Pecan Ala Mode

$7.95

Pumpkin Ala Mode

$7.95

Whole Apple Pie

$20.95

Whole Lemon Mer

$20.95

Whole Pecan Pie

$20.95

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$20.95

Dessert and Shakes

Tapioca Sm

$4.75

Tapioca Lg

$5.75

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$4.75

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$5.75

Float

$5.75

Ice Cream Soda

$5.75

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Strawb Shake

$6.50

Choc Shake

$6.50

Sub Dessert

Sub Apple Pie

$2.99

Sub Apple Ala Mode

$3.99

Sub Lemon Pie

$2.99

Sub Lemon Ala Mode

$3.99

Sub Pecan Pie

$2.99

Sub Pecan Ala Mode

$3.99

Sub Pumpkin Pie

$2.99

Sub Pumpkin Ala Mode

$3.99

Sub Peach Pie

$2.99

Soup & Chili

Bowl of Soup and Salad

$10.95

Bowl Of Chili and Salad

$11.95

Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.95

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$6.95

Turkey Rice - Cup

$4.95

Turkey Rice Bowl

$5.95

Veggie Soup - Cup

$4.95

Veggie Soup - Bowl

$5.95

Split Pea - Cup

$4.95

Split Pea - Bowl

$5.95

Lentil - Cup

$4.95

Lentil - Bowl

$5.95

Chic Gumbo - Cup

$4.95

Chic Gumbo - Bowl

$5.95

Chic Tortilla - cup

$4.95

Chic Tortilla - Cowl

$5.95

Chili - cup

$5.95

Chili - Bowl

$6.95

Cereal

Oatmeal

$4.99

Sd Fruits

Sd Fruit Cup

$5.25

Sd Strawb Cup

$5.50

Sd Blueberry Cup

$5.50

Sd Mix Fruit Bwl

$6.25

Sd Strawb Bwl

$6.50

Sd Blueberry Bwl

$6.50

Sd Cinn Apple

$5.25

Sd Peaches

$5.25

Sd Banana

$1.95

Sd Eggs & Bread

Sd 1 Egg

$2.95

Sd 2 Eggs

$4.50

Sd 1 Egg White

$3.25

Sd 2 Egg White

$4.75

Sd Bagel & Cr Ch

$4.95

Sd Bagel

$3.95

Sd 1 Biscuit

$1.75

Sd 2 Biscuit

$3.95

Sd GB

$3.95

Sd Bun

$3.95

Sd CornTort

$1.00

Sd Croissant

$3.95

Sd White Tst

$3.95

Sd Wheat Tst

$3.95

Sd SD Tst

$3.95

Sd EM

$3.95

Sd Rye Tst

$3.95

Sd Wheat Bun

$3.95

Sd Fr Roll

$3.95

Sd Flour Tort

$1.00

Sd Vegg & Starch

Sd - Avocado

$3.75

Sd - Tomatoes

$3.75

Sd - MP

$4.95

Sd - HB

$4.95

Sd - HF

$4.95

Sd - FF

$5.25

Sd - PS

$4.95

Sd - CC

$4.95

Sd - Cole Slaw

$4.95

Sd - Mix Veggies

$4.95

Sd - Corn

$4.95

Sd - Spinach

$4.95

Sd - Mushrooms

$4.95

Sd - Rice

$4.95

Sd - Red Pot

$4.95

Sd - Onion

$1.00

Sd - Bell Pepper

$1.00

Sd - Green Onion

$1.00

Sd - Jalapenos

$1.00

Sd - Black Beans

$4.95

Sd Meats

Sd Ham Steak

$5.95

Sd Hash

$5.95

Sd Bacon - 4

$5.95

Sd Bacon - 2

$3.25

Sd Saus - 4

$5.95

Sd Saus 2

$3.25

Sd Can Bacon

$5.95

Sd Beef Pty

$5.95

Sd Linguica

$5.95

Sd Chic Apple

$5.95

Sd Veggie Sausage Patty

$5.95

Sd NY Steak

$15.95

Sd Chic Brst - 1

$5.95

Sd CFS

$5.95

Sd Salmon

$12.95

Sd Trout

$12.95

Sd Pork Chops - 1

$5.95

Sd Egg Sal

$5.25

Sd Fried Chic

$10.95

Sd Liver - 1

$5.95

Sd Prawns - 6

$10.95

Sd Saus Pty

$6.50

Sd Shrimp

$6.95

Sd Sm Salmon

$6.95

Sd Tuna

$5.95

Sd Turk Sau Pty

$5.95

Sd Turk Brst

$5.95

Sd Turk Pty

$5.95

Sd Veggie Pty

$5.95

Sd Sole Fillet

$10.95

Sd Cheese

Sd Am Ch

$1.00

Sd Sw Ch

$1.00

Sd Ched Ch

$1.00

Sd Mozz Ch

$1.00

Sd Cream Ch

$1.00

Sd Jack Ch

$1.00

Sd Parmesan Ch

$1.00

Sd Gravy & Sauce

Sd Brown Gr

$1.00

Sd Turk Gravy

$1.00

Sd Cntry Gravy

$1.00

Sd Hollandaise

$1.50

Sd Salasa

$1.00

Sd Sour Cr

$1.00

Sd Swedish

Sd Swedish - One

$4.95

PINT

Pint CC

$5.95

Pint PS

$5.95

Pint Cranb Sau

$5.95

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.95

Pint Hollandaise

$5.95

Pint 1000 Island

$5.95

Pint Italian Dres

$5.95

Pint Blue Ch

$5.95

Pint Ranch Dres

$5.95

Pint Honey Mustard

$5.95

Pint TurkGravy

$5.95

Pint Cntry Gravy

$5.95

Pint Brown Gravy

$5.95

Pint Spag Sau

$6.95

Pint Tapioca

$6.95

QUART

Quart CC

$10.95

Quart PS

$10.95

Qt Cole Slaw

$10.95

Qt Cranberry

$10.95

Qt Hollandaise

$10.95

Qt Tapioca

$12.95

Qt1000 Island

$10.95

Qt Italian Dress

$10.95

Qt Blue Ch

$10.95

Qt Ranch Dress

$10.95

QtHoney Mustard

$10.95

Qt Turk Gravy

$10.95

Qt Country Gravy

$10.95

Qt Brown Gravy

$10.95

Qt Clam Chowder

$11.95

Qt Soup Of The Day

$10.95

Qt Split Pea Soup

$10.95

Qt Turk Rice

$10.95

Qt Spagh Sauce

$12.95

Quart Chili

$12.75

Qt Mash Potato

$10.95

COFFEE GROUND

Pound Coffee Bean

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

114 De Anza Blvd, San Mateo, CA 94402

Directions

Gallery
Neal's Coffee Shop image

Map
