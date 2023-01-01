Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neat Bird

565 Belaire Ave

Chesapeake, VA 23320

STARTERS

6ct Deviled Eggs

$9.00

12ct Deviled Eggs

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Jalapeno Bombers

$9.00

Wings

$14.00

Pound o' Nugs

$7.00

SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN

$10.00

THE FARM

$15.00

OLD SCHOOL

$9.00

HOT CHICK SAND

$11.00

SALADS & BOWLS

COBB

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

ROAST CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

CHICKEN CAESAR

$9.00

THE CHICKEN

2 PC WHITE

$6.00

3 PC WHITE

$8.00

2 PC DARK

$5.00

3 PC DARK

$7.00

5 CNT CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.00

FAMILY PACKS

8 PC MIXED

$27.00

12 PC MIXED

$39.00

10 CNT STRIPS

$9.00

20 CNT STRIPS

$17.00

SIDES & ETC

4ct DEVILED EGGS

$6.00

MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

GREENS

$5.00

SLAW

$3.00

SMALL SALAD

$5.00

CREAMED CORN

$6.00

WEDGES

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

DESSERT

Big ol' Cookie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
We sell chicken and booze. And we can't wait for you all to try it.

565 Belaire Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23320

