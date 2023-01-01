Neat Bird
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
We sell chicken and booze. And we can't wait for you all to try it.
Location
565 Belaire Ave, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wasserhund Brewing Company-Chesapeake - 510 Belaire Avenue
No Reviews
510 Belaire Avenue Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Gelati Celesti - Chesapeake
No Reviews
613 Volvo Parkway, Suite 100 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Baker's Crust - 104 Greenbrier
No Reviews
1244 Greenbrier Pkwy #510 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesapeake
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurant