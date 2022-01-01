Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nearly Famous Burgers & Hot Dogs

2502 little road

Arlington, TX 76016

Popular Items

CheeseBurger Basket
Bacon CheeseBurger Basket
Chili Cheese Dog

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.50

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

CheeseBurger

$6.95

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

Bacon CheeseBurger

$7.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Chili CheeseBurger

$6.95

mustard,onions,chili

Beyond Burger

$7.95

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

Chicken fried steak sandwich

$7.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

mayo,lettuce,tomato,pickle

BLT Sandwich

$6.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Grilled Chesse Sandwich

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Desserts

Pie

$2.49

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.95

mustard,relish,onions

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.75

mustard,onions,chili,cheese

Kraut Dog

$5.25

mustard,grilled onions,kraut

Savage Dog

$5.25

chipoltle mayo,grilled onions,

Chicago Dog

$5.95

mustard,grilled onions

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets Kids

$4.95

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.95

Dinner Salad

$4.95

Spicy Chicken Salad

$7.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onions Rings

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.95

Cheese Tots

$4.49

Side Of Chili

$1.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Single Patty

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Dressing

$0.50

Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.95

Extra Crispy Chicken

$2.95

Lowedid Tots

$6.95

Lowedid Fries

$6.95

Sour Cream

Side Of Pico

$0.50

Side Of Onion

$0.50

Frito Pie

$4.95

Breakfast

Famous Breakfast Platter

$14.95

Eggs Breakfast Platter

$9.95

Drinks

RC Cola

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Blue Powerade

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Water

Coffee

$1.49

Decaf Coffee

$1.49

Hot Dogs Baskets

Hot Dog Basket

$7.95

mustard,relish,onions

Chicago Dog Basket

$8.95

mustard,onions,chili

Chili Cheese Dog Basket

$8.75

mustard,onions,chili,cheese

Kraut Dog Basket

$8.25

mustard,grilled onions,kraut

Savage Dog Basket

$8.95

chipoltle mayo,grilled onions,

Burgers & Sandwiches Baskets

Hamburger Basket

Hamburger Basket

$9.50

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

CheeseBurger Basket

$9.95

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

Bacon CheeseBurger Basket

$10.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger Basket

$10.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Chili CheeseBurger Basket

$9.95

mustard,onions,chili

Beyond Burger Basket

$10.95

mustard,lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Basket

$10.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato,pickle

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.95

pickles

BLT Sandwich Basket

$9.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

10 Pc Nugget Basket

$10.95

mayo,lettuce,tomato

Crispy Chicken Sand Basket

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious old fashioned home style hamburgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill straight to your table...Family friendly environment and 100 percent customer service

Location

2502 little road, Arlington, TX 76016

Directions

